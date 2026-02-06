I test dozens of women’s walking shoes every year — these are the best ones for every foot type

If you’re not a fan of running, biking or swimming, brisk walking is one of the best ways for adults to fulfill the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week. Not only does it get your blood pumping, but it also offers benefits like improved sleep quality, increased bone strength, boosted energy levels and regulated blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association. And all you need is reliable walking shoes, whether you’re getting steps in outdoors or on a treadmill.

To help you find a comfortable, supportive pair of women’s walking shoes, I consulted podiatrists about what to look for while shopping. I also rounded up a handful of options to consider, including expert picks and sneakers tested by the NBC Select staff.

How I picked the best women’s walking shoes

If you’re shopping for women’s walking shoes, experts say it’s important to prioritize the following factors, all of which I kept in mind while curating my list of recommendations.

APMA Seal of Acceptance: Brands can voluntarily submit their shoes to the American Podiatric Medical Association, where they’re reviewed by a group of doctors according to specific criteria. If the doctors find that they promote foot health, the shoes earn the APMA Seal of Acceptance. That doesn’t mean shoes without the seal aren’t good for your feet — it just means brands haven’t submitted their shoes for the APMA review. I noted which sneakers on my list are APMA accepted.

Brands can voluntarily submit their shoes to the American Podiatric Medical Association, where they’re reviewed by a group of doctors according to specific criteria. If the doctors find that they promote foot health, the shoes earn the APMA Seal of Acceptance. That doesn’t mean shoes without the seal aren’t good for your feet — it just means brands haven’t submitted their shoes for the APMA review. I noted which sneakers on my list are APMA accepted. Material : The best material for your shoe depends on where you typically walk (like pavement, a treadmill or trails) and the weather conditions you usually walk in. For example, a breathable material like mesh is a great choice for hot climates, but leather is better for trails with rocky terrain since it’s more durable.

: The best material for your shoe depends on where you typically walk (like pavement, a treadmill or trails) and the weather conditions you usually walk in. For example, a breathable material like mesh is a great choice for hot climates, but leather is better for trails with rocky terrain since it’s more durable. Traction : Walking shoes should provide a good grip and stability to help you avoid injury. Choose options with rubber outsoles, which perform especially well on trails and uneven terrain, as well as on pavement and asphalt tracks, says Dr. Olga Shvets, a podiatrist at Central Park Podiatry in Yonkers, New York and Bay Ridge Family Podiatry in Brooklyn, New York. A shock-absorbent rubber outsole also helps alleviate the impact of each step, says Dr. Miguel Cunha, a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City.

: Walking shoes should provide a good grip and stability to help you avoid injury. Choose options with rubber outsoles, which perform especially well on trails and uneven terrain, as well as on pavement and asphalt tracks, says Dr. Olga Shvets, a podiatrist at Central Park Podiatry in Yonkers, New York and Bay Ridge Family Podiatry in Brooklyn, New York. A shock-absorbent rubber outsole also helps alleviate the impact of each step, says Dr. Miguel Cunha, a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City. Cushioning : A shoe’s overall comfort level is largely determined by the amount of padding in its midsole, which is the area between the insole and the outsole. That padding is often made from materials like memory foam, ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) or gel, and can minimize the impact of each step every time your foot hits the ground, says Shvets.

: A shoe’s overall comfort level is largely determined by the amount of padding in its midsole, which is the area between the insole and the outsole. That padding is often made from materials like memory foam, ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) or gel, and can minimize the impact of each step every time your foot hits the ground, says Shvets. Support : You’ll need a shoe that supports the shape of your foot to feel comfortable, so make sure you buy a sneaker that complements your arch type (high, neutral or flat), says Cunha. Also make sure that the shoe’s flex point (the point at which it bends and creases while you’re walking) matches your foot’s bending point (the area between the toes and the ball of your foot). If the shoe’s arch support and flex point are incompatible with your feet, it can cause issues like arch pain or plantar fasciitis.

: You’ll need a shoe that supports the shape of your foot to feel comfortable, so make sure you buy a sneaker that complements your arch type (high, neutral or flat), says Cunha. Also make sure that the shoe’s flex point (the point at which it bends and creases while you’re walking) matches your foot’s bending point (the area between the toes and the ball of your foot). If the shoe’s arch support and flex point are incompatible with your feet, it can cause issues like arch pain or plantar fasciitis. Insole : Look for a memory foam footbed or an EVA anti-compression insole for added comfort to support your arches, says Cunha. If you wear custom orthotics, or think you may need to invest in a pair of shoe inserts, buy sneakers that have removable insoles, says Dr. Jacob Wynes, a podiatric surgeon and an associate professor of foot and ankle surgery for the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

: Look for a memory foam footbed or an EVA anti-compression insole for added comfort to support your arches, says Cunha. If you wear custom orthotics, or think you may need to invest in a pair of shoe inserts, buy sneakers that have removable insoles, says Dr. Jacob Wynes, a podiatric surgeon and an associate professor of foot and ankle surgery for the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Heel drop : Heel drop, also called offset, refers to the difference in height between the heel and toe of a shoe. It indicates the evenness of a shoe’s cushioning and is measured in millimeters — zero drop means the shoe has totally even cushioning. A uniform level of cushioning is often more comfortable for walkers who strike the ground with their heel first and roll through their step, experts say. The lower the heel drop, the less stress the shoe places on the Achilles tendon. Ideally, walking shoes should have a heel drop of no more than 8 millimeters — some of the shoes on my list are slightly higher because they’re made for high-performance walking and running. Runners need a higher heel drop than walkers because they strike the ground first with their midfoot, the ball of their foot or forward on their heel, experts told me.

: Heel drop, also called offset, refers to the difference in height between the heel and toe of a shoe. It indicates the evenness of a shoe’s cushioning and is measured in millimeters — zero drop means the shoe has totally even cushioning. A uniform level of cushioning is often more comfortable for walkers who strike the ground with their heel first and roll through their step, experts say. The lower the heel drop, the less stress the shoe places on the Achilles tendon. Ideally, walking shoes should have a heel drop of no more than 8 millimeters — some of the shoes on my list are slightly higher because they’re made for high-performance walking and running. Runners need a higher heel drop than walkers because they strike the ground first with their midfoot, the ball of their foot or forward on their heel, experts told me. Weight : “On average, walking shoes are usually between 6.5 and 13 ounces,” says Cunha. “Women’s shoes are on the lower range and men’s shoes are on the upper range, but anything less than 8 ounces is considered lightweight.” Lightweight shoes are best for speed walking, walking long distances or walking for extended periods of time.

: “On average, walking shoes are usually between 6.5 and 13 ounces,” says Cunha. “Women’s shoes are on the lower range and men’s shoes are on the upper range, but anything less than 8 ounces is considered lightweight.” Lightweight shoes are best for speed walking, walking long distances or walking for extended periods of time. Return policy and trial period: You won’t know how your feet feel in a pair of walking shoes until you use them, so familiarize yourself with a brand or retailer’s return policy and trial period. That way you know how long you have to try shoes before deciding if you’re keeping, returning or exchanging them.

The best women’s walking shoes of 2026

Before putting together this list, I asked podiatrists and NBC Select staff for their recommendations. I also note which sneakers have the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance — shoes earn this stamp of approval after they’re reviewed by a group of APMA podiatrists who find them to promote good foot health. All of the sneakers on this list are available in half and whole sizes.

Most of the shoes I recommend come in a variety styles, so if you’re looking for something specific, like a certain color or pattern, browse the full selections online. Remember that you’ll need to break in any shoes you buy before wearing them across long distances or for long periods of time, says Wynes. He recommends doing this by wearing them for a couple hours a day for about a week.

Best overall

“These are the most comfortable walking shoes I’ve tried. They make me feel like I’m walking on clouds,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO editor, says these sneakers have a bouncy feel thanks to their thick foam cushioning and wavy-patterned outsole. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

The shoes are made with thick, plush foam cushioning, and they’re bouncy — NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown compares the feel to mini trampolines or bed springs. Nike’s Motiva shoes also have a wavy-patterned outsole that helps them absorb the impact of your steps and grip the ground, according to the brand. Plus, their rocker shape propels you forward while walking.

Best budget buy

Ryka’s lace-up sneakers are one of the lower priced options on this list, and they don’t compromise on quality. The shoes are specifically designed around the shape of women’s feet, so Ryka gave them a narrower heel, a roomy toe box and soft cushioning in the midsole. They also have a grippy rubber outsole, arch support built into the insole and extra cushioning in the forefoot and heel. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris says they soften her landings, too. “These sneakers absorb the shock from my steps really well, which is important to me since I deal with shin splints that can be irritated by too much pressure,” she says.

Best cushioning

Cunha recommends Hoka’s Bondi sneaker for its maximum cushioning and breathability. The midsole is made from an even layer of soft, lightweight foam, which helps diffuse impact across the feet while walking and gives the shoe its minimal heel drop. The sneaker also has an internal heel counter, a piece of supportive material in the back that stabilizes the heel and reduces your risk of getting blisters, experts say. Beyond walking, Shvets recommends highly cushioned Hoka sneakers like these for anyone whose job requires them to stand for long periods of time, like nurses and teachers.

Best for walking and running

It’s rare that I find a sneaker I’m equally happy to walk and run in, but this one is cushioned and comfortable enough to support me across both types of exercise. The sneakers feel soft under my feet, are slightly springy and have plush foam that protects my joints and absorbs impact. The shoes’ curved outsole also lets me easily roll through strides, especially when I’m speed walking or jogging. Anyone can wear these sneakers, but Shvets says she specifically recommends them to her elderly clients because they have a rounded toe and grippy rubber bottom that helps prevent falls. She also likes that the insole is removable, so you can add custom orthotics if needed.

Best for long distances

I’ve been a fan of Brooks’ Glycerin sneakers for years and can rely on them whether I’m walking three or 10 miles. Their bouncy, nitrogen-infused foam keeps my feet comfortable for hours, and while the cushioning is on the softer side, I never feel like I’m sinking into it. There’s noticeably more cushioning in the shoe’s heel rather than its forefoot and toe, which is why it has a higher heel drop of 10 mm — I don’t mind the feeling this creates, and I appreciate that there’s more shock absorption in the heel since that’s where my foot hits the ground first while walking. Even when my feet swell in the heat or across long distances, the shoe’s upper never makes them feel squeezed or restricted due to the breathable material it’s made with. I also like the stabilizing broad base of the Glycerin 22s.

Best stabilizing shoe

“I always recommend these shoes because they deliver a soft heel strike and take some stress off the feet,” says Cunha. Saucony’s Guide 18s have high sidewalls and a broad platform, which stabilizes your feet and encourages them to roll through each stride, thus reducing fatigue and preventing injury, according to the brand. The sneakers are made with soft, lightweight cushioning throughout, giving you rebound with each step. They also have a padded heel collar to help secure your feet in place while walking.

Best neutral shoe

These sneakers are designed to support walking workouts and speed walking, according to the brand, but Brown says they’re also a dream to wear while running errands. “They’ve been comfy since the first wear — there was no dreaded break-in period,” she says. “I love that they fit snugly yet I can wiggle my toes around. I can also easily slip in and out of them without having to bend down and untie the laces.” The sneakers are made with lightweight cushioning, a padded tongue and heel, an anti-odor lining and a two-piece flexible rubber sole. The insole also has extra arch and heel support.

Most versatile

Nobull Allday Knit $ 149.00 Nobull What to know Material: knit | Weight: 10.6 oz. | Heel drop: 10 mm. | Sizes: 5 to 11 | Widths: standard What we like Great for various workouts

1-year warranty included

Removable insole Something to note Tight around ankles

“When I worked at Orangetheory, I noticed that all my coworkers, trainers and members were wearing these shoes. Finally, after getting my own pair, I understood the hype,” says former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez. “I love using them to walk on the treadmill or outside, and I also wear them during HIIT classes, running and lifting. They’re cushioned enough to get me through cardio, but keep me stable while training.” The sneakers have a rubber outsole, a form-fitting, sock-like upper and built-in heel loop, making them easy to slip on your feet. There’s soft, lightweight cushioning in the shoe’s midsole, and you can remove its insole.

Former NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez wears these sneakers while walking outside or on the treadmill, as well as during HIIT classes. Courtesy of Bianca Alvarez

Best for commuting

The Transport is one of our favorite Hoka walking shoes, and Rodriguez says they’re best for commuting, running errands and walking around her neighborhood. “These sneakers are so convenient to pull on and go since they have a toggle lace closure rather than traditional laces that you tie,” she says. “They offer so much comfort and support, so I can walk in them all day without my feet feeling tired or sore.” The shoes have a firmer feel and a thick, durable rubber outsole with pronounced treads, giving you extra traction in slippery weather conditions or on uneven terrain like trails. There’s reflective details on the Transport’s upper, which is coated in a water-repellent coating.

Best for all terrains

“I bought these sneakers as a colorful, comfortable footwear option for a trip to Brazil, and they were the perfect choice,” says Morris. “The bottom was grippy enough to keep me upright during jungle hikes and walks on the slick, cobblestoned streets of Rio (which is quite a feat for a habitual tripper such as myself), and the shoes have a cozy, airy feel that lets me wear them all day without any aches or pains from my flat feet.” The Salomon XT-6 are slip-ons with toggle lace system, and they have a cushioned orthopedic insole, a protective toecap and an internal fit sleeve that hugs your feet. Additionally, the shoe’s outsoles are designed with deep lugs, giving you maximum traction on all surfaces.

How to determine your foot type

Your arch determines the direction and severity of the way your foot rolls or pronates. “You can identify your [foot type] by paying attention to which part of your foot hits the ground first,” says Shvets. She recommends looking at the soles of an old pair of sneakers to see where they’re worn out, as this will indicate where you’re making most of your impact and tell you whether your foot type is a pronator, supinator or neutral. Below is a more detailed description of the three types of feet.

Pronator

Pronating is a natural, normal movement of the feet, and it occurs when your ankles or arches roll or tip slightly inward. But if your feet roll too far inward, you’re overpronating. This gait can cause flat feet, which is when there’s little to no arch in the feet. Some people are born with flat feet, but other times it’s a result of an injury to the ligaments or tendons, causing the arch to collapse. Those who are pronators and have flat feet will see worn tread in the middle of the heel and toward the inner edge of the heel, experts told us. A shoe with a supportive sole and a firm but cushioned insole is best for overpronators, says Cunha.

Supinator

When your weight rolls to the outer edges of your feet, you are supinating. Supinators will see a worn tread on the outer edge of the heel and should look for added cushioning at the heels, experts say.

Neutral

If your foot lands on your heel and rolls forward during your stride, evenly distributing impact across the forefoot, you have a neutral gait. Those with a neutral gait will see the most wear at the heel, as well as below the first and second toe.

Frequently asked questions How often should you replace your walking shoes? Experts recommend replacing your walking shoes every 300 to 500 miles. If you walk briskly for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, that means you’ll need a new pair every six to 12 months. What’s the difference between walking shoes and running shoes? There is a difference between shoes specifically designed for walking and shoes specifically designed for running, says Wynes. Walking is a lower impact activity and puts less stress on the bones, joints and muscles, while running is a high impact activity that puts more stress on the body. Because of this, running shoes usually have more shock absorbance, cushioning and rotation resistance compared to walking shoes. Running shoes also often weigh less compared to walking shoes so runners can quickly put one foot in front of the other, says Wynes. The wear pattern on walking and running shoes differ, too. While running, you spend more time on your tiptoes and the balls of your feet, and less time on your heels. But when you’re walking, your feet tend to smoothly move through a heel-to-toe movement, says Wynes. Sneaker manufacturers use these wear patterns to decide what supportive elements and stability features their sneakers should have. So in general, you can walk in running shoes, but you shouldn’t run in shoes specifically designed for walking, experts say. Walking shoes generally don’t have enough cushioning to protect the body while running, and they can feel too heavy. What is arch support? Arch support refers to padding built into shoes’ insoles that’s positioned under each foot’s arch to keep it in a neutral position instead of rolling inward or outward. There are three types of arches: neutral, flat and high. Buying shoes with arch support that’s incompatible with your feet can cause pain, especially if you’re standing, walking or running for extended periods of time, experts say. That’s why it’s important to know what type of arch you have before shopping. Below is information about the three arch types and how that impacts what features you should look for in shoes. Neutral (medium) arches : If you have neutral arches, you’ll see a little bit of space between the ground and the top of your arches. Those with neutral arches can typically wear any shoe that they find comfortable.

: If you have neutral arches, you’ll see a little bit of space between the ground and the top of your arches. Those with neutral arches can typically wear any shoe that they find comfortable. Flat (low) arches : If you have low arches, your arches completely touch the ground. Those with flat arches should look for shoes with firm insoles and deep heel cups, says Wynes.

: If you have low arches, your arches completely touch the ground. Those with flat arches should look for shoes with firm insoles and deep heel cups, says Wynes. High arches: If you have high arches, you’ll see a lot of space between the ground and the top of your arches. Those with high arches should look for shoes with soft insoles that essentially bring the group up to hug the arches, says Wynes. Should you get fitted for sneakers in-person before buying them online? Yes, if possible, you should get fitted in-person before buying sneakers online, says Cunha. The staff at specialty footwear stores are knowledgeable about shoe choices, and they’ll spend time with you to recommend sneakers that align with your needs. The length and width of women’s feet can also change over time due to falling arches or hormonal fluctuations. Because of this, getting professionally fitted before buying sneakers ensures you know what your current size is and what feels comfortable to you right now. The best way to tell that your shoes fit is to make sure there’s one thumb’s width of space ahead of your longest toe, says Wynes. Cunha also recommends getting fit for walking shoes in the evening since that’s when your feet are the most swollen. “If the shoe feels comfortable at the end of the day, it will most likely feel comfortable throughout the day,” he says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Olga Shvets is a podiatrist at Central Park Podiatry in Yonkers, New York and Bay Ridge Family Podiatry in Brooklyn, New York.

is a podiatrist at Central Park Podiatry in Yonkers, New York and Bay Ridge Family Podiatry in Brooklyn, New York. Dr. Miguel Cunha is a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City.

is a podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City. Dr. Jacob Wynes is a podiatric surgeon and an associate professor of foot and ankle surgery for the University of Maryland Medical System.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers fitness, and I specifically write about sneakers like running shoes with arch support, carbon plate running shoes, training shoes and walking shoes. For this article, I interviewed three experts about women’s walking shoes and rounded up expert and NBC Select staff picks. I also test dozens of sneakers throughout the year, which helps guide my recommendations.

