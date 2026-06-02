It’s official: Amazon Prime Day 2026 is happening from June 23 to 26. The Prime member-exclusive sale typically offers some of the lowest prices of the year on thousands of products across categories like tech, clothing, beauty, kitchen and more, and you can save on essentials like groceries and household staples too.

To help you plan for the sale, I answered some important questions below — this is my seventh year covering Prime Day, so I know all the ins and outs, and I’ve been talking to experts for weeks about their expectations. Read on for everything you need to know and bookmark this article: I’ll share frequent updates as I learn more about Prime Day 2026.

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When is Prime Day 2026?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is from June 23 to 26. Amazon hosting the sale in June is earlier than usual, although not unheard of — the event is typically in July, but Amazon hosted it in June in 2021.

How long is Prime Day 2026?

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is four days long. The sale typically took place across two days, but in 2025, Amazon extended it to four days, which may be the norm going forward.

Do you need to be a Prime member to shop on Prime Day?

Yes, only Prime members get access to Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the Prime membership (learn about the three different types here) on Amazon’s website or app. Amazon automatically charges you for your Prime membership once the free trial period ends.

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

Yes, Prime members can shop early deals as the event approaches — some are even live right now. The best way to stay updated about early Prime Day deals is to download the Amazon app, which can notify you about sales in real-time.

What are the best deals to shop on Prime Day?

Products across all shopping categories are on sale during Prime Day, but you won’t know exactly what’s available until the event starts. In my experience covering Amazon Prime Day, the best deals usually center around Amazon-owned technology like Echo, Fire, Blink and Ring devices, small home and kitchen appliances, beauty products, apparel and back-to-school supplies. You’ll also be able to shop Amazon’s Lightning Deals during the event: They’re flash sales that give shoppers a short window to purchase limited quantities of specific products.

I recommend browsing through Amazon’s early Prime Day deals to get a sense of what’s going to be discounted, and looking at Prime Day bestsellers from previous years. In 2025, for example. NBC Select readers’ favorite deals included the Shark Navigator Life-Away Vacuum, Crest 3D Professional Effects Whitestrips, Apple AirPods 4, Cascade Platinum Dishwasher Pods and Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

What’s new about Amazon Prime Day 2026?

In addition to pushing the sale up to June, Amazon is running new programs and sweepstakes during Prime Day 2026 that you should have on your radar.

Each day of the sale, Amazon is running its Today’s Big Deals program, during which it’s dropping new discounts (many at 50 percent off or more) at midnight, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT.

Amazon is adding new deals to its site as often as every five minutes during certain periods throughout the event.

At Whole Foods Market, Prime members can get an extra 10 percent off sale items online and in-store, and exclusive in-store deals every Tuesday and Friday.

Prime members who spend $15 or more on a qualifying online grocery order have a chance to win free groceries for a year. Amazon is giving away $1 million in total prizes across 100 winners, who will be announced weekly leading up to Prime Day.

Prime members who set up a deal alert with Alexa have a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card. The retailer will select 100 winners for its Alexa for Shopping Picks Up the Tab sweepstakes by Prime Day.

From Jun. 15 to 26, Prime members can get a large pepperoni or cheese pizza from Little Caesars for $5. This offer is redeemable up to five times on different days for savings of up to $30, depending on location.

From June 2 to 25, Prime members who purchase a new car through Amazon Autos get a $1,500 Amazon gift card.

Since Prime Day is happening before July Fourth, the World Cup and Father’s Day, expect to see themed deals around these big events.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is the retailer’s loyalty program. You can try it out with a 30-day free trial, after that, a standard membership costs $139 a year or $14.99 a month. Amazon also offers two types of discounted accounts: Prime for Young Adults, which is $7.49 a month for those 18 to 24 years old, and Prime Access, which is $3.50 for the first three months, and then $6.99 a month for those who qualify for certain government assistance programs.

Benefits of a Prime membership include access to Prime Day deals and free two-day, one-day and same-day delivery. Prime members also get a handful of streaming and entertainment perks, plus they can order groceries online through Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh and sign up for a free Grubhub+ membership.

Is Prime Day twice a year?

Amazon has hosted two Prime Day-level events every year since 2022: Amazon Prime Day during the summer (typically July, but it’s in June this year) and Prime Big Deal Days during the fall (typically in October, often referred to by shoppers as October Prime Day). So far, the retailer has only confirmed this summer’s Prime Day. We won’t find out if it’s hosting Prime Big Deal Days until later this year.

What countries are participating in Prime Day?

There are 26 countries participating in Prime Day 2026. Members in the following countries are eligible to shop in June: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States. Later in the summer, Amazon is hosting Prime Day in Australia, Brazil, India and Japan.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered Amazon since 2020. In addition to numerous sales stories, I wrote NBC Select’s history of Amazon Prime Day and Prime membership guide, both of which I frequently update. I also regularly appear in related NBC News NOW and TODAY segments. For this article, I researched Prime Day 2026, reviewed information from Amazon press releases and spoke to Amazon executives on background.

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