Calling all coffee lovers! Right now, Keurig’s popular single serve K-Mini coffee maker is 40 percent off on Amazon.

This coffee maker usually retails for $100, but right now you can get it for just $60. Keep reading for more details on this highly-rated machine, plus more Keurig coffee makers on sale today..

Deal of the day

The Keurig K-Mini can brew a cup of coffee anywhere between 6 to 12 ounces. Fans of this coffee maker also praise the compact size — it’s less than 5 inches wide. It’s ideal for those who have limited counter space or want to put it in their office or on their boat. You can warm up your machine and brew a cup in about two minutes and the machine is compatible with disposable K-cups or the K-cup universal coffee filter.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin is a big fan of this coffee machine, saying it makes the most delicious coffee at an affordable price point. It’s no wonder more than 10,000 were purchased from Amazon in the past month.

It has a removable drip tray, making it easy to clean or fit a large mug underneath the spout. The coffee maker also automatically turns off 90 seconds after your last brew, according to Keurig.

More deals on Keurig coffee makers

Why this sale is worth it

$60 vs. $100

Trusted brand

Easy to use

Single serve

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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