As a pet owner, one of your biggest priorities is to make sure your furry friend is happy and healthy. Ensuring they stay properly hydrated — especially in the warm summer months — can go a long way towards that goal. And right now, Walmart is offering the popular Ophanie Pet Fountain for 58 percent off, bringing the price down to just under $17. With a discount that steep, it won’t stick around for long — so shop now before the flash sale ends.

Deal of the day

This pet water fountain keeps your cats and dogs hydrated with fresh, clean water around the clock. Its dual-flow design gives your pet the option to sip from a waterfall or a calm pool of water that collects below. The device has a four-stage filtration system that removes impurities and oxygenates the water, while a transparent water-level window makes it easy to see when you need to refill it. According to Ophanie, it holds enough liters of water to hydrate your pet for several days (without being changed) — up to 11 for cats and up to six for dogs.

“My cats absolutely love drinking from their water fountain,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “I find that they choose to drink out of it more than the bowls I have around my apartment, and they sometimes swat at it too, so they definitely find it entertaining.”

This pet fountain has an ultra-quiet, energy-efficient smart pump that runs smoothly with minimal noise. It is also built from BPA-free, food-grade plastic and comes with an anti-slip silicone mat, two replacement filters, and switchable LED lighting for added ambiance.

Why this sale is worth it

58% off

2,800+ five-star ratings

Comes with an anti-slip mat

Serves filtered water

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including lifestyle, home and wellness. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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