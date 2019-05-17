Bathroom need some extra attention? Clean your shower head, toothbrush holder, bathtub surround and more in less than an hour. Just click on the circles on the graphic below to see each cleaning hack and then click over to the story to see how it's done.
What you'll need
- Cleaning gloves
- Measuring cup
- Glass bowl
- Wooden spoon
- Spray bottle
- Sponge
- Laundry detergent
- White vinegar
- Baking soda
- Lemon essential oil
- Anti-bacterial mouthwash
- Bleach
Ready to get started? Follow these steps to save time
Step 1: Grab the towels, bath mats and shower curtain and throw them in the washing machine.
Step 2: Deep clean your shower head to remove build-up.
Step 3: While the shower head is soaking, use baking soda and vinegar to clean your bathtub surround or grout.
Step 4: While that's happening, use the same products to clean your shower door.
Step 5: Mix one cup of baking soda with 15 drops of lemon essential oil to freshen up your toilet bowl.
Step 6: Now, grab your mouthwash to clean and sanitize your toothbrush holder.
Step 7: Time to put those towels in the dryer! Now, run an empty cycle in your washer with just water and a cup of bleach to clean and sanitize before the next load.
