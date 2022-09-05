Live updates: Rare Labor Day sales from REI, Our Place and more

Labor Day officially marks the end of summer, and while you may be mourning the season's close, there is one silver lining: Labor Day sales. Retailers and brands use Labor Day weekend to clear out their summer inventory and make room for fall and winter stock — whether you're looking for a new mattress or an upgraded grill, you'll likely be able to find what you need at a deeply discounted price.
While you're shopping, you might want to take advantage of the discounted being offered by popular brands like Great Jones and Everlane that don't often offer discounts. We know these sales can get overwhelming, so we'll be providing live updates throughout the day with some of the best rare sales and deals.
Make sure to check out our other Labor Day coverage for regular updates on ongoing sales and deals spanning furniture, tech, home goods and more.
The ever-popular Always Pan is 25% off for a limited time
Our Place — the DTC cookware brand known for its versatile pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware — is offering 25% off sitewide through Sept. 7 on everything except gift cards and the Wave Trivet. Several Select staffers are big fans of the Always Pan — writer Kala Herh noted that it’s “great [...] for amateur chefs in small spaces who love to experiment in the kitchen,” and my own Always Pan has maintained its nonstick coating after more than two years of consistent use. Our Place often offers discounts, but 25% off is one of the best deals we’ve seen in a while.
- Our Place Always Pan, $108 (was $145)
- Our Place Perfect Pot, $123 (was $165)
- Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan, $116 (was $155)
These trendy activewear brands are offering great deals right now
This Labor Day, two of our favorite activewear brands — Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend Collective — are discounting everything from sports bras and leggings to tennis skirts and tank tops. I personally own several sports bras and leggings from both of these brands and they have become staples in my workout wardrobe — everything is built to last, and the fabric holds me in while I’m spinning or jogging.
- Outdoor Voices: Up to 65% off select styles during the OV Extra Sale
- Girlfriend Collective: Up to 60% off select styles during the Labor Day Sale
REI’s Labor Day sale includes Beyond Yoga, Sweaty Betty and more
REI’s holiday sales usually have something good for everyone — even if you don’t love the outdoors. Popular athletic brands like Adidas, Beyond Yoga, New Balance, Sweaty Betty and Brooks Running are all included in the brand's Labor Day sale, and men, women and kids alike can score up to 50% off. Several of our expert recommendations — including the New Balance 860v12 Running Shoes and the Pearl Izumi Tour Road Cycling Shoes — are also discounted through Sept. 7.
- Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress, $81.93 (was $118)
- Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, $159.99 (was $229)
- Ugg Classic Sugar Women’s Ultra Boots, $74.83 (was $149.95)
- Hoka Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes, $128.93 (was $160)
One of our favorite eco-friendly sneakers is 40% off this weekend
Allbirds’ Labor Day sale offers some of the best deals we’ve seen on the brand’s popular eco-friendly shoes, with sitewide savings up to 40% off through Sept. 6. We previously recommended the Wool Runners at full price in our guide to eco-friendly shoes — they’re made of a soft, thermoregulating ZQ Merino wool and are entirely machine-washable (like all their shoes), according to the brand.
- Allbirds Men’s Wool Runners, $69 (was $110)
- Allbirds Women’s Wool Runners, $88 (was $110)