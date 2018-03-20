Sign up for the THINK newsletter

The complicated ethics of self-driving cars

On March 19, a driverless car operated by Uber caused what is believed to be the first pedestrian death involving self-driving cars. Who’s at fault is still yet to be determined, but as driverless technology becomes more common, it’s sure to bring with it a host of ethical questions. University of South Carolina Law Professor Bryant Walker Smith addresses those questions in a THINK op-ed.Mar.20.2018

