While you’re doing a lot of your spring cleaning and spring sale shopping, don’t forget to give your kitchen some love. Our Place, one of our favorite kitchen brands, is having a major spring sale. Right now, you can get popular items like the Always Pan 2.0, Wonder Oven air fryer, the Titanium Pro cookware set and more for up to 40 percent off.

Below, I rounded up a few of our most beloved items from the brand, including ones our staff members use at home.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has had the Always Pan 2.0 for years and loves how durable it is and that it is truly nonstick — she even gifted one to her mom. “I traded in my original Always Pan for the 2.0 version when it came out because the newer model is oven-safe,” she says. “I love being able to sear fish for a few minutes and then pop it in the oven to finish cooking, or making mac and cheese and then putting it in the oven so the top gets crispy,” she says.

This pan is perfect for sauteing, searing, braising, boiling, frying, steaming, baking and more. Plus, since it’s oven-safe, you can use it to partially prepare food on the stove and then finish it in the oven (like Malin does), leaving room for you to work on other food.

It’s made from ceramic-coated aluminum and has a non-toxic coating that helps it remain nonstick, but without “forever chemicals.”In addition to the pan, you’ll also get the lid, a wooden spatula and a steamer basket.

In addition to air frying, the Wonder Oven bakes, roasts, broils and reheats. While this is the small version, it’s also available in a large option that is about 5 inches wider and has 18 more liters of capacity. It has a maximum temperature of 450 degrees, a timer and a light on the inside. Plus, it has a compartment on the top to put a few tablespoons of water to steam food.

NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack has the Wonder Oven Pro, a similar appliance from the brand, and enjoys it because it heats fast, which is great because she cooks most of her food in the air fryer.

Our Place’s Perfect Pot is like your favorite Dutch oven, but it has even more functionality. It’s available in this large option and a small pot that’s 2.5 quarts, and it’s meant for sauteing, boiling, braising, making soups and stews and more. It has a dome lid and, similar to the Always Pan, has a slotted edge that releases steam when you twist it.

This comes with a wooden spoon that sits on the handle of the pot and it’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can easily roast large pieces of poultry or meat for hours. Also, like all of Our Place’s cookware, the Perfect Pot is made without PFAS and other “forever chemicals.”

Why these deals are worth it

Our Place rarely has sales this widespread and of this level (read: discount amount) throughout the year. Also, all of Our Place’s cookware is nontoxic, free of PFAS and other “forever chemicals,” which Malin and I have covered extensively at NBC Select.

Up to 40% off sitewide

Free of PFAS, cadmium, lead and other “forever chemicals”

Made of durable material that holds up over time

Editor-tested appliances

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover deals and sales daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, including food containers, cookware, air fryers, vacuums and more. I track prices throughout the year on Our Place and competitive brands to bring readers the best deals on the market..

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