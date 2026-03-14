For years, I avoided buying any clothing that was prone to wrinkles just so I didn’t have to iron — that is how much I hate ironing. Then, a friend of mine introduced me to the HiLife Handheld Steamer and it changed everything. Unlike ironing, which takes me forever, this you just have to quickly pass this steamer over your garment to get wrinkles out.

I'm not alone in my love for the HiLife Handheld Steamer — it has over 10,000 perfect reviews on Amazon. Even better? It is currently on sale for 46% off, bringing the price down to under $25.

Deal of the Day

HiLife’s Handheld Steamer is lightweight and compact, making it easy to store or even travel with. It weighs less than two pounds and is about the size of an iPad Mini. To use it, you simply fill the tank with water, turn it on and wait two minutes until steam starts coming out of the holes at the top. Then, you just slowly move it over your garment until all the wrinkles are released. The steamer can be used on lots of different fabrics — including cotton, linen, wool, chiffon, nylon and more. It also has a nearly 9-foot power cord, making it easy to move around as needed. One thing to note: HiLife recommends using distilled or purified water with the steamer.

Why this sale is worth it

46% off

Heats up quickly

Good for travel

Continuously steams for up to 15 minutes

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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