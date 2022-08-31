The best Labor Day grill sales in 2022: Traeger, Royal Gourmet and more

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

As summer comes to a close, now is the time to take advantage of end-of-season Labor Day deals and sales and get your grilling essentials for next year — even if you already have fall on the mind. To help, we’ve compiled some of the best Labor Day deals and sales on grills and grilling accessories, most which are on for a limited time.

The best Labor Day grill deals in 2022

Below, we’re sharing the best Labor Day grill deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

“When people think of pellet grills, they always think of the Traegers,” grilling YouTuber Tom Horsman previously told Select. This model from the Pro Series has 572 square inches of grilling area with porcelain-coated steel grill grates that Traeger says are easy to clean. The grill has a temperature controller that can control the internal grill temperature within 15 degrees, according to the brand.

This Traeger wood pellet grill is a slightly more decked-out option for those willing to spend more money. You can connect this grill to your phone via the Traeger app to control the temperature, add smoke, set timers and more. It has 850 square inches of total stainless steel cooking space and is built with a concealed grease tray to make it easy to dispose of grease when you’re done grilling.

This propane gas grill from Nexgrill has 562 square inches of total grilling space with four main burners and an additional side burner. According to the brand, the cast-iron grates and stainless steel burners promote even cooking so nothing is overdone or underdone.

Lowest price ever

This propane gas grill from Royal Gourmet has 640 square inches of cooking space and is powered by four stainless steel burners. Two side tables offer plenty of prep space, and the built-in grease tray and grease cup make for easy clean-up, according to the brand.

The best Labor Day grill sales in 2022

