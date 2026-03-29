File this under genius: There are now smart bird feeders that can help you see your feathered friends up close and personal and help you identify the species that come to visit. That is exactly what the Harymor Smart Bird Feeder does. And the new good news keeps coming: This particular bird feeder is currently 57 percent off on Amazon.

Deal of the day

With a traditional bird feeder, you pour bird seed into it and watch from afar as birds stop by to eat. But this smart feeder lets you get a much closer look at avian visitors. There is a camera nestled in the bird feeder that connects to an app on your phone. You will get an alert anytime a bird is registered and can pull up a live stream to look at it. The camera also has night vision and the feeder comes with a solar panel that helps power it. The app can also use AI to help you identify over 10,000 bird species.

In terms of the actual feeder, it holds up to two liters of seed and there is a bird stand attachment that you can place other types of food in — like bird jelly cups, fresh fruit or hummingbird food.

Why this sale is worth it

57% off

Durable

Camera gives you a close view of birds

AI identifies over 10,000 bird species

More bird feeders and accessories on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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