Whether you're about to head out of town for spring break or are plotting your summer escapades early, a reliable suitcase is a must-have once it's time to travel. Quality luggage is often expensive, especially carry-on bags that offer everything you need. But right now, Samsonite — a trusted travel brand — has a hardshell carry-on for 56 percent off on Amazon. Learn more below.

Deal of the Day

This hardshell suitcase weighs 6.5 pounds, making it a relatively lightweight carry-on. It is also expandable and has 360-degree spinner wheels that increase maneuverability as you hurry through the airport, according to the brand. Inside you will find that one side fully zippers shut while the other has straps to hold your clothes down. The bag comes with a TSA-compatible combination lock on the side.

I have the larger version of this suitcase and have brought it on trips all around the world and can say it has held up really well. I also appreciate the fact that the design is somewhat unique, so it stands out if I do check my bag. Also impressive: This bag has more than 12,820 perfect reviews on Amazon.

Why this sale is worth it

56% off

Trusted brand

Hardshell exterior

Expands to fit more

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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