Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mattress or purchase new bedding, experts say that Labor Day is a good time to do so. With sales at both large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, you can save on standard mattresses, as well as cooling mattresses, or mattresses designed with eco-friendly fabric. Retailers are also hosting sales on pillows, sheets and mattress toppers. We rounded up notable deals and sales on mattress and bedding this Labor Day to help you navigate through the number of options available online. And if you're looking for more great deals, check out rare Labor Day sales from Allbirds, Our Place and more.
SKIP AHEAD Labor Day mattress deals | Labor Day bedding deals
Labor Day mattress and bedding deals
The following products are discounted for Labor Day weekend and are either at their lowest price in at least three months or were previously recommended in our sleep coverage at full price.
Labor Day mattress deals
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR ProAdapt Mattress
The Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR ProAdapt Mattress is designed with foam originally made by NASA “to absorb the G-force of astronauts traveling into space,” according to the brand. The foam, which conforms to your body, is available in four levels of firmness: soft, medium, medium hybrid and firm. We recommended the soft version mattress in our guide to finding the best soft mattresses. The ProAdapt comes with both a 90-day trial period and a 10-year warranty (though you have to pay for shipping on returns).
Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
This mattress from Tuft & Needle is at its lowest price in three months, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel and is constructed with adaptive foam. Unlike memory foam, the brand’s adaptive foam has a medium-firm feel and contains both graphite and cooling gel, which should help you avoid overheating in your sleep, according to Tuft & Needle.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8-Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress
Currently at its lowest price in 2022, this Chime Hybrid Mattress is a good buy. It has a 13-gauge steel coil base with foam and padded layers on top. The top layer has two inches of polyester fiber, which the brand says helps increase the comfort and durability of the mattress.
Avocado Vegan Mattress
Avocado makes several mattresses using eco-friendly materials. In fact, the company states that it has been carbon negative since 2020. We highlighted this Vegan mattress in our guide to eco-friendly mattresses because of its certified organic latex and cotton as well as its lack of synthetic materials like polyurethane foam. It also has up to 1,414 pocketed coils for support.
Labor Day bedding deals
Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Select writer Mili Godio, who usually sleeps on her side, recommended this pillowcase for its comfortable feel but also for its hair and skin benefits. Blissy’s pillowcase is constructed from 100% mulberry silk, which “tamed my acne prone skin,” said Godio. Plus, it’s machine-washable. You can purchase it in three sizes: Standard, Queen and King.
Eli & Elm Cotton Side Sleeper Pillow
This top-rated pillow for side sleepers has a U-shape which Eli & Elm says should help align the spine and alleviate neck pain. The pillow has a removable foam fill so you can adjust the firmness and loft to your preferences.
Sheex Original Performance Sheet Set
Lindsay Stedman, a stylist and former Textile Technologist for Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret, called this polyester and spandex sheet set her “go-to for moisture wicking sheets” in our guide to bed sheets. You can purchase the sheets in several different colors, including Bright White, Garnet and Graphite.
Brooklyn Bedding Premium Shredded Foam Pillow
Recommended for side sleepers, this pillow is hypoallergenic and has a blended latex and memory foam fill infused with cooling gel. The pillow has a 30-day return policy and its cover is both removable and machine-washable.
Labor Day 2022: Mattress and bedding sales
- MattressFirm: Up to 60% off mattresses, up to 20% off bedding, pillows, frames and foundations
- Nest Bedding: Up to 50% off mattresses and bedding
- Bear Mattress: 30% off sitewide
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY25
- Essentia: 25% off plus free pillows
- Allswell: 20% off everything with code LABORDAY20
- Nest Bedding: Up to 20% off mattresses and bedding
- Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide through Sept. 9 with code LABORDAY15
- Avocado: 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY
- Casper: Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off select items
- Tuft & Needle: Up to $600 off mattresses and 20% off other sleep products
- Tempur-Pedic: Up to $700 off select adjustable mattress sets
- Saatva: Up to $500 off your purchase
- Amerisleep: $450 off mattresses with code AS450
- Zinus: Up to $440 off select products sitewide
- Wayfair: Up to $400 off select Sealy mattresses
- Awara: $300 off any mattress
- Purple: $300 off mattresses and $300 off bedding, pillows and more when you buy a mattress
- Layla Sleep: Up to $200 off mattresses plus free pillow
- Eight Sleep: $150 off the Pod 3 Mattress
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.