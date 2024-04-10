When thinking of modern vacuums the cordless stick or robot variations come to mind. Upright vacuums have lost their spark in recent years, but many forget how useful these types of vacuums can actually be. “I think you can’t beat an upright that plugs in just because the power in the suction is going to be better than a cordless,” says Jill Koch, a cleaning expert and e-book author. “You don’t have to worry about a battery dying if you’re trying to clean your whole home in a day.”

To help you pick an upright vacuum that fits your preferences, we spoke to a cleaning expert to find out what kind of technology and specifications an upright vacuum should have. We also got recommendations on the best types to buy.

How we picked the best upright vacuums

Many upright vacuums offer specific features that can cater to your needs. Whether you’re seeking a model best for pet hair, carpets or hardwood floors, here’s a summary of what we looked out for when scouting the best models:

Attachments: Each attachment offers a different purpose when vacuuming. For instance, a soft brush head is beneficial for not damaging hardwood floors, while a crevice tool is great for getting hard-to-reach spots. A long hose also makes vacuuming stairs easier.

Bagged versus bagless: A bagged vacuum helps contain dust, which is better for someone who struggles with allergies. Bagless vacuums feature a dust bin that is easily washable without having to frequently change bags, but dust will reach the air.

Detachable: Some upright models allow the canister to lift away from the base for extra portability when vacuuming around the house. It also makes the vacuum significantly lighter and easier to handle.

The best upright vacuums

Each vacuum recommended below has key details our expert highlighted that make upright vacuums great.

The best overall: Shark

This Shark upright model is one of Koch’s favorites given its different features for tackling specific home needs. It also has a detachable feature, which makes it perfect for carrying around the house. “If you have to do stairs or you need to get the corners of ceilings you can detach the canister from the base to make it a little lighter so that you don’t have to lug the whole thing with you,” says Koch. Pet hair and dust can be sucked up with the upholstery attachment while staying contained with the built-in sealed HEPA filter. The brush roll attachment is ideal for carpets, but it can be removed for vacuuming hardwood floors.

Dustbin capacity: 0.7 gal | Weight: 15.96 lbs

Best budget pick: Bissell

A major highlight of this vacuum by Bissell is its “triple action” brush roll, which loosens, lifts and removes embedded dirt and pet hair, according to Bissell. For under $100, in my opinion the technology is quite impressive. “I do still encourage people to have one (upright vacuum) on hand, especially because now they tend to be a little less expensive, now that there are all these other new fancy (vacuums) on the market,” says Koch. It comes with a Pet TurboEraserTool for scrubbing stairs or furniture for any stubborn stains or hair, along with a crevice tool for sucking up dust on the ceiling. The filter in the dust bin is also washable for simple cleaning.

Dustbin capacity: 1 L | Weight: 12.5 lbs

Best splurge: SEBO

This adjustable upright SEBO vacuum looks aesthetically pleasing, in my opinion and it also offers innovative design elements. Suction can be manually controlled to cater to different needs, such as lightly gliding across curtains with an attached hose that can reach up to 15 feet. It can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum for tasks that require more reach. For cleaning hardwood floors, a parquet brush attachment is included, while the brush roll can also be turned off for gentle cleaning. It notifies you with a red light when the brush needs to be replaced, is obstructed or isn’t the right height. The large filter bag has a “hygiene cap” to keep dust contained when disposing, but its three-step filtration system also helps in combating allergies.

Dustbin capacity: 0.92 gal | Weight: 15.4 lbs

The best bagged: Kenmore

This swivel vacuum by Kenmore stands out with its ability to self-empty and seal the bag by pressing a button. It’s designed with a “PowerFlow bag chamber,” for efficient suctioning that keeps debris secured, according to Kenmore. While it doesn’t have a dust bin for easy washing, dust and other allergens stay out of the air with the HEPA filter, making it an ideal option for allergy sufferers. The handle converts into a mini vacuum for cleaning pet hair off sofas with the Pet HandiMate attachment, or a dusting brush for hard surfaces, which makes it a great two-in-one home device. At just 14 pounds, it can be made even lighter by lifting it off the base when traveling upstairs.

Dustbin capacity: 3.1 L | Weight: 14 lbs

The best for pet hair: Shark

This vacuum is ideal for anyone with pets at home. It can pick up pet hair from difficult surfaces like shag with its grippy PowerFins HairPro Brushroll, according to the brand. It’s designed to self-clean and neutralize odors, while also being gentle enough to use on hardwood floors. The large capacity dust cup keeps allergens sealed with HEPA filtration, which prevents dust and particles from escaping, according to Shark. It’s easy to maneuver thanks to its swivel design and has a 12-foot hose attachment for vacuuming stairs and under furniture.

Dustbin capacity: 0.7 gal | Weight: 15.18 lbs

How to shop for an upright vacuum

Certain aspects make selecting upright vacuums a better option than more modern robots or cordless vacuums. The cleaning expert we spoke to gave us some tips on things to look out for.

Attachments

Having versatile vacuum tools is essential for navigating different cleaning tasks. If you have stubborn pet hair tangled in the carpet, a brush roll attachment is necessary. “I would look for one that has a pet multi-tool attachment,” says Koch. Remember that finding a non-abrasive brush head is crucial if you plan on using it on hardwood floors since a rough brush can scratch. Another attachment to secure with an upright vacuum is a crevice tool for getting narrow spots, which can be impossible to reach. Make sure the vacuum also has a long hose it can connect to.

Bagged compared to bagless

Both types of upright vacuums have advantages — it ultimately depends on your specific needs. Bagged models generally trap dust and keep particles from emitting in the air, especially if they have a HEPA filter, which makes these optimal for people with allergies. Bagless models instead have a dust bin, which can cause dust to fly into the air when emptying. They’re easy to clean and don’t require constant bag changes, but in comparison to bagged vacuums, debris is less contained.

Detachable

On average, upright vacuums are heavier than cordless vacuums. “I do think we’ve been spoiled with cordless—they’re so lightweight,” says Koch. “So sometimes when you go back to a corded upright you’re like gosh, this is heavy and bulky.” Luckily, many modern upright models are now more portable. Brands such as Shark and Kenmore make designs that allow for the canister to lift off the base for easy navigation upstairs and around two-story homes.

