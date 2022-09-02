Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Labor Day weekend is here, which means you can find discounts on everything from mattresses and vacuums to grills and air purifiers. Major brands and retailers have also started slashing prices on summer essentials as the season winds down, including outdoor furniture, grills and summer clothing.

With several sales to choose from, retail experts told us Labor Day weekend can be a good time to take advantage of discounts as prices soar due to inflation and people begin to worry about spending more around the upcoming holidays. “As we head into other major spending events like Halloween and the winter holiday season, we expect consumers will be paying even closer attention to finding the best deals and making every dollar count,” said Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation.

To help you narrow down the best Labor Day deals, we scoured the web and compiled some of the best sales on Select reader favorite categories like mattresses, tech, furniture, grills, back-to-school clothing and more. We also highlighted competitive deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

The best Labor Day deals in 2022

To recommend the best Labor Day deals below, we evaluated highly rated options using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel — everything below is at its lowest price in at least the last three months.

In our guide to fitness trackers, certified strength and conditioning specialist Kristina Jennings said that Garmin's smartwatches are great for serious runners thanks to their top-of-the-line GPS tracking. In addition to tracking your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels and more, the watch can hold up to 500 songs or sync with your smartphone and play music via Bluetooth headphones, according to the brand.

Our Place’s Always Pan is a Select staff favorite: Select writer Kala Herh said she threw out her other cookware after investing in one, and I’ve gifted the Always Pan to several family members after purchasing (and loving) my own. The brand says its nonstick, ceramic-coated pan is designed to replace eight popular kitchen items, including a sauté pan, steamer, skillet and spoon rest. It comes in a variety of colors, including Heat (red), Sage and Blue Salt.

One of our favorite camping tents, this lightweight backpacking tent from Big Agnes weighs just under 3 pounds and is easy to pitch with reflective guylines and color-coded webbing, according to the brand. It’s made from solution-dyed fabric that the brand says can hold color longer and resist fading from UV rays. Big Agnes labels this as a three-season tent — its ripstop nylon and polyester mesh fabric won’t necessarily hold up in winter weather, but it’s still a durable option to take on hikes and overnight backpacking trips.

This wood pellet grill from Traeger — which makes some of our favorite smokers and grilling accessories — equips all-terrain wheels for portability and durable porcelain-coated grill grates that prevent food from sticking, according to the brand. It also has a digital controller that lets you set the temperature you want within 15 degrees and dual meat probes that monitor the temperature of your meats without having to lift the lid, Traeger says.

This 3-quart pressure cooker from Instant Pot has nine cooking functions, including slow cook, sous vide, steam and sauté. The lid equips an easy-release steam switch that both simplifies and safens the steaming process, and the interior of the lid has a silicone ring around it to create a tight seal when it’s attached to the pot, according to the brand. The Duo Plus also contains 15 customizable pre-set programs to cook a variety of foods like soups and desserts, and the model’s anti-spin inner pot can stay in place while you’re stirring ingredients, Instant Pot says.

This 65-inch smart TV from Samsung boasts OLED 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos surround-sound technology and built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This model can also automatically adjust the amount of blue light it emits at night to mitigate how much you’re exposed to before bed, which experts previously told us can help you fall asleep easier. The TV is available and on sale in multiple sizes ranging from a 50-inch to an 85-inch screen size.

The Blink Mini is a plug-in indoor security camera that can be controlled using its proprietary app, which the brand says allows you to see, hear, talk and receive alerts when movement and sound is detected in your home. The camera boasts HD resolution and is compatible with other Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to help you create a smart home security system, Amazon says.

This oven-style air fryer from Cuisinart offers seven cooking functions, including convection bake, broil, warm and toast. Rather than using a digital screen like most air fryers, this option has four knobs to set the 60-minute timer, temperature, function and toaster. It also comes with an oven rack, baking pan and air fryer basket to make cooking easier, according to the brand.

One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Gravity Blanket is offered in three weights — 15 pounds, 20 pounds and 35 pounds — and comes with a machine-washable micro-plush duvet cover. It contains an inner weighted piece that’s filled with glass beads and has gridded stitching to ensure the beads are uniformly distributed and don’t shift around as you use the blanket, according to the brand.

The Allbirds Tree Pipers are a low-top sneaker made from the brand’s sustainable eucalyptus tree fiber material that makes it light and breathable for everyday use, Allbirds says. The midsole is also sustainably made from Brazilian sugarcane for a contoured and bouncy fit and feel, while the insole is layered with castor bean oil and Merino wool that makes it both moisture-wicking and odor-reducing when wearing the shoe outdoors, according to the brand. The Tree Pipers are available in a variety of colors, including Blue Ridge, Lux Pink and Lux Purple. And if you’re looking for men’s sizing, the Men’s Tree Pipers are also on sale.

This set from Olaplex — which makes some of our favorite products for bleached hair — includes full sizes of the brand’s popular No. 4 shampoo, No. 5 conditioner and No. 3 hair perfector, which is a leave-on treatment designed to strengthen the hair, the brand says. Select editorial operations associate Rebecca Rodriguez said the three products have worked great on her chemically treated hair for years and noted her hair has “never felt softer” than when she uses them.

The Harvest Elite Slim from AeroGarden comes with six seed pods to grow a variety of herbs indoors, including basil, parsley, thyme and mint. The plants grow via hydroponics — which means there’s no soil involved in the process — and 20-watt LED grow lights. The indoor garden also equips a digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water or plant food, and it includes a Vacation Mode that automatically adjusts settings when you’re out of town, AeroGarden says.

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser releases an essential oil-infused cool mist that can freshen up rooms up to 500 square feet, according to the brand. The device requires you to fill the internal reservoir with water, add 20-25 drops of essential oil and select either a four- or eight-hour time setting to allow the steam to disperse. I use this diffuser in my home and love its attractive and minimalist design, which includes a matte ceramic cover and an ambient LED light.

​The best Labor Day sales in 2022

Below, we rounded up sales across reader favorite categories to shop this holiday weekend.

Best Labor Day sales from Select reader favorite retailers

Best Labor Day mattress and bedding sales

Sleep Number : Up to 50% off smart beds through Sept. 5

: Up to 50% off smart beds through Sept. 5 Bear Mattress : Up to 30% off sitewide using code LD30 through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off sitewide using code LD30 through Sept. 5 Brooklyn Bedding : Up to 25% off sitewide using code LABORDAY25

: Up to 25% off sitewide using code LABORDAY25 Cozy Earth : Up to 25% sitewide

: Up to 25% sitewide Allswell : Up to 20% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20 through Sept. 7

: Up to 20% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20 through Sept. 7 Tuft & Needle : Up to 20% off mattresses and mattress toppers through Sept. 5

: Up to 20% off mattresses and mattress toppers through Sept. 5 Avocado : Up to 10% off certified organic mattresses using code LABORDAY

: Up to 10% off certified organic mattresses using code LABORDAY Nolah Sleep : Up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows through Sept. 6

: Up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows through Sept. 6 Casper : Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items through Sept. 13

: Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items through Sept. 13 Tempur-Pedic : Up to $500 off mattresses through Sept. 13.

: Up to $500 off mattresses through Sept. 13. Purple : Up to $300 off mattresses through Sept. 14

: Up to $300 off mattresses through Sept. 14 Nectar: Up to $200 off mattresses through Sept. 6

Best Labor Day home and kitchen sales

AeroGarden : Up to 50% off select indoor garden systems, seed pod kits and more

: Up to 50% off select indoor garden systems, seed pod kits and more BBQGuys : up to 50% off backyard staples like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more through Sept. 7

: up to 50% off backyard staples like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more through Sept. 7 Ashley Furniture : Up to 40% off sitewide using code LDSAVINGS

: Up to 40% off sitewide using code LDSAVINGS Solo Stove : Up to 40% off fire pits, up to 30% off camp stoves, up to 35% off fire pit accessories and more through Sept. 5

: Up to 40% off fire pits, up to 30% off camp stoves, up to 35% off fire pit accessories and more through Sept. 5 Anthropologie : Up to 30% off select home products and an extra 50% off sale items through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off select home products and an extra 50% off sale items through Sept. 5 Hurom : Up to 30% off on all slow juicers through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off on all slow juicers through Sept. 5 Vitruvi : Up to 30% off sitewide through Sept. 5

: Up to 30% off sitewide through Sept. 5 Rifle Paper Co : Up to 25% off sitewide using code TAKE25 through Sept. 6

: Up to 25% off sitewide using code TAKE25 through Sept. 6 BioBidet : Up to 25% off select bidets through Sept. 6

: Up to 25% off select bidets through Sept. 6 Lovesac : Up to 25% off sactionals and up to 20% off everything else through Sept. 5

: Up to 25% off sactionals and up to 20% off everything else through Sept. 5 Molekule : Up to 20% on air purifiers through Sept. 8

: Up to 20% on air purifiers through Sept. 8 Redbubble : Up to 20% off sitewide with code NOTJUST through Sept. 8

: Up to 20% off sitewide with code NOTJUST through Sept. 8 Ruggable : Up to 20% using code LD22 through Sept. 6

: Up to 20% using code LD22 through Sept. 6 SodaStream : Up to 20% off sparkling water makers using code Labor20 through Sept. 5

: Up to 20% off sparkling water makers using code Labor20 through Sept. 5 Brooklinen : Up to 15% off sitewide through Sept. 8 (START 9/1)

: Up to 15% off sitewide through Sept. 8 (START 9/1) Fellow : Up to 15% off all gear using code WEEKEND15 through Sept 6

: Up to 15% off all gear using code WEEKEND15 through Sept 6 Burrow : Up to 10% off up to $1,599 using code LDS22 through Sept. 6

: Up to 10% off up to $1,599 using code LDS22 through Sept. 6 Brava: Up to $200 off Brava sets using code LABORDAY200 through Sept. 7

Best Labor Day tech sales

HP : Up to 75% off select tech, plus an extra 10% off select products using code LABORDAY10HP

: Up to 75% off select tech, plus an extra 10% off select products using code LABORDAY10HP Lenovo : Up to 70% off laptops, PCs, tech accessories and more

: Up to 70% off laptops, PCs, tech accessories and more Tribit : Up to 30% off wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and more through Sept. 6

: Up to 30% off wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and more through Sept. 6 Ring : Up to 25% off select security devices through Sept. 7

: Up to 25% off select security devices through Sept. 7 Rocketbook : Up to 25% off sitewide

: Up to 25% off sitewide OtterBox : Up to 15% off sitewide through Sept. 5

: Up to 15% off sitewide through Sept. 5 Dell: Up to $200 off laptops, desktops, monitors and more

Best Labor Day wellness and apparel sales

American Eagle : Up to 70% off sitewide through Sept. 5

: Up to 70% off sitewide through Sept. 5 Everlane : Up to 60% off summer sale styles and 30% off on all denim products during its Long Weekend Sale through Sept. 5

: Up to 60% off summer sale styles and 30% off on all denim products during its Long Weekend Sale through Sept. 5 GlassesUSA : Up to 60% off frames using code USA60 through Sept. 5

: Up to 60% off frames using code USA60 through Sept. 5 Old Navy : Up to 60% off sitewide through Sept. 5

: Up to 60% off sitewide through Sept. 5 Outdoor Voices : Up to 50% off select styles through Sept. 5

: Up to 50% off select styles through Sept. 5 Allbirds : Up to 40% off sitewide through Sept. 6

: Up to 40% off sitewide through Sept. 6 LensDirect.com : Up to 40% off eyewear, lens replacement, and sunglasses using code LABOR40 through Sept. 5

: Up to 40% off eyewear, lens replacement, and sunglasses using code LABOR40 through Sept. 5 Reebok : Up to 35% off sitewide using code BTS through Sept. 6

: Up to 35% off sitewide using code BTS through Sept. 6 Adidas : Up to 30% off sitewide using code SCOREBIG through Sept. 6

: Up to 30% off sitewide using code SCOREBIG through Sept. 6 Girlfriend Collective : Up to 25% off sitewide and an additional 60% off sale styles

: Up to 25% off sitewide and an additional 60% off sale styles Bala : Up to 20% off sitewide for orders of $75 or more

: Up to 20% off sitewide for orders of $75 or more LIVELY : Up to 15% off sitewide with code CREW15 through Sept. 8

: Up to 15% off sitewide with code CREW15 through Sept. 8 Welly : Up to 10% off bundles using code LABOR10 through Sept. 6

: Up to 10% off bundles using code LABOR10 through Sept. 6 Therabody: up to $100 on devices through Sept. 6

What to buy during Labor Day 2022

While you’ll see sales and deals across many different categories during Labor Day, you’ll find the strongest deals on large appliances and big-ticket home purchases at retailers like Home Depot, Lowe’s and JCPenney, according to Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae, a blog that offers shopping and saving tips. “Think mattresses, appliances and furniture — shoppers can expect sales, promo codes and bundle deals [on those items],” added Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot.

And since Labor Day also marks the end of the summer, Bodge noted summer clearance sales are always a reliable category to shop. “You can expect sales on any summer-related categories, like patio furniture, fire pits, warmer weather clothing and footwear,” she said. Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at Smarty, noted that brands and retailers offering summer clothing and accessories “will have huge discounts as they want to sell as much of that inventory as possible to make room for oncoming fall fashion.” However, he warned that you should shop sooner than later, as “the popular brands, colors and sizes get swooped up quickly.”

Though Bodge doesn’t expect inflation to affect the kinds of discounts available this holiday weekend, she said we’ll likely see a higher manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), which means that even discounted items will be more expensive. “I’m also seeing that consumers are pulling back a bit on purchases, so I expect spending to be more modest this year,” she said, adding that because everything is more expensive overall, “it’s more important than ever to look for ways to save on top of retailer sales.”

With that in mind, Porwal recommended taking the time to compare prices and sign up for cash back rewards websites like Smarty, Rakuten and CouponCabin.com to earn some money back during holiday sales purchases. Bodge also suggested saving on your purchases by using the right credit card: Some cash-back cards can offer as much as 5% back on specific product categories or extra rewards on certain purchases.

What should you avoid buying this Labor Day?

While you might see some tempting tech deals during Labor Day, McGrath said that “waiting until the holiday sales will give you a lot more options and even deeper discounts.” Retailers hosted plenty of worthwhile tech deals in July during Amazon Prime Day and adjacent sales, so “don’t expect to see big tech and electronics savings until Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” Bodge added.

Both Bodge and Porwal also recommended avoiding sales on fall and cold weather apparel — especially jeans and denim. ”[Most styles will] still be full price and discounting won’t begin until later in September and into October,” Bodge said.

