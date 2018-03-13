School walk-out: Parkland students want to start a revolution. Will it work?

Sign up for the THINK newsletter
One month after the massacre that killed 17 students and teachers in Parkland, Fla, thousands of students all across the country plan to participate in a school walkout to honor those killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Miles Howard, author of “The Early Voters,” joins THINK to talk about how the Parkland generation could change the face of U.S. politics.Mar.13.2018
