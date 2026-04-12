If you're short on closet or drawer space, finding ways to store items that you don’t regularly use can be hugely helpful — that's where storage bags come in handy. And right now, Amazon has a set of highly-rated Gongshi vacuum storage bags for 59 percent off.

These durable vacuum storage bags can be filled with bulky items — like blankets, sweaters and towels — and then compressed to a quarter of their size to save space. Vacuum storage bags can be especially helpful as we transition seasons, since they can be used to store clothes you don't immediately need as the weather warms. Keep reading for more info on this deal, plus other storage solutions on sale right now.

Deal of the day

This set comes with 12 jumbo vacuum bags, which are ideal for storing blankets, pillows and bulky coats and sweaters. The bags are made from a thick, durable plastic that will keep moisture and mildew out, according to the brand. The bags have a valve that can be attached to a standard vacuum hose to compress them. The bags are also reusable.

The set of bags has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews (across more than 15,900 perfect ratings), with shoppers saying that they like that the bags are easy to use and compress down to a much smaller size.

More deals on storage solutions

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 59% off

Helps save space

Easy to use

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.