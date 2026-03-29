Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know that Korean beauty has changed the skin care game. Right now, popular K-beauty brands are up to 69 percent off at Amazon.

Known for interesting ingredients and innovative formulations, there are K-beauty products to fit all kinds of skin needs. And during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — which runs through March 31 — Medicube, Belif and other NBC Select reader and editor favorites are on sale. The best part? Everything on the list below is less than $20, including a no. 1 bestseller that’s under $10.

The best K-beauty deals under $20 on Amazon

Medicube is arguably the buzziest K-beauty brand at the moment and these popular toner pads are intended to be used after you wash your face. The pads are soaked in willow bark and citric acid, to refine pores and gently exfoliate. The result: Your skin will look glowier after using them, according to the brand. The pads are currently 52 percent off and there is a milder version for those with sensitive skin.

The main ingredient in this viral moisturizer is hydrolyzed collagen, which helps to maintain your skin’s firmness and elasticity, according to Medicube. It also has squalane, to help with hydration and niacinamide to strengthen your skin barrier. According to NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans, the jelly-like texture feels smooth and lightweight on the skin and absorbs pretty quickly.

Little known fact: AprilSkin is the sister brand to Medicube. The brand focuses on natural ingredients and this peel off mask is a great example of that. Calendula, a flowering plant known to be soothing, is the main ingredient. It also contains salicylic acid to keep skin clear and niacinamide to nourish. It is intended to be applied to clean skin and left to dry for a few minutes before you gently pull it off.

This multitasking balm hydrates and soothes skin, and addresses wrinkles. It contains PDRN, a popular K-beauty ingredient that experts have previously told us can improve your skin barrier, improve elasticity and reduce inflammation. The stick formula also makes it easy to apply wherever you need it.

With summer practically upon us, it’s time to get your SPF game in check. This one earned the top spot when our editors tested 100 sunscreens. It is unscented, offers SPF 45 and feels hydrating on the skin. Our testers also liked that it absorbed quickly, leaving no white cast behind. They also loved that it didn’t leave skin feeling greasy or sticky.

Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide work together in this moisturizer made to hydrate skin and improve your skin barrier. The gel cream formula is particularly good for those who prefer a lightweight daily moisturizer or who tend to have greasier skin. Many reviewers also say that it immediately makes skin feel silkier.

K-beauty deals on Amazon

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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