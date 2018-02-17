Wellness is the new status symbol. Here's how to tap into it on the cheap.

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Mindfulness. Meditation. Yoga. Kale. They're all booming — and the global wellness industry is booming as a result. It's been growing at a rapid clip — about 10 percent a year — to reach nearly $4 trillion by the end of 2016. But booming overall doesn't have to translate to budget-busting for you. “The most fundamental and profound principles of wellness don’t cost money,” says Beth McGroarty, director of research and public relations at the Global Wellness Institute, which recently released its report on the top wellness trends for 2018. “As wellness becomes so huge, people are demanding more affordable, more accessible ways to get it.” Here’s how to tap into five popular wellness trends for bargain prices.

Explore Wellness Travel on the Cheap

Wellness travel — think yoga retreats, spa getaways or even hiking trips — have become a $563.2 billion global market, with some people substituting wellness vacations over the traditional relaxing or fun. Although these types of trips can be pricey (a yoga retreat abroad can set you back a few thousand dollars plus airfare costs), there are creative ways to make wellness travel accessible. Spend a day hiking locally with friends, check discount sites like Groupon and Gilt for massage deals or book a wellness “staycation” in your area. If you’re planning a business trip, consider extending it for a day to spend time exploring the area on snowshoes or booking local spa services. Another option? Search online to see if there are any hot springs — naturally occurring pools with beneficial minerals — in your state. They can reduce stress and usually cost around $25 for an all-day pass, says McGroarty.

Detach from Technology

“I’m on a tech detox right now,” says Lee Tilghman, the health blogger behind @LeeFromAmerica. She uses digital detoxes to temporarily distance herself from social media and believes they’ll be popular both in 2018 and beyond. “[Studies show] the more time you spend with screens, the more depressed and anxious you’ll be,” says McGroarty. And although many retreats and group trips offer distance from technology, shelling out hundreds or thousands of dollars isn’t necessary to achieve the same result. Try switching off your phone and laptop after work and keeping it off until the following morning. If you’re even more ambitious: “I honestly feel like a full weekend without your phone can make you feel like a new person, so if you can do it, try it,” says Tilghman. The exercise is free and gives you the opportunity to do things you’ve been putting off (think spending time with family, reading, writing or cleaning). Plus, it could save you money (no online shopping or last-minute drinks plans).