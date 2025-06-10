Talk to any dermatologist and they’ll probably tell you three things about skin care: never sleep in your makeup (aka wash your face every single night), moisturize your skin (even if it’s oily) and, by all means, wear sunscreen.

If a good daily SPF isn’t already part of your routine, that’s a problem. Sunscreen isn’t just a health essential (it helps prevent skin cancer); it also has aesthetic benefits (like warding off premature wrinkles and sun spots). Wearing sunscreen daily “is truly the single most impactful step anyone can take for their skin health,” says Dr. Shuting Hu, cosmetic chemist, skin biologist and Acaderma founder. Everyone, regardless of their skin tone or type, should wear it daily. “Unless you live in a dark cave, you need sunscreen protection,” says Ginger King, a cosmetic chemist.

That said, sunscreens aren’t known for having cosmetically elegant formulas. Many have built up reputations for having strong smells, thick white casts, pore-clogging ingredients and that signature sting. Add in an oversaturated market, and finding a formula you’ll actually use every day can feel overwhelming.

That’s where we come in. We set out to find the absolute best face sunscreens on the market. (And, yes, you should be wearing SPF daily, regardless of the season, even if you’re indoors).

We tested over 110 formulas during a six-week period to narrow down our favorites. We pushed through breakouts, sunburns and plenty of irritation while doing so. I even developed a case of contact dermatitis from trying so many formulas and irritating my skin. Below, find our official ranking of the absolute best face sunscreens for 2025.

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How we chose our contenders

We could have tested upward of 500 sunscreens — probably even more, given the crowded nature of the sunscreen market. In actuality, we ended up testing just more than 110 formulas and ranked them accordingly. Here’s how we got there:

Our team has written extensively about sunscreen in the past (see our guides to the best K-beauty sunscreens, best sunscreens for dark skin tones and best sunscreens for sensitive skin to name a few). To build our final testing list, we sorted through our previous coverage looking for brands that appeared repeatedly, as well as any direct recommendations from experts, including dermatologists and cosmetic chemists familiar with sunscreen.

We tested multiple SKUs from various drugstore brands, including Sun Bum, some of which appear multiple times on our list. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

Additionally, we polled our team about the formulas they already use and love, as well as any options they were interested in trying. We also spent weeks researching top-selling contenders. If a formula generated online attention (in a good or bad way), we added it to the testing list so we could assess it.

Constraints were also important to us. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of SPF formulas available for purchase in the U.S. right now. There are sport sunscreens, scalp sunscreens, moisturizers with SPF, tinted moisturizers, tinted sunscreens, BB creams, CC creams, spray sunscreens, sunscreen sticks, reef-safe sunscreens, kids sunscreens, lip sunscreens — I could go on.

We focused exclusively on face sunscreens and excluded any that are explicitly intended for the body, although we do have some dual-formula products. We didn’t include any sprays because they’re generally prone to misapplication and are best as body sunscreens.

Most importantly, we excluded any products where sun protection wasn’t the priority. That meant we ruled out moisturizers (tinted or not), BB creams, CC creams and other formulas that merely have SPF in them.

The many textures of formulas we tested — we tried tinted options, color correcting formulas, serums, mineral sunscreens and more. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

And finally, we only tested formulas with an SPF of 30 or higher (most of which provided broad-spectrum protection), as recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD). We tested both chemical and mineral formulas, including drugstore options as well as higher-priced options, although we excluded formulas from luxury brands, such as Chanel and La Mer. We ruled out formulas that cost more than $100.

What we considered

Each of our editors tried around 15 sunscreens each, over the almost two-month testing period. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Every editor on our testing team has different skin types, tones and textures. Some of our team members run on the oily side and need matte formulas, some prefer serum-y, almost invisible-like formulas, some endure high-intensity workouts daily and need sweat-resistant formulas, and some (if not most) of our editors dislike mineral formulas due to white casts. To maintain consistency despite our personal preferences, every editor was required to answer the same 14 questions for each formula they tested, in addition to providing qualitative commentary about their experience with each product. The questions touched on:

Blendability: Did it blend in well or were there blotches? Did it pill? How quickly does it blend in, or does it require minutes of rubbing? We gave more points to clump-free formulas that are easily blendable.

Did it blend in well or were there blotches? Did it pill? How quickly does it blend in, or does it require minutes of rubbing? We gave more points to clump-free formulas that are easily blendable. White cast: Put simply, did it leave one? And if so, did it go away after rubbing it in?

Put simply, did it leave one? And if so, did it go away after rubbing it in? Wear over time: We awarded more points to formulas that didn’t change consistency or result in oiliness throughout the day. If it was immediately oily or clumpy, we deducted points.

We awarded more points to formulas that didn’t change consistency or result in oiliness throughout the day. If it was immediately oily or clumpy, we deducted points. Layerability: Many members of our team wear foundation and concealer over their daily SPF. We assessed how every formula sat on our skin under other products. Many led to pilling, clumping or otherwise strange appearances of other beauty products like concealer or blush over top.

Many members of our team wear foundation and concealer over their daily SPF. We assessed how every formula sat on our skin under other products. Many led to pilling, clumping or otherwise strange appearances of other beauty products like concealer or blush over top. Tolerability: We have a diverse staff, all with different skin concerns. We assessed whether a given formula made us break out or otherwise irritated our skin.

We have a diverse staff, all with different skin concerns. We assessed whether a given formula made us break out or otherwise irritated our skin. Scent: Did it smell like the sunscreen (in a bad way)? Was there added fragrance? We gave fewer points to formulas that had a distinct odor.

Did it smell like the sunscreen (in a bad way)? Was there added fragrance? We gave fewer points to formulas that had a distinct odor. Feel: Stinging upon application resulted in a poor score. We also awarded more points to formulas that didn’t leave our hands sticky.

Stinging upon application resulted in a poor score. We also awarded more points to formulas that didn’t leave our hands sticky. Consistency: A balanced formula (particularly as it pertains to shininess and thickness) was the goal. We gave fewer points to formulas that were watery or oily and more to formulas that came out without clumps. We also deducted points if the formula skewed too shiny or matte in one direction — the best formulas, to us, were ones that had equilibrium. We also considered how the formula was presented initially without having to shake the bottle. The brands that ranked the highest on our list had the most stable, consistent formulas.

A balanced formula (particularly as it pertains to shininess and thickness) was the goal. We gave fewer points to formulas that were watery or oily and more to formulas that came out without clumps. We also deducted points if the formula skewed too shiny or matte in one direction — the best formulas, to us, were ones that had equilibrium. We also considered how the formula was presented initially without having to shake the bottle. The brands that ranked the highest on our list had the most stable, consistent formulas. Packaging : We assessed every bottle or stick for liquid control and ease of storage. To do so, we considered whether the cap or lid stayed put and how much of the formula came out at once.

: We assessed every bottle or stick for liquid control and ease of storage. To do so, we considered whether the cap or lid stayed put and how much of the formula came out at once. Price and rebuy factor: Most brands sent us sample formulas for testing. Despite this, we considered the overall cost of each formula and whether we’d rebuy these and, if so, under what circumstances: at full price, with a discount or with a gift card.

Ultra Violette’s Future Screen was one of the best sunscreens we tested — it blended quickly and easily and didn’t leave a white cast. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

By the numbers

Collectively, we tested:

more than 110 formulas

more than 67 brands

more than 30 mineral sunscreens

more than $3,800 worth of product — our lowest formula costs less than $10, while our most expensive comes in at $70

Methodology

Ultimately, our team tested over 110 formulas during a six-week period. At least two editors tried every product, though in many cases, more than that tested a formula. In doing so, every editor used each SPF for at least three days and then assigned a maximum of five points per question based on the above criteria as well as provided qualitative commentary. The higher the score, the better the product performed in our ranking.

Blendability was key for us — if it didn’t sit well on the skin or left a white cast, we deducted points. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

After forming an initial rank based on the raw data, we adjusted the placement of certain formulas after assessing our editors’ feedback as well as considering the product’s price point and availability. We also considered the AAD’s recommendations for water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreens with a minimum SPF of 30. Not every sunscreen in our top 20 has all three of those guidance factors since we prioritized finding options that were genuinely wearable every day no matter the circumstance. Our intention was not to create a summer-activities-focused list, so factors like water resistance were less important to us compared to whether a formula irritated our skin or left a white cast.

We tested on different skin tones and textures, and often started on our hands, to see what the formula would be like before applying to our faces. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

We also tried to include as many brands as possible, with some like Sun Bum, EltaMD, La Roche-Posay appearing multiple times because they produce so many SKUs. That said, just because we tested a formula does not guarantee it a spot.

Our ranking

100: Solar Mate Daily Mineral SPF 40

99: Thinksport SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen

98: Avène Mineral Sunscreen Face and Body Lotion SPF 50

97: Good Molecules Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

96: 365 by Whole Foods Market, Sport Lotion Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

95: Image Skincare Daily Prevention Sheer Matte Moisturizer SPF 30

94: Paula’s Choice Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense Face Sunscreen SPF 30

93: Supergoop Mineral Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

92: Kiehl’s Since 1851 Super Fluid Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+

91: Neutrogena Clear Face Sunscreen SPF 50

90: First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Some of our favorite formulas were color-correcting formulas that target redness, like this one from EltaMD, which has a subtle green tint. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

89: Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

88: Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Lotion SPF 50

87: Ultra Violette Supreme Screen SPF 50

86: Eucerin Sun Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

85: It Cosmetics Hello Sunshine Invisible Sunscreen For Face SPF 50

84: Eucerin Sun Clear Skin Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

83: Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 60+

82: Brush on Block SPF 50-50 Duo

81: Sun Bum Daily Glow SPF 30

80: SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair SPF 34

79: Image Skincare Daily Prevention SPF 50

78: Dr. Loretta Universal Glow Daily Defense SPF 40

77: Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 40

76: Etude Sunprise Mild Weightless Watery Light Texture SPF50+

75: Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Face Sunscreen SPF 50+

74: Dune The Mineral Melt SPF 30

73: RMS Beauty SuperNatural Radiance Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 30

72: Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen SPF 35

71: Isdin Eryfotona Ageless Mineral SPF 50

70: Colorescience Total Protection No-Show Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

69: Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Liquid Sunscreen SPF 50

68: Caudalie Vinosun Protect Brightening Daily Mineral Face SPF 50

67: Marie Veronique ColorFree Zinc SPF 32

66: Vacation Crystal SPF 50 Face Gel

65: Allies of Skin The One SPF 50

64: Bliss Block Star Clarifying Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

63: Isdin Eryfotona Actinica 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

62: Cetaphil Sun Everyday Mineral Sunscreen Tinted SPF 40

Many of our editors loved how gel formulas, like this one from Vacation, feel on the skin. They’re incredibly lightweight, giving you that invisible feel. Courtesy Kara Birnbaum

61: SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

60: Byoma Liquid Face Fluids SPF 50

59: Cerave Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

58: Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+

57: Cerave Mineral Stick SPF 50

56: Shiseido Urban Environment Fresh-Moisture SPF 42

55: Banana Boat Light as Air Face SPF 50

54: Good Weather Skin The One Daily Sun Cream SPF 30

53: Dr. Brandt Bright This Way Liquid Sun Shield SPF 50

52: Badger Mineral Face SPF 30

51: Coppertone Hydrating Every Tone Face SPF 60

50: Paula’s Choice Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50

49: Native Sunscreen SPF 30

48: Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen Weightless Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

47: SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30

46: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

45: Naturium UV Reflect Antioxidant SPF 50

44: Bask Daily Invisible Gel SPF 40

43: Cosrx Vitamin E Vitalizing Face Sunscreen SPF 50

42: First Aid Beauty Hydrating Sunscreen Milk SPF 45

41: Shiseido Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42

40: Prequel Skin Sun Barrier Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Associate reporter Ashley Morris paid particular attention to how formulas interacted with her oily-prone skin. Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

39: Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30

38: Lancome UVEX Supra SPF 50

37: Jack Black Oil-Free Sun Guard Sunscreen Water Resistant SPF 45

36: Standard Procedure SPF 50

35: Laneige Hydro UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum (50)

34: EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40

33: Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40

32: Supergoop Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50

31: Innisfree Daily UV Defense SPF 36

30: Neutrogena Sport Face SPF 70+

29: Colorescience Total Protection Sheer Matte SPF 30

28: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF 45

27: EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face SPF 46

26: EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face SPF 40

25: Tower28 SOS FaceGuard SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen

24: Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42

23: Atwater Skin Armor Mineral Facial SPF 50+

22: The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum

21: Vacation Super Spritz Face Mist SPF 50

Top 20

Black Girl Sunscreen has been one of my go-to sunscreens for at least five years. It’s affordable and made with ingredients that are highly moisturizing but don’t clog my skin. The texture feels luxurious, like a body butter I would slather on in the wintertime, except it’s not as heavy. The packaging is super travel-friendly, too: I’ve taken it on multiple trips and it’s never spilled out or caused a mess.

I also don’t enjoy having a crowded bathroom vanity, so I always gravitate toward two-fer products, like this face and body formula. As mentioned, the ingredients are nourishing enough to eliminate the need for a daily moisturizer, but, to that same point, it’s very easy to go overboard. Since it’s so hydrating, you run the risk of being on the shinier side, but, given the price and the fact that a little does go a long way, I can overlook the occasional greasiness. Oh, and I can’t forget the best part: it doesn’t leave behind a white cast on my brown skin. - Nikki Brown, SEO editor

This has everything you want in a sunscreen stick: it’s soft, glides easily on the skin and doesn’t leave a white cast because the formula is clear. Plus, the fresh citrus scent is dazzling.

I wear this on top of a full face of makeup and find it moisturizing. If you’re someone who uses moisturizer on top of sunscreen, this may cause the skin to feel a bit oily.

In terms of price, $32 is a lot for less than an ounce of sunscreen, which is why it’s not as highly ranked as our top-choice sunscreen stick. - Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

This was the first color-correcting sunscreen I’ve ever used, and I was surprised at how much I liked it. I’m not someone who wears a lot of makeup and it made my skin look more balanced, though it didn’t even out my darker spots, which is why it didn’t rank as highly as some other color-correcting options we tested.

I didn’t notice a smell, it didn’t feel heavy or make my skin look shiny and best of all, it didn’t irritate my skin, which is slightly sensitive. Since it comes out of the bottle green, it’s easy to see if I missed applying it to any areas of my face, but took a little longer to blend in. The bottle’s small but easy to control how much comes out, and I didn’t think the price point was outrageous (and I’m relatively frugal when it comes to skin care). - Rosalie Sparaco, senior manager, community engagement

I’m a notorious hater of mineral sunscreen and it’s mostly due to the white cast it leaves. This formula made me a believer — if more mineral sunscreen went in this direction, consider me on board. It blended so quickly and evenly that I forgot that I put it on. So I just did it again. It’s a mineral sunscreen I actually want to recommend. Plus, it doubles as a makeup primer, if you’re looking for a dual-purpose product. - Josh Rios, video producer

I love sunscreens that function as skin care, not just as simple sun protection. It’s what separates the good sunscreen from the great, in my humble opinion. This one from Coola sits basically like a moisturizer on my face — it’s hydrating, fragrance-free and layers great with makeup. I just wish that it came in a bigger bottle since I go through a lot during daily use. It’s a good, solid choice. - Lauren Swanson, editorial director

La Roche Posay is one of my favorite skin care brands, and this sunscreen lived up to my general expectations. If you’re up on skin care trends, this sunscreen immediately reminded me of the “glass skin” look. The formula goes on white but blends in quickly. It evens out my skin tone, layers well under makeup and doesn’t feel greasy or heavy, which is a must for my oily and acne-prone skin. It’s on the thinner side, though, so it can look a little greasy and shiny throughout the day, but I think it’s a great pick if your skin loves niacinamide. - Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

I never really struggle with K-beauty sunscreens and this was no different in terms of how light and easy it goes on the skin. I immediately knew that there would be no white cast, and I was correct. Most Glow Recipe products have some fragrance (watermelon to be exact) and I actually despise the scent of watermelon, so I didn’t have high expectations for this product. That being said, the scent was very subtle and fresh (not like the watermelon flavor you might encounter with candy or lip balm.) I actually liked it.

I used this for a few days, and noticed that there was a striking dewiness to my skin that didn’t fade away as the day went on. People at work commented on my glowy skin, though I wasn’t wearing makeup. Some even used the word “radiant” and that’s exactly how I felt while wearing this.

The downside of this is that if you sweat a lot (which I do), that “glow” can feel like grease. I wipe my forehead a lot and could see some of the product on the back of my hand. - Alabi

Thanks partly to genetics and an extremely minimal skin care routine, acne isn’t something I deal with, outside of hormonal breakouts before my period. Still, I’m a sucker for multitasking products and don’t mind that this sunscreen is infused with azelaic acid, which means it can double as a pimple preventative. Although I can’t speak completely to its acne-fighting abilities, it didn’t irritate my skin and layers beautifully with my go-to skin tint. It also doesn’t leave behind a white cast. While there’s a sunscreen scent (you know what I’m talking about), it isn’t too overpowering. - Brown

I’m partial to creamy sunscreens, not ones that are milky or liquidy, like this one. I gave it a chance, and throughout our weeks of testing, it surprisingly became one of the options I kept coming back to. The second this sunscreen touches my face, my skin drinks it up, so there’s absolutely no downtime between applying SPF and layering foundation over it. I never look greasy or oily while wearing it, and I practically forget I have it on. That said, be prepared to see a slight white cast on your skin post-application, though it’s very minor compared to others.

The formula is specifically developed to reduce dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and dryness. I didn’t use it for long enough to notice those improvements, but it’s easy to like this SPF, so I can see myself being consistent with wearing it all day, every day. Since it’s on the thinner side, I only need a few drops to cover my whole face, so the tube should last a while. - Zoe Malin, reporter

If you want a skin-forward sunscreen and tend to not wear much makeup, this is an excellent choice. It’s one of EltaMD’s newer sunscreens and I was impressed with it pretty immediately. It has all of the brand’s best qualities (that signature non-abrasive, non-irritating formula) combined with color-correcting features that I personally love. I have naturally rosy cheeks, but don’t like to wear foundation or a lot of concealer, and I found the light green tint to be quite effective in concealing that redness. Color-wise, it’s akin to Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Treatment, which is a tried-and-true favorite of mine.

In terms of texture, it’s on the lighter side and isn’t the most hydrating; I found it worked best when I had an already moisturized base to apply it to so it definitely doesn’t double as a moisturizer on its own. That said, it feels pretty invisible on the skin, which is great for the hot weather. I never felt weighed down or as if there was a greasy layer of product on my face. EltaMD, thank you for your service. - Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

10: Trader Joe's Daily Facial Sunscreen $ 8.99 Trader Joe's What to know SPF: 40 | Broad spectrum: yes | Key ingredients: avobenzone | Tinted: no | Water resistant: up to 40 mins. What we like Competitive price

Clear, gel-like formula Something to note Hard to buy

I was actually shocked when I squeezed the tube and something that looked a lot more like a lip balm then sunscreen came out. Immediate flashbacks to my mother smothering Vaseline on my face as a child came over me and I’ll admit, I was nervous.

But as quickly as they came, my worries left. This sunscreen is a fabulous, affordable choice. Though it may look like petroleum jelly, it is more gel-like, and didn’t leave a white cast on my deep/dark, acne–prone combination skin, plus it wasn’t sticky either. It almost felt like I had nothing on my skin, which seemed balanced (not too greasy or matte) and refreshed. There is no added fragrance, but there’s a natural chemical smell though it didn’t bother me.

The biggest reason it didn’t rank higher on our list? It’s hard to get your hands on. Trader Joe’s doesn’t sell its products online and this sunscreen is frequently out of stock in stores. If you can get your hands on it, consider that a win. - Alabi

When I wanted a tint without needing to apply a full layer of makeup, I found myself reaching for this sunscreen more than others. It’s one of the lightest, most blendable formulas I tried; my skin absorbs it so easily and quickly and I don’t have to spend several minutes rubbing it in like so many others I tested. The tint is not quite universal (it was a bit dark on my very pale skin), which is why it’s not in our top five. But when I’m not at my palest, I love that it makes me look like I have a fresh, glowy tan. The small packaging makes it so easy to take on the go, and the thin applicator tip is a joy to apply — I put it in precise areas directly on my face, or on my fingers without risking too much product coming out. Though keep in mind the sunscreen has a watery texture, so it can be a bit messy. - Mili Godio, associate SEO editor

When I think of a well-rounded formula, this sunscreen from EltaMD is what comes to mind. I’ve heard my co-workers rave about the brand for two years now, and after trying it I understand the hype. The formula starts off a bit white, but dries down with no cast — which, when you have darker skin like mine, is the first test a sunscreen has to pass — and it doesn’t have a strong, chemical smell like a lot of other formulas, which is great for my sensitive nose. It has a lightweight, fluid texture that absorbs quickly, and best of all, aside from a slight shine, it doesn’t get too greasy throughout the day (as an oily girl, this is a must for me). I love that the formula doesn’t feel heavy on my skin, so I tend to grab this when I know I’ll be active and outdoors, like during days spent in the garden or walking around my neighborhood.

Although there are other formulas I find myself more drawn to — this one gets a bit too shiny on longer, hotter days — this sunscreen keeps a spot in my rotation as a reliable choice for day-to-day wear, especially on no-makeup days. - Ashley Morris, associate reporter

I’ve never been a fan of stick sunscreens; they always felt like rubbing an Elmer’s glue stick on my face. That all changed with this. It goes on smoothly and doesn’t leave my face feeling heavy or sticky. And like its name suggests, this truly is an invisible sunscreen.

Although I wouldn’t use this as the sunscreen I put on first thing in the morning, it will be the sunscreen I take with me for re-application throughout the day. It layers nicely over make-up, doesn’t smudge or crack, and has a matte finish. It’s small enough to fit in any bag and I’m never concerned that it’ll leak. As is the case with most stick sunscreens, it can be difficult to get good coverage on those hard-to-reach areas like the crevices by your nose and eyelids, which is why it didn’t crack the top five. - Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

The first thing I noticed about this sunscreen was the little scooper it came with. I quickly realized that this was supposed to indicate how much sunscreen should go on my face. As someone who often wears acrylics, not having to dip my fingers into the jar is such a plus. A con, however, is that there’s no real place to put it once you detach it from the case.

It’s thicker than your average sunscreen, maybe even thicker than your average moisturizer. The cream is rich and I didn’t even need primer when I wore makeup with it. The price may be hard to justify, but there’s quite a lot in the jar so you get a lot of bang for your buck. - Alabi

The Sun Bum Daily Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen was one of my favorite sunscreens I tested during this process. It has a tropical scent, but isn’t overpowering and didn’t make my face or eyes burn. It blended into my skin, including the short facial hair I have, very seamlessly and didn’t leave any residue around my hairline. It has a subtle shininess to it, but I didn’t mind it. Plus, the price point is right. This is a really reliable drugstore option I’m happy to have tried. — Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

4: Supergoop Unseen 17,125 Amazon Reviews $ 38.00 Amazon What to know SPF: 50 | Broad spectrum: yes | Key ingredients: avobenzone, licorice root | Tinted: no | Water resistant: up to 40 mins. What we like Invisible formula

Has a smooth texture

Great for workouts Something to note Not mattifying

This was the very first sunscreen I tried while testing, and honestly, it made me feel sorry for all that came after it — it’s really that good. The invisible formula is already an automatic green flag, because it didn’t leave a white cast on my darker skin, but where this sunscreen really shines for me is its texture.

Gel formulas have always appealed to me because of how well they mattify my oily skin, but this Supergoop sunscreen has a texture that’s beyond any of the sunscreens I’ve tried before. It has a smooth, almost silky feel to it that my skin absorbs quickly, giving the same finish as some of my high-end makeup primers — smooth and non-greasy with a dewy hint. It’s now my favorite sunscreen for summer days in the park and for workouts, because of how well it holds up against sweat. Although my skin will still get considerably sweaty, the sunscreen stays in place, and still manages to keep my oiliness at bay through it all. If I’m spending a lot of time directly in the sun, like at a park picnic or during a day at the beach, this is an easy top choice. - Morris

I’ll be honest, at first glance, the “universal tint” of this sunscreen scared me. It has a pale, almost orange color that I was sure would make my darker-toned, oilier skin look pale and ashy, but I was wrong. Although the formula takes a second to absorb, it’s totally worth the wait — the sunscreen dries down to a balanced finish that also works beautifully as a primer. It also gives my skin the same smooth, non-textured look as a tinted moisturizer or lightweight BB cream. It blurs imperfections like small bumps or dark spots, making it the perfect product for days where I want to wear little to no makeup while still doing a bit of covering up and of course, getting UV protection.

I tried this sunscreen from Herbivore in every possible scenario: at the gym, out with friends, at the park, while traveling — I even fell asleep in it one night, and even after all that wear, I never once had any issues with greasiness (almost unheard of for me). I’ll usually describe a sunscreen’s finish after a few hours as dewy or shiny, but the truth of this formula is all in the name, because when it comes to combating oiliness, it really does leave you with a glow. - Morris

If I’m spending almost $40 on sunscreen, I want it to multitask, and that’s exactly what Merit’s does. The Uniform is as much SPF as it is makeup — while protecting my skin from UV rays, it tones down redness, evens out my complexion, blurs imperfections and mattifies my face, which is usually what I count on foundation to do. Despite being a zinc oxide mineral formula, it’s creamy, lightweight and smooth, making it easy to blend into my skin with my fingers. And even when I wear it for over 10 hours, it doesn’t start to fade or look cakey or feel uncomfortable on my face.

As someone with sensitive, acne-prone, sensitive combination skin, I’m usually just waiting for skin care products to make me breakout or feel itchy, but I’ve been using The Uniform for about two months with zero irritation. In fact, every time I wear it, someone comments on how “perfect” my skin looks, which is one of the best compliments I can receive (on top of having the peace of mind knowing that I’m also protecting my skin). Plus, I’m a sucker for a pump dispenser, like the one Merit’s tinted sunscreen has on the end of the tube. Being able to dispense the right amount every time I use it prevents me from wasting a drop. - Malin

This was the third sunscreen I tried during the testing process and for the remaining five weeks I just kept wishing I could return to it. One of the first indications as to whether I’m going to like a sunscreen is how it feels on my hands. This sunscreen came out in a unified creamy consistency without me having to shake the bottle, so I was initially pretty impressed. Many of the other formulas I tested were watery or clumpy at first squeeze. Another important factor for me is odor; I don’t want to smell like a kid whose parent forcibly lathered sunscreen all over. At first sniff there’s a faint earthy smell but it disappears when I rub it in.

As someone with sensitive skin who leans on the drier side, my favorite thing about the Round Lab formula is that it’s genuinely soothing and feels like I’m wearing a thin layer of hydration on my skin — so much so, that I didn’t have to layer on my regular moisturizer. My skin consistently feels nourished and hydrated whenever I apply this and after a few days of consecutive use I noticed my skin was more plump and also less irritated.

Crucially: It doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue or make my face feel too shiny. And best of all — no white cast. We had many editors with different skin tones test this and we all agree it blends in beautifully.

You don’t know what makes a good sunscreen until you try a bunch of them, so I can confidently say that the Round Lab Birch Juice Sunscreen is as close to perfect as a face sunscreen can get — and I will be recommending it to anyone who will listen. - Rodriguez

Frequently asked questions What is SPF? SPF (sun protection factor) measures how much UV radiation is required to produce a sunburn on protected skin compared to the amount of UV radiation required to produce sunburn on unprotected skin, according to the FDA. It is not a measure of time. For example, SPF 45 does not mean you can sit in the sun for 45 minutes without getting burned. What it does mean is that if you apply an SPF 45 properly, it would take you 45 times longer to burn than if you didn’t use sunscreen, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Why is wearing sunscreen important? An estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, according to the AAD. One way to prevent that is by wearing sunscreen daily. “Daily sunscreen isn’t just a beauty tip, it’s fundamental preventive medicine for your skin, crucial for both its long-term health and appearance,” says Hu. It also helps prevent premature wrinkles and age spots, caused by unprotected UV exposure, according to the AAD. Plus, it can also help reduce the worsening of skin conditions like hyperpigmentation, rosacea and melasma, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo. Wearing sunscreen daily is ultimately “about safeguarding your skin from the constant, cumulative damage of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is present every single day of the year, rain or shine, indoors or out,” says Hu. That’s why everyone six months and older should wear it. “The damage from chronic sun exposure is cumulative so the earlier people can start with sun protection the better they will be down the road,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. William Huang. What type of sunscreen is best for your face? Despite the vast array of choices available, selecting a face sunscreen is actually quite simple if you follow the AAD’s recommendations. To do so, look for a formula with: Broad-spectrum protection : This refers to whether a formula protects against both UVA rays (the kind that age your skin) and UVB rays (the kind that burn your skin and cause cancer). Not all sunscreens protect against both, so it’s crucial to check.

: This refers to whether a formula protects against both UVA rays (the kind that age your skin) and UVB rays (the kind that burn your skin and cause cancer). Not all sunscreens protect against both, so it’s crucial to check. SPF 30 or higher: An SPF 30 formula will block up to 97% of the sun’s ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. While you can technically go higher, the added protection is minimal and no sunscreen will block 100% of the sun’s rays.

An SPF 30 formula will block up to 97% of the sun’s ultraviolet B (UVB) rays. While you can technically go higher, the added protection is minimal and no sunscreen will block 100% of the sun’s rays. Water resistance: Do not fall for marketing that suggests a product is waterproof or sweatproof — there’s no such thing. A sunscreen’s label will indicate whether it’s water-resistant, and if so, how long. They typically remain effective for 40 or 80 minutes, according to the FDA. What’s the best way to apply a face sunscreen? The most effective sunscreens will be the ones that you apply directly onto the skin, typically in the form of lotions, sticks, creams and gels. That’s because it’s easier to regulate how much you’re actually applying, according to our experts. You should always apply your face SPF liberally and evenly across the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, according to experts. “An easy rule to follow is to apply a line of sunscreen along the entire length of your middle and index fingers, and then apply that amount to the full face,” says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. Where should sunscreen sit in your makeup routine? Firstly, you should never rely on the SPF in your makeup — whether it be foundation or daily moisturizer — to protect your skin from the sun, according to Dr. Brendan Camp, a double board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology: Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. That’s because the SPF in makeup is diluted, and you’d need to apply an unrealistic amount to get the labeled protection, says Catie Boucher, FNP-C, DCNP, a board-certified dermatology nurse practitioner and founder of SavvyDerm. Reapplying makeup every two hours also isn’t practical. When in doubt, keep this motto in mind: “Your sunscreen can double as makeup, but your makeup can’t double as SPF,” says Boucher. As for where your SPF should come in your skin care routine, all the dermatologists I spoke to recommend wearing sunscreen underneath makeup — as your last step before applying anything else. “Sunscreen needs to form a uniform protective layer directly on your skin to eﬀectively absorb or reflect UV rays,” says Hu. “Applying it underneath your makeup ensures this thin layer is established without interference from other products. If applied over makeup, it won’t adhere evenly and its protective capabilities will be compromised.” How often should you reapply SPF? Simply put: You should reapply your face sunscreen every two hours when outdoors — even on cloudy days. When using a water-resistant sunscreen, be sure to reapply it after any contact with water — i.e. via swimming or sweating, according to the AAD. If you’re using a tinted sunscreen, which is more difficult to reapply, you should still abide by the two-hour rule, unless you’re not spending much time outdoors and/or are not directly exposed to the sun for long periods, according to experts in our guide to tinted sunscreen. If you end up sweating, swimming or spending time outside, you’ll need to reapply SPF over any tinted formula. In this case, experts recommend using brush-on powdered sunscreen to make it easy. Can you use body sunscreens on your face and vice versa? It depends. Cosmetically, there’s a difference between the two: Face sunscreen tends to be lighter and have hydrating, soothing ingredients (like niacinamide, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid), whereas body sunscreens are typically thicker, can feel greasier, and may have more of a ‘sunscreen smell,’ according to experts I spoke with. Body sunscreens also tend to clog pores more easily on your face and may not be suitable for acne-prone skin, our experts say. A pro, however, is that they’re more likely made to have water resistance, says Camp. There’s also pricing to consider: Facial sunscreens are usually packaged in smaller quantities than body sunscreens, making it less economical to use them on larger surface areas. “As for using them interchangeably, my biggest concern would be tolerability,” says Boucher. (See our shopping tips below for how to know which formulas are best for your skin type). What’s the difference between chemical and mineral sunscreens? There are two main types of sunscreen: chemical and mineral sunscreens. The key difference between the two comes down to active ingredients: Mineral sunscreens: also known as physical sunscreens or sunblocks, have either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide (sometimes both) and sit on top of the skin to physically shield it from harmful UV rays and block them from penetrating the skin’s surface. Mineral sunscreens are great for sensitive skin (experts also recommend this type of sunscreen for children) because they’re less likely to cause irritation since the skin doesn’t absorb them. However, they tend to leave a white cast and “may also feel chalky, heavy or tacky, especially at higher SPF levels with higher concentration of zinc oxide,” says Zeichner. Chemical sunscreens: On the other hand, these rely on active ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, benzophenone and methoxycinnamate to protect you from the sun. Your skin absorbs these UV filters and transforms the UV rays into heat, according to Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Unlike physical blockers, chemical sunscreens are less likely to leave a white cast on the skin because they absorb into it, which can make them a better option for those with darker skin tones, says Hartman. People with acne-prone and sensitive skin may experience breakouts or irritation when using chemical sunscreen, according to Dr. Zakia Rahman, a board-certified dermatologist, clinical professor of dermatology and director of the Resident Laser and Aesthetic Clinic at Stanford Health Care. Choosing a mineral or chemical sunscreen should really come down to personal preference. “Ultimately, choose the one that feels good when you apply it,” says Hartman. “The biggest challenge with sunscreen is compliance — if you find one you like, you’re more likely to use it.” Are tinted sunscreens better or worse than non-tinted formulas? Both tinted and non-tinted sunscreens offer UV protection, but there are some additional advantages to using a tinted sunscreen, according to Huang. Most tinted sunscreens have iron oxide, which can protect against the visible light spectrum (including blue light) as well as ultraviolet light (UVA and UVB), he says. Aesthetically, they also help even out complexion and cover up blemishes.

How to shop for face sunscreen based on your skin type

Facial sunscreens typically come in various forms: lotions, creams and powders. When shopping, our experts recommend considering your specific skin type. Though the active ingredients are what protects your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays (and determine whether you should purchase a chemical or physical sunscreen), it’s the inactive ingredients that can determine how your skin will react to the product. Below, our experts break down how to determine the best sunscreen for your skin type:

Dry : Sunscreens formulated with humectants like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, and emollients like coconut, jojoba and mineral oils will help hydrate the skin. You can also look for occlusives like glycerin and dimethicone, which sit on top of the skin and help seal in moisture.

: Sunscreens formulated with humectants like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, and emollients like coconut, jojoba and mineral oils will help hydrate the skin. You can also look for occlusives like glycerin and dimethicone, which sit on top of the skin and help seal in moisture. Oily : Look for sunscreens labeled oil-free and opt for oil-absorbing ingredients like silica gel.

: Look for sunscreens labeled oil-free and opt for oil-absorbing ingredients like silica gel. Sensitive : “When it comes to sensitive skin, the simpler the formula, the less likely it will cause irritation,” says Zeichner. You should avoid possible irritants, like fragrances, botanical extracts and essential oils, and stick to mineral sunscreens that have zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide, which are less likely to cause a reaction.

: “When it comes to sensitive skin, the simpler the formula, the less likely it will cause irritation,” says Zeichner. You should avoid possible irritants, like fragrances, botanical extracts and essential oils, and stick to mineral sunscreens that have zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide, which are less likely to cause a reaction. Acne-prone: Look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and labeled noncomedogenic. (Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are popular noncomedogenic ingredients). Consider lightweight formulas like lotions, gels and powders since they won’t feel heavy on top of your skin compared to thicker creams, says Dr. Michele Farber, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia.

Meet our experts

Why Trust NBC Select?

Lindsay Schneider is an editor for NBC Select who oversees our Select 100 packages (including our ranking of the 100 best face moisturizers and 100 best spoons). For this package, our staff tested 110+ face sunscreens for six weeks assessing them for a range of factors including blendability, texture, packaging and scent. We considered popular drugstore brands, like Cerave, Neutrogena and Sun Bum as well as bestselling options from high-end brands like Shiseido.

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