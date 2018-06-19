Sign up for the THINK newsletter

Kids' Health

How e-cigarettes like the Juul are co-opting the language of wellness

In the last few years, Juul has rapidly expanded its market share for e-cigarettes, now accounting for 60 percent of the market. Stanford professor Robert Jackler, principal investigator in Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising, weighs in on the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among young people.Jun.19.2018

