Amazon has a number of secret deals on vacuums from some of the most popular brands — including Shark, Eureka and Black and Decker. One of the best deals available is on Bissell’s CrossWave OmiForce Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, which can be used both as a vacuum and as a mop. Right now, you can get this popular vacuum for 39 percent off.

Deal of the Day

This cordless vacuum also doubles as a mop. In vacuum mode, you can clean carpets, hardwood, tile and more. The vacuum brush also has tangle-free technology, so hair won’t get wrapped around it. When it is in mop mode,it can suck up dirt and particles while also washing your floor. The rechargeable battery can run for up to 30 minutes at a time.

The vacuum comes with a charging base and two cleaning solutions — one that can sanitize floors and another that is a multipurpose floor cleaner that can be used on wood, tile and laminate. Right now, this vacuum is 39 percent off on Amazon.

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Why this sale is worth it

39% off

Vacuum and mop function

Trusted brand

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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