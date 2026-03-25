Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which is running now through March 31, has hundreds of vacuums on sale. That includes deals on cordless, upright, handheld and robot vacuums so you can put your spring cleaning into action.

I’ve covered vacuum sales at Amazon and other retailers for years, including for Amazon Prime Day, and I’m constantly tracking deals on vacuums from month to month. Below, I’m sharing the best deals I’ve seen so far, with discounts on vacuums up to 50 percent.

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The best vacuum deals on Amazon

All of the vacuums below are at least 20 percent off, have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more, or are from brands we’ve covered in the past. Some deals may be member exclusives, so be sure to sign up for a Prime membership to save.

The Dyson V8 is one of the brand’s most affordable cordless vacuums. The top detaches and works as a handheld vacuum, making it easy to clean upholstery and furniture. It also comes with an upholstery attachment, a brush and crevice tool, which are great for cleaning pet hair. The motorbar also detangles on its own, it has a HEPA filter (for capturing dust) and two powerful cleaning modes, weighs less than 6 pounds for easy maneuvering and has a runtime of 40 minutes.

The Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum is a lightweight option (it weighs just under 7 pounds) that’s also great at cleaning pet hair. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes and it works on all types of floors, including carpet and hardwood. The vacuum also detaches and works as a handheld and it comes with crevice and pet hair attachments, making it easy to clean crumbs, dust and pet fur on furniture.

This robot vacuum cleans dust, dirt, food particles and pet hair on carpet, hardwood floors, tile and more. It has 2.7-liter dustbin that self empties after around 60 days, according to the brand. It also has an anti-tangle brush for cleaning pet hair. It also works as a mop, and dries the mop pads by itself. The app-enabled vacuum also maps out and memorizes the layout of your home.

An affordable, under-$200 option, the Levoit Cordless Vacuum has a runtime of around 50 minutes. It also works as a handheld vacuum and comes with crevice and upholstery attachments and it lays flat as you clean, so you can reach under furniture with ease. It also has two modes (eco and turbo) and it has a removable dust bin.

This corded upright vacuum has a HEPA filter that captures dust and other small particles, according to the brand and customers praise the vacuum for being effective on pet hair. It also has a brush bar that doesn’t tangle and it’s compatible with hardwood, carpet and more. It comes with crevice, dusting brush and pet hair attachments that are easy to affix for cleaning furniture and elevated surfaces such as shelves. Plus, the pod of the vacuum detaches and works as a portable vacuum.

One of the most popular upright vacuums available, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away is all-around great for cleaning almost any area of your home. It’s compatible with carpet, hardwood and many other floor types, plus, the top of the vacuum detaches and works as a portable appliance that you can use to clean staircases, shelves, and other surfaces that aren’t flat. It comes with a crevice attachment, a dusting brush and a pet hair brush for cleaning upholstered furniture or anywhere your pet spends a lot of time.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover deals and sales daily. I write about home and kitchen appliances, including vacuums, air fryers and more. I’ve covered vacuums for years for Amazon Prime Day and other major sale events at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Wayfair and more.

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