Bedroom need a refresh? Clean your mattress, remote, ceiling fan, carpets and more with these quick and easy tips. Just click on the circles on the graphic below to see each cleaning hack and then click over to the story to see how it's done.
What you'll need
- Cleaning gloves
- An old pair of socks
- An old pillowcase
- White vinegar
- Essential oil
- Baking soda
- A shoebox
- Q-Tips
- Rubbing alcohol
- Cotton ball
Get more expert advice, out-of-the-box cleaning hacks and more in our Cleaning Guide
Ready to get started? Follow these steps to save time
Step 1: Grab the clothes off the floor, strip the beds of linens and throw them in the washing machine.
Step 2: No time to launder your curtains, blankets or throw pillows? No problem! Put them in the dryer for 20 minutes on high heat to kill any dust mites that may be hanging on for dear life.
Step 3: Got blinds? Put an old sock over your hand and use it to gently remove dust from each slat. Then use another sock to quickly dust wall art and picture frames.
Step 4: Now that your bed is stripped, check your mattress. We've got a quick hack to remove dirt and debris from the crevices around the edges.
Step 5: While you've got that baking soda and vacuum in hand, shake it on your carpet to remove odors (looking at you, Fido).
Step 6: Mind your filthy remote. Two items from your medicine cabinet provide a fast fix.
Step 7: Look up! Chances are if you have a ceiling fan, it needs some TLC. We've got a mess-free way to clean it using a pillowcase to catch the dust.
Step 8: Reorganize your drawers and reclaim your mornings. Marie Kondo will show you the way. Then, check out these products under $20 that will transform your closet.
Get tips for the rest of the rooms in your house
Marie Kondo shows you how to organize your drawersNov. 5, 201801:39
