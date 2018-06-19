Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
Kids' Health
How e-cigarettes like the Juul are co-opting the language of wellness
In the last few years, Juul has rapidly expanded its market share for e-cigarettes, now accounting for 60 percent of the market. Stanford professor Robert Jackler, principal investigator in Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising, weighs in on the growing popularity of e-cigarettes among young people.
Think
How e-cigarettes like the Juul are co-opting the language of wellness03:04
'I refuse to apologize': '13 Reasons Why' defends the show's suicide controversy04:30
How willful ignorance is changing U.S. politics02:36
Can mass shootings really catch on like a disease?03:36
Where do conservative women fit into the #MeToo movement?03:31
Flying is terrible now and here’s why04:55
Play All
Best of THINK
Best of THINK
MORE FROM think