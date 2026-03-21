A cordless vacuum makes it easier to move around your space unencombered to suck up dirt and debris. And when it comes to cordless vacuums, this model from Levoit is a fan favorite. In fact, it is so popular that over 20,000 people have bought it on Amazon in the past month. Right now, the vacuum is 25 percent off, bringing the price to just under $150.

Deal of the day

This vacuum is lightweight, offers powerful suction that works on both carpet and hard floors and has headlights to help illuminate dirt and debris. It has a runtime of 50 minutes on a full charge. It also has a washable filter and a detachable roller that is easy to clean.

The vacuum comes with a pet attachment to help pick up hair and kitty litter and a crevice attachment to get into corners and in between couch cushions. You can also maneuver the vacuum so it lays almost flat to help you clean under your bed, couch or coffee table. Need to clean the stairs or even your car? The vacuum converts to a handheld for quick cleaning jobs.

Why this sale is worth it

25% off: $150 vs. $200

Trusted brand

Converts to a handheld vacuum

Lightweight

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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