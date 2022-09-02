Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

With Labor Day weekend finally here, many retailers are hosting major sales on furniture, mattresses, grills and more. If you’re looking to revamp your outdoor gear soon, REI’s Labor Day sale — which runs until Sept. 5 — is offering deep discounts on thousands of products, ranging from camping gear to travel accessories. We combed through all of the items on sale and rounded up some of the best deals to shop now, all of which are highly rated and at their lowest price in at least three months.

The best REI Labor Day deals in 2022

To recommend the following deals, we evaluated highly rated options using price tracking tools like Honey to compare the discount value against historical pricing. Each of the following products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

This Grayl water bottle can remove waterborne pathogens — including viruses, bacteria and ​​protozoan cysts — using its proprietary OnePress global protection filtration system, according to the brand. It can also filter out particulates like microplastics and many chemicals, pesticides and heavy metals, Grayl says. The water bottle has a handle that rotates 90 degrees and it’s made from durable polypropylene plastic that can withstand drops up to 10 feet, the brand says.

One of our favorite hiking shoes, the HOKA Speedgoat 4 Trail-Running Shoes have maximum cushioning for added support and comfort, according to the brand. The shoes are built with a lighter foam that provides more bounce when you walk or run, and the outsoles are designed to provide a sturdy grip even in wet climates, Hoka says.

For those looking to whip up a meal during their next camping trip, the OXO Camp Cook Utensil Set comes with a silicone turner for flipping burgers and other grill-ready foods, a silicone spoon for chopping, stirring and serving and a pair of stainless steel tongs with a built-in bottle opener. All of the utensils are dishwasher-safe and can be stored away in the included silicone tool rest.

Made from perforated synthetic leather, these mountain bike shoes from Shimano feature three evenly spread, hook-and-loop straps to provide a tight fit — the straps are also offset to help relieve tension in the foot, according to the brand. The shoes have rubber outsoles with a specific racing pattern for a stable and secure grip when pedaling or walking, Shimano says.

If you need a container to wash dishes, store items or haul supplies at your campsite, the SOL Collapsible Sink has a 16-liter capacity and folds down flat for easy storage, according to the brand. It’s also lightweight (weighing under 2 pounds) and contains dual-carry handles to easily transport it where you need it.

One of our favorite camping tents, this two-person tent from Marmot boasts double doors, a full-coverage fly for rain protection and two large sheltered vestibules to store supplies, as well as interior pockets to store smaller gear, according to the brand. It also includes a tent footprint to lay between your tent bottom and the ground, as well as color-coded clips and poles to simplify the pitching process, Marmot says.

REI Labor Day sale 2022: The best sales

Here are some of the best sales from REI’s Labor Day event that we think Select readers will love.

