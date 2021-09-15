Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

When my fiancé and I bought our condo, the first thing I did was look for rugs. New furniture would be easy enough to procure once we settled in, I reasoned, but once our existing furniture and belongings were in the new space, putting a rug down was going to be like playing Tetris with 300-pound pieces. Plus, the right rug can tie the design of a room together, and since I didn’t want to paint the white walls right away, I figured finding something with a playful pattern would allow me to get away with barren walls for a while.

Furnishing my forever home is not something I take lightly so I spent a lot of time researching rugs (including the ones Instagram served me via targeted ads). Eventually, after speaking to friends and colleagues about the rugs they owned, I focused my attention on Ruggable. The brand is a favorite among interior designers, and for good reason, I learned: Not only are all of its rugs machine-washable, but the company also regularly collaborates with prominent designers like Jonathan Adler and entities like Disney.

Since I was purchasing a rug for my living room, one of the most highly trafficked areas in the house, I liked the idea of easily cleaning my rug in the washing machine. What really sold me, though, was how user-friendly Ruggable rugs are: All of the rugs are comprised of two pieces — a Rug Cover and a nonslip Rug Pad — and the company provides step-by-step video instructions on how to line them up and roll out the cover. Since the rugs are made with two components, you can purchase a different Rug Cover from Ruggable at any time and use your existing Rug Pad to switch up your look, too.

After measuring my living room, I decided that what I needed was a 6-feet-by-9-feet area rug. Most of Ruggable’s options at this size are around $300 — a relatively standard price for a rug that size — but I have expensive taste, so naturally I fell in love with the most expensive option they had, which is the Plush rug. It’s only been a few months since my purchase, but the rug has held up well. I’ve put it through the washing cycle once so far — I was worried washing it would destroy its soft texture, but it actually feels just as lush as it did when it first arrived. The rug is made of polyester, and according to the experts we previously consulted, this synthetic material is better equipped to withstand the harsh washing machine cycle. The only drawback I noticed is that it was still wet after going through several drying cycles — the rug was ultimately too big for the dryer, so while parts of it were fully dry, others remained damp.

Though I don’t have a dog (yet), I often watch my best friend’s dog, and he sheds a lot. I haven’t had any issues vacuuming his hair out of the rug — even though it’s white, you actually can’t see his black fur when it’s on the carpet. It’s washable, yes, but it also hides stains and blemishes surprisingly well if you’re lazy like me and only want to wash it every once in a blue moon.

Other washable rugs to consider

If you like the plush look of the Ruggable but don’t like the price tag, this machine-washable option from Amazon comes in a similar material and is available in several colors and patterns. Though it doesn’t have two layers like the Ruggable, it does come with grip dots underneath to keep it in place in busy areas like the living room.

Available in three sizes, this shag rug comes in a fun checkered pattern. According to the brand, it’s machine-washable and includes a non-slip bottom.

