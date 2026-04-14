Graduating from school is equal parts fun, exciting and scary. It’s a time to celebrate the adventures ahead, and nothing helps the process along more than a great gift. And we found several graduation gifts that are fun, functional and also on sale.

Whether your loved one is graduating from high school or a PhD program, they can use these practical, and in some cases weird, items for the next step of their life. The best part is they’ll get a great essential and you’ll save up to 50 percent on it.

Deal of the day

This silly but thoughtful graduation gift is perfect for the giftee with a great sense of humor. Aside from being a working candle with a refreshing lavender smell, it also has a few words to help celebrate your graduate’s major achievement.

This gift pairs well with the option above but it’s also great for anyone who loves home decor that’s also functional. It may not be the first thing you think of when you imagine a graduation gift, but for a candle lover, it’s an unforgettable detail. This popular candle warmer lamp has an adjustable height to fit candles of multiple sizes and it has a timer with an auto shut-off feature after two, four or eight hours.

There are so many Lego sets available that it’s easy to get one that’s a match for your giftee. This orchid set comes with 609 pieces and when your giftee is done building, they can set it in their dorm room or on their office desk as a beautiful piece of decor.

More graduation gifts on sale

Why these deals are worth it

Up to 50% off

Thoughtful, functional and affordable

Fast, free shipping for Amazon Prime members who need something last minute

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s and more. I also write gift guides, which includes Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas and more.

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