Le Creuset is one of the most innovative and beloved kitchen brands available. In addition to its indestructible cookware, the brand always has something new for customers to marvel at, including beautiful new colorways. Earlier this year it released its forest green Foret collection and now you can get a Le Creuset Dutch oven in the color Riviera.

This new color is a rich, Mediterranean-inspired shade of blue that instantly conjures up visions of the ocean. It has some similarities to the Caribbean collection that the brand retired earlier this year, but it’s darker and has more of a teal undertone.

Below, I’m sharing some of my favorite pieces that are available in Riviera, including some items that are currently on sale.

Deals at Le Creuset

Be sure to use the code SPRINGSET to get a complimentary Cream and Sugar Set with your purchase.

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances as well as launches from home and kitchen brands, including Le Creuset.

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