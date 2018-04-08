Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When you listen to someone whispering, or get your hair cut or hear tapping or crinkling sounds, do you feel deeply relaxed, with tingles in your head and neck that run down your back and limbs? If so, you probably experience autonomous sensory meridien response (ASMR).

“ASMR is similar to the feeling of relaxation you get from a massage, but no one necessarily has to be touching you,” explains Craig Richard, Ph.D., professor of biopharmaceutical sciences at Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy in Winchester, VA and founder of ASMR University. “It’s a deeply relaxing sensation, usually associated with pleasurable head tingles.”

ASMR researcher Beverley K. Fredborg compares ASMR to frisson, the chills you may get when listening to music. “It’s related, but not quite the same,” she says. “With ASMR the tingle sensation tends to be located in the head and neck and can last for several minutes. Frisson happens quickly, throughout the body.”

Bob Ross, whose Joy of Painting shows featured his soft voice and gentle paint strokes, is sometimes called the godfather of ASMR because watching his show triggered the experience for many people. That was the case for Dr. Richard, who was skeptical about ASMR until he recalled his own childhood experiences relaxing and dozing off while watching the show.

Can you feel it?

There’s not much research available on ASMR, but Dr. Richard estimates that 20 percent of people experience it strongly, and another 40 percent have a milder response. “If you would pay someone to play with your hair, you probably experience ASMR. If that seems crazy, you probably don’t experience ASMR,” he says.

Many people who experience AMSR don’t realize that other people feel it, too. Fredborg says she met a woman in her 50s who started crying when she realized there was a name for her sensation. “She thought there was something weird about her. She didn’t know other people experienced it,” Fredborg says.