If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress or purchase new bedding, experts say that Labor Day is a good time to do so. With sales at both large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, you can save on standard mattresses, as well as cooling mattresses, or mattresses designed with eco-friendly fabric. Retailers are also hosting sales on pillows, sheets and mattress toppers. We rounded up notable deals and sales on mattress and bedding this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online. And if you're looking for more great deals, check out rare Labor Day sales from Allbirds, Our Place and more.

Labor Day mattress and bedding deals

The following products are discounted for Labor Day weekend and are either at their lowest price in at least three months or were previously recommended in our sleep coverage at full price.

Labor Day mattress deals

The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR ProAdapt Mattress is designed with foam originally made by NASA “to absorb the G-force of astronauts traveling into space,” according to the brand. The foam, which conforms to your body, is available in four levels of firmness: soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm. We recommended the soft version mattress in our guide to finding the best soft mattresses. The ProAdapt comes with both a 90-day trial period and a 10-year warranty (though you have to pay for shipping on returns).

This mattress from Tuft & Needle is at its lowest price in three months, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel and is constructed with adaptive foam. Unlike memory foam, the brand’s adaptive foam has a medium-firm feel and contains both graphite and cooling gel, which should help you avoid overheating in your sleep, according to Tuft & Needle.

Currently at its lowest price in 2022, this Chime Hybrid Mattress is a good buy. It has a 13-gauge steel coil base with foam and padded layers on top. The top layer has two inches of polyester fiber, which the brand says helps increase the comfort and durability of the mattress.

Avocado makes several mattresses using eco-friendly materials. In fact, the company states that it has been carbon negative since 2020. We highlighted this Vegan mattress in our guide to eco-friendly mattresses because of its certified organic latex and cotton as well as its lack of synthetic materials like polyurethane foam. It also has up to 1,414 pocketed coils for support.

Labor Day bedding deals

Select writer Mili Godio, who usually sleeps on her side, recommended this pillowcase for its comfortable feel but also for its hair and skin benefits. Blissy’s pillowcase is constructed from 100% mulberry silk, which “tamed my acne prone skin,” said Godio. Plus, it’s machine-washable. You can purchase it in three sizes: Standard, Queen and King.

This top-rated pillow for side sleepers has a U-shape which Eli & Elm says should help align the spine and alleviate neck pain. The pillow has a removable foam fill so you can adjust the firmness and loft to your preferences.

Lindsay Stedman, a stylist and former Textile Technologist for Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret, called this polyester and spandex sheet set her “go-to for moisture wicking sheets” in our guide to bed sheets. You can purchase the sheets in several different colors, including Bright White, Garnet and Graphite.

Recommended for side sleepers, this pillow is hypoallergenic and has a blended latex and memory foam fill infused with cooling gel. The pillow has a 30-day return policy and its cover is both removable and machine-washable.

Labor Day 2022: Mattress and bedding sales

