Self-care is something everyone can benefit from, whether it’s eating healthier, exercising more or just taking the time to relax. Giving someone the gift of wellness is a wonderful way to show how much you care about them, especially as so few of us take the time to indulge when it comes to our own well-being.

The self-care market today is a $450 billion industry, including categories like beauty and skin care, aromatherapy products and smart wearables. That's a massive inventory of giftable options for your loved ones.

Best self-care gifts in 2022

To help you find the best self-care gifts, Select highlighted some standout and highly rated products based on previous coverage, reader interest and reviews. The result is a roundup of some of the best products from Sephora, Goop Beauty, Apple, Athleta and more to upgrade wellness and skin-care routines, improve nutrition and get active in style.

Best gifts for skin-care and beauty routines

These are some of the best sleep masks, skin care sets and tools to hydrate, soothe, firm and encourage relaxation.

Sephora customers give this hydrating set from Laneige five stars. It features three of the brand’s beloved overnight lip masks, which have ingredients like shea butter. We also love these minis for a bigger sample on a budget.

This luxe-feeling sleep mask from Slip is a Select favorite. It has a soft scrunchie band, and the silk fabric creates less friction on the skin to help prevent wrinkles, and hair to help prevent damage, according to the brand. (Bonus points if you throw in a matching pillowcase.) This sleep mask has earned a 4.6-star average rating from 206 Amazon reviews.

Give them the gift of a spa-like facial massage with this roller from BAIMI. This Amazon bestseller boasts a 4.6-star average rating among 46,597 Amazon reviews. According to the brand, these skin tools relieve muscle tension, reduces facial puffiness and help your skin look fresh.

This overnight peel from Goop Beauty is popular for its ability to promote healthy cell turnover, delivering professional-level results, according to the brand. If you have sensitive skin, there's also a 5% glycolic acid solution. This glow peel earned a 4.3-star rating from 1,190 reviewers on Sephora.

An Amazon bestseller with a 4.6-star average rating across 32,148 reviews, the Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream is a fast-absorbing cream that's designed to tighten and add a hint of shimmer to the skin, says the brand. Its scent has key notes of vanilla, pistachio and salted caramel, and its key ingredients include guaraná, a climbing plant native to Brazil, which the brand says helps smooth and skin; and açaí oil, an antioxidant.

If you’re looking to splurge on a service, you can’t go wrong with a gift card to Hand and Stone. The massage and facial spa has locations across the U.S., and online gift cards make it easy to spoil them from the convenience of your couch.

Best fitness wear and gadget gifts

These gifts will help them stretch their limits with activewear, tech and other accessories.

Whether they’re big into yoga or just really comfy pants, your gift recipient sure to appreciate a pair of leggings from Sunzel. These high-waisted ones earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from 32,787 customer reviews, most of whom love these for their buttery softness and four-way stretch.

A Select staff favorite, the Apple Watch Series 7 can be used to access music on the go, as well as mindfulness and sleep-tracking apps when it’s time to unwind. Special health features include the ability to measure blood oxygen and take ECGs. Its screen is larger and 40 percent thinner than the Series 6, and displays 50 percent more text. And it's life-proof -- according to Apple, it's the tech company's most durable watch in the series.

From workouts to weekends, this nylon top from Athleta is one of those multitasking clothing items that become a comfy staple. More than 1,350 Athleta reviewers rated it five stars for its ability to look great both with jeans and at the gym. It comes in 13 colors and ranges in size from XXS to 3X. Another plus: There is silver-ion technology embedded into the fabric to stop odor before it starts, says the brand.

For the giftee on the go, consider these sneakers from Swiss brand On. A Select favorite, these sneakers are great for runners because of their extra cushioning that provides soft landings and maximum rebound, says the brand. The Cloudmonster come in both a men's and women's version.

At two inches thick and only four pounds, this mat is made of dense foam that is durable but soft, say Select editors. And the fact that it folds up and has a carrying handle has made it a Select favorite when it comes to top gym mats. The 6- by 2-foot gymnastics mat is ideal for multiple exercise, including pilates, stretching, yoga and martial arts. It currently has a 4.7-star rating among 2,374 reviews on Amazon.

Another Select favorite, the Whoop 4.0 fitness wearable has built-in coaching features, regular performance reports and more — all accessible via the Whoop app. Choose from over 25 color combos and you can add engraving for a personal touch.

Best relaxing self-care gifts

These relaxing gifts include sheets, pajamas, candles and more.

These machine-washable sheets are made from a bamboo viscose fabric blended with microfiber. According to the brand, these materials make the sheets softer than jersey fabric. Due to the percale weave, the wrinkle-free and hypoallergenic sheets also help regulate temperature to keep you cool. The set is offered in more than 40 colors, like light teal, cream, dark grey and more. The LuxClub 6-piece sheet set currently has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from over 176,000 reviews.

This oil diffuser from Pure Daily Care has a heatless ultrasonic diffuser that atomizes plant oils, while the Himalayan salt chamber works to ionize and purify air for a healthy, sensory experience, according to the brand. The diffuser comes with 10 different essential oils and earned a 4.6-star average rating from 5,255 reviews on Amazon.

This all-natural coconut-and-beeswax candle from Boy Smells is an Amazon bestseller, with a 4.5-star average rating among more than 500 reviews. The candle has a 50-hour burn time, according to the brand. This one in particular is formulated with notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and Asian pear.

A Select favorite, this smart alarm clock from Hatch Restore features curated content channels with music, rest exercises and sleep stories to help them fall asleep, and a gradual sunrise light and soothing nature sounds ease them into waking up. The Hatch Restore has a 4.3-star average rating from 6,200 reviewers on Amazon.

Make them feel like they’re staying at an upscale hotel with this Turkish cotton robe from Quince, which has a 4.9-star rating from over 90 Quince customers for its plush fabric and streamlined design, according to the brand. Bonus points if you throw in some Warmies slippers to keep their feet warm.

The tech in this wearable, portable air purifier emits negative ions and repels airborne pollutants to improve air quality, according to the brand. AirTamer says it operates for 150+ hours on one charge. It currently has a 4.5-star average rating from over 849 reviews on Amazon.

Best self-care gifts for a healthy diet

Water filters, vegetable spiralizers and more can help anyone eat healthy.

Sakara Life specializes in nutritious, ready-to-eat entrees, snacks and supplements, according to the brand, delivered nationwide to their front door. Or consider another Select-recommended meal delivery service from our guide.

This multitasking BPA-free pitcher from Prodyne is designed with a removable hollow center that can be filled with fruits or herbs to add flavor and nutrition to a drink of water. The pitcher earned a 4.7-star average rating across 11,909 Amazon reviews.

While you’re at it, make it easier for them to eat their veggies with this spiralizer from Brieftons. It can be used to slice and swirl zucchini, carrots and more to create zoodle pastas — including fettuccini and angel hair, according to the brand. It also comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. It currently has a 4.6-star average rating from over 22,000 reviews on Amazon.

The air fryer has become a kitchen staple for its ability to cook healthier, crispier snacks and meals in minutes, and this compact Gowise option is a Select favorite. Available in four shades, it also includes a book with over 50 recipes.

Caraway's non-toxic non-stick coating has made this brand a favorite among the Select team. If you have an avid tea drinker on your list, this whistling kettle from Caraway is a modern take on the classic kitchen appliance and comes in seven shades that can spruce up a stovetop.

This innovative blender from Ninja has a built-in Twist Tamper to ensure all the ingredients make it down to a set of Hybrid-Edge blades, according to the brand. This Select editors favorite allows for various textures and a removable drizzle cap means they can further customize shakes with additional flavors.

