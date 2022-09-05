Live updates: Rare Labor Day sales from REI, Our Place and more

Labor Day officially marks the end of summer, and while you may be mourning the season's close, there is one silver lining: Labor Day sales. Retailers and brands use Labor Day weekend to clear out their summer inventory and make room for fall and winter stock — whether you're looking for a new mattress or an upgraded grill, you'll likely be able to find what you need at a deeply discounted price.

While you're shopping, you might want to take advantage of the discounted being offered by popular brands like Great Jones and Everlane that don't often offer discounts. We know these sales can get overwhelming, so we'll be providing live updates throughout the day with some of the best rare sales and deals.

Make sure to check out our other Labor Day coverage for regular updates on ongoing sales and deals spanning furniture, tech, home goods and more.