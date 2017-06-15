Get the Better newsletter.

It's National French Fry Day — and we aren't surprised that fried spuds have earned themselves their own holiday. A recent survey on America's favorite comfort foods found that French fries clock in at number five. Let's be honest, who doesn't salivate at the smell of warm, crispy fries dusted with salt? But the beloved fast-food side is notoriously high in unhealthy fat and calories, meaning anyone still clinging to the healthy diet they adopted in the new year has put them on the "forbidden foods" list.

But before you ban French fries from the menu forever, take a deep (fried) breath.

First of all, potatoes aren’t the problem. In fact, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that eating them boiled, baked or mashed doesn't pose the same health risks as eating them fried. We all know that hitting the drive-thru comes with a side of saturated fat and sodium. So if you’re craving fries, baking up a batch in the oven is still very much on the table as a part of a healthy diet.

Secondly, there are so many ways to elevate fries from a fast-food indulgence to a healthy (and surprisingly impressive looking) side dish — from playing with different herbs and spices to getting creative with veggies.

Do we have you craving a side of fries? Here are 12 recipes to add to your meal rotation that will keep them on the menu, but not showing up on your waistline.

Skinny oven fries Healthy Seasonal Recipes

Skinny Oven Fries

Oven baked curly fries Fresh April Flours

Oven Baked Curly Fries

Crispy baked avocado fries Chocolate Covered Katie

Crispy Baked Avocado Fries

Butternut squash fries My Fussy Eater

Butternut Squash Fries

Paprika parsnip fries with Sriracha dipping sauce PaleOMG

Paprika Parsnip Fries with Sriracha Dipping Sauce

Grilled Carrots With Chipotle Lime Aioli The Gourmet RD

Grilled Carrot Fries with Chipotle Lime Aioli

Crispy baked portobello mushroom fries

Crispy Baked Portobello Mushroom Fries

Cajun sweet potato fries Minimalist Baker

Cajun Sweet Potato Fries

Crispy parmesan zucchini fries Wholesome Yum

Crispy Parmesan Zucchini Fries

Yucca Fries with Mojo Mayonnaise Salt and Wind

Yucca Fries with Mojo Mayonnaise

Spicy spiralized shoe string jicama fries. Inspiralized

Spicy Spiralized Shoe String Jicama Fries

Easy roasted sunchoke "steak fries" Olive and Herb

Easy Roasted Sunchoke “Steak Fries”

WANT TO EAT BETTER? TRY THESE SIMPLE SWAPS:

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.