Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our BETTER updates, including special offers

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

A Better Way

  • How to survive Black Friday crowds — and avoid being trampled

    01:19

  • Holiday shopping? There's a better way to park

    01:16

  • Hack the drug store

    01:58

  • 3 Gadgets to Help You Wake Up Feeling Fully Charged

    02:35

  • How to Tell if Your Gold Jewelry Is Fake

    01:05

  • The iPhone X: 3 New Features & 7 Surprising iPhone Hacks

    01:47

  • Here's a Better Way to Shower, According to Dermatologists

    01:05

  • We Tried Clubbing at 7 AM

    03:21

  • 7 iPhone Hacks You Probably Don't Know About

    01:17

  • There's a Better Way to Treat a Bee Sting

    01:45

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:30

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    01:36

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:59

  • A Better Way to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    00:58

  • A Better Way to Cut a Mango

    01:20

  • A Better Way to Cut an Avocado

    01:32

  • There's a Better Way to Tie Your Shoe

    00:56

  • A Better Way to Clean: Use Vodka

    00:36

  • A Better Way to Fall on Ice

    00:36

  • A Better Way to Walk on Ice

    00:41

better

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

How to survive Black Friday crowds — and avoid being trampled

Did you ever wonder why Black Friday crowds get out of hand? Here's why crowds can turn into mobs and what you can do to protect yourself.

A Better Way

  • Hack the drug store

    01:58

  • Stop Your Glass From Sticking to Your Napkin

    00:30

  • 3 Hacks for a Better Day at the Beach

    01:36

  • How to Save a Life With a Pool Skimmer

    00:59

  • A Better Way to Fold a Fitted Sheet

    00:58

  • A Better Way to Cut a Mango

    01:20

  • A Better Way to Cut an Avocado

    01:32

Watch More

A Better Way

30 Videos

Do It Better

2 Videos

Social Studies

4 Videos
MORE FROM better