There are many circumstances in which you may find yourself with the opportunity or social obligation to start a conversation with someone you don’t know. If you are starting from apparently no knowledge of the other person, at least you know that you share the situation you are both in. Some good conversation openers might be, “How do you know James and Sharon?” (The party hosts.) “Are you visiting San Francisco, or going home?” (On an airplane.)

When initiating a conversation with a stranger, avoid asking overly personal questions. If you lead by asking someone if she’s married or what his job is, you may seem to be prying. However, if the other person volunteers that she has recently changed jobs or he is having trouble with his health, that may be okay as a topic. Likewise, launching into your own personal situation too readily might make the other person feel awkward.

But What If It's Someone You Do Know?

No matter what your relationship, be attentive and kind regarding the other’s feelings. Most people like to be appreciated. Showing interest is hospitality; it invites them in. Enthusiastic words at the appropriate time will often move the conversation forward. For example, after greeting someone, we might say, “What a splendid speech you gave!” or “Your garden is looking so beautiful this spring.” Depending on the mood and the person we’re talking to, the conversation can then be directed in a variety of ways. Whether brief or meandering, the dance has begun.

If you believe conversation to be an irrelevant nicety, it is likely to feel like a shallow attempt at interchange. This is known as “small talk,” as opposed to “big talk,” which indicates that there is seemingly more important subject matter. It is true — there is. But each kind of dialogue has its place, and all conversation is important. If you feel that small dialogue is beneath you or demeaning, you come across as arrogant or insensitive, as if you don’t care much about what others think or feel.

And when you habitually disdain the shallower end of the conversational spectrum, others do feel uncomfortable sharing deeper thoughts and feelings.