Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is happening right now and with it comes sneakers at huge discounts.

I’ve covered sneaker sales for a number of years and am particularly impressed by some of the savings being offered by brands like Adidas, New Balance, Nike and more — including a pair that is 67 percent off. Below, I’ve rounded up Amazon’s best sneaker deals so you don’t have to endlessly scroll the marketplace, including several running shoes, for men and women.

The best sneaker deals for women

New Balance’s Fresh Foam sneaker has a molded foam insole for comfort and cushioning and deep treads on the sole for traction. The sneakers have an engineered mesh upper for breathability and reflective accents designed to catch the light, in case you are running in the dark. The shoes are available in narrow, regular, wide and extra-wide widths.

Looking for a casual sneaker you can wear with jeans or dresses this spring? This style from Nike has a sleek profile and fun leopard print Nike swoosh on the side (that’s our favorite style). There is a padded collar for comfort and the leather is ventilated so your feet don’t get sweaty.

Another casual style, this sneaker is inspired by vintage basketball shoes and is currently on sale for less than $30. The white faux leather upper has ivory details for a tonal look. The thick rubber sole adds another stylish detail, plus provides traction on slippery surfaces. The shoe is available up to a size 11.

The laces on these cross trainers start at the midsole before crossing the top to provide added support. They also have a slip-on sock structure for a molded-to-your-foot feel and the insoles have lightweight padding for comfort, according to Puma.

These training sneakers have a lightweight mesh upper and extra midsole cushioning to absorb impact as you move, according to the brand. There is also a sockliner that molds to your foot for support and durable rubber soles that provide traction on various surfaces.

The best sneaker deals for men

This sneaker has a rocker-shaped sole to help propel you forward as you run and no seams in the upper to prevent rubbing. The upper is well ventilated to prevent sweating and the gusseted tongue lays flat to avoid irritation as you move.

Nike’s Run Swift 3 shoes are intended for road running, so they have a plush midsole to keep feet cushioned as you hit the concrete. The shoes also have supports that run from the laces down to the sole. When you tighten your laces, it tightens around your midfoot for added support.

This hiking sneaker from Adidas has deep treads to give you traction on uneven ground — like trails and rocky paths. And, unlike many hiking shoes, this sneaker is lightweight, which is nice for long hikes. It also has a reinforced toe cap for durability and an EVA midsole for step-absorbing comfort, according to the brand.

Wear this sneaker for strength training or cross fit. It has a saddle at the midfoot for additional support and the sole is made from EVA for extra cushioning, according to the brand. The shoe comes in only a regular width and is available in sizes 6 through 14.

A dressier sneaker is a great wardrobe addition that can be worn with slacks or jeans. These have a memory foam insole and a cushioned outsole to provide padding as you walk. The leather upper mimics the look of classic tennis shoes and provides nice ventilation.

More sneaker deals to shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

More sneaker sales at other retailers

Up to 30% off Hoka

Up to 50% off DSW

Up to 30% off Lululemon

Up to 30% off Brooks

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including apparel, home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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