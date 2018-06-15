Sign up for the BETTER newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

NBC News BETTER brings you wellness news and tips to make the most of your mind, your body and your life.

Careers

NBA Legend Ray Allen: My role as a father

Ray Allen shares his perspective on fatherhood and tips for developing a positive relationship with your children.Jun.15.2018

Better

  • NBA Legend Ray Allen: My role as a father

    01:59

  • How grief affects your brain and what to do about it

    03:05

  • How to save a life with a pool skimmer

    00:59

  • Keep your drinks cool and bug-free with these clever hacks

    01:34

  • Triple Crown winners talk about making history with Justify

    02:11

  • Protect yourself from summer bug bites with these quick tips

    01:54

Best of BETTER

Play All

Best of BETTER

MORE FROM better