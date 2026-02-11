Dog and cat owners know that pet hair shows no mercy. It somehow ends up in every corner of your home and covers the floor, furniture and even your clothing. To ensure you’re always on the offensive against pet hair, there’s one tool experts recommend keeping among your arsenal of cleaning products: a great vacuum.

To find the best vacuums for getting pet hair out of carpet and upholstery, I talked to experts for their guidance and recommendations, which I used to compile a list of upright, cordless and handheld vacuums that work on all floor types from brands like Dyson, Bissell and Tineco. Some of my picks come recommended by NBC Select staffers who are pet owners themselves.

How I picked the best vacuums for pet hair

Brands often market specific vacuums as designed to clean up pet hair, but you don’t have to limit yourself to those models if you prioritize the following these expert-recommended factors while shopping:

Filter type: This impacts how well vacuums can trap microscopic particles like pet dander, pollen, bacteria, allergens and dust. The majority of vacuums below have either HEPA filters or their own proprietary filter system.

Anti-tangle brush: An anti-tangle brush head prevents pet hair from getting jammed in your vacuum, which could damage it or make it work less efficiently.

Automated brush rolls: These automatically spin while you're vacuuming to pick up pet hair and deep clean carpets quickly. However, these brush rolls may be too harsh for hard floors like wood or tile, so make sure your vacuum lets you turn them off as needed. All the vacuums I recommend below, except the handheld option, have rotating brush rolls.

Attachments: Most of the vacuums below come with multiple attachments like upholstery cleaners and crevice tools, which help you remove pet hair from small or hard-to-reach spaces in your home.

Battery life: This applies to cordless models and cord length for corded models. All of the options I recommend have a cord length of at least 25 feet and a battery life that promises at least 40 minutes of use for full-size models and at least 15 minutes for handheld models.

Multi-floor compatibility: Every model listed below works on carpet, wood, tile, and more.

Bagless: I included models that employ a dustbin to collect pet hair, dirt and debris rather than a single-use bag, which you have to change out when it's full. Pet owners tend to vacuum often, so quickly emptying a dustbin and returning to cleaning is much more convenient than swapping out bags and constantly buying refills.

Bin capacity: This impacts how often you must empty the dustbin while cleaning. Larger bins are best for multi-pet households since your vacuum is likely sucking up a lot of pet hair, dirt and debris at a time.

This impacts how often you must empty the dustbin while cleaning. Larger bins are best for multi-pet households since your vacuum is likely sucking up a lot of pet hair, dirt and debris at a time. Size: I included vacuums of varying sizes, such as upright and cordless models as well as lightweight handheld ones. The one you choose is mainly dictated by your available storage space and weight, which impacts how easily you can carry the vacuum around your home when needed.

The best vacuums for pet hair in 2026

Best overall vacuum for pet hair

Below are the best vacuums for pet hair, all of which are either highly-rated top sellers, recommended by an expert or picked as a favorite by our NBC Select staff.

The Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off comes with a HEPA filter to trap all of the dust and pet fur laying around your home and carpets, without releasing them into the air. It has a self-cleaning brushroll, allowing to clean up pet hair easily by breaking the strands apart, according to the brand. It has LED headlights to help you see small particles and comes with a dusting brush and crevice tool for cleaning places other than the floor.

Best vacuum for pet hair under $200

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus is a relatively slender and lightweight upright vacuum, but it’s still effective on pet hair. It has an anti-tangle brush roll that’s ideal for picking up pet hair embedded in the fibers of carpet, upholstery and other fabrics. Instead of manually removing debris from the dustbin, you can empty it with the press of a button. Plus, it has a crevice tool for cleaning under furniture or elevated areas.

Best Shark upright vacuum for pet hair

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $ 189.99 $ 199.99 Amazon Now 5% off What to know Operation: corded | Bagless: yes | Weight: 12.5 pounds | Bin capacity: 1.1 quarts | Filter type: HEPA filtration system | Included attachments: wide upholstery tool and crevice tool What we like Frequently on sale

Detachable pod

Swivel steering Something to note Bulky design

Hard to store in small spaces

This vacuum is often one of the items most purchased by NBC Select readers during sales like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. My family’s home has three pets — two cats and a dog — and despite us trying many cordless vacuums over the years, they just weren’t powerful enough to leave our floors spotless. But this corded model has great suction and it quickly gets hair off of carpets and hard floors, plus it cleans up litter and dirt. The detachable pod is also such a bonus — it makes cleaning furniture and tight spaces super easy. However, the vacuum is on the bigger side, so if you live in a small space like an apartment, you have to be strategic about storing it.

Best Dyson upright vacuum

The Dyson Ball Animal 3 upright vacuum has a rolling brush, which makes it great for picking up hair and preventing it from tangling, according to the brand. Beyond cleaning your floors, this Dyson model has a dog grooming tool to remove loose hairs, dead skin and other allergens directly from long-haired pets. The vacuum has a 35-foot cord and its construction allows you to swivel around furniture easily. It offers three modes that adjust suction power for different floor types. You can also shut off the automated brush roll, which cleans itself.

Best canister vacuum for pet hair

Kenmore’s canister vacuum has a two-motor system to provide extra powerful suction, according to the brand. Its swivel head helps you maneuver around furniture and its built-in telescoping wand extends up to 10 feet to help you clean small or elevated spaces. The vacuum has a 28-foot cord and the motorized brush head lifts grime off surfaces while preventing hair from tangling around it. You can turn the automated brush head off while cleaning hard floors and store the included attachments inside the vacuum.

Best stick vacuum for pet hair

When I adopted my second cat, I quickly realized that my old vacuum wouldn’t cut it — double the cats means double the hair. After weeks of research, I bought this Tineco vacuum because it checked off all my boxes: lightweight, cordless and converted into a handheld vacuum. Now, I don’t know what I’d do without it. The vacuum’s headlights illuminate pet hair I’d otherwise miss and show me exactly what parts of my floor need attention most. The appliance can also sense dirt, automatically adjusting its suction power accordingly. Beyond getting rid of hair, this vacuum easily sucks up cat food crumbs and cat litter. I also appreciate that its LED screen displays a status report with information like whether the brush roll is tangled or the air channel is blocked. In my experience, one full charge offers about 40 minutes of run time.

Best self-emptying vacuum for pet hair

Shark Detect Cordless Vacuum $ 349.00 $ 449.99 Amazon Now 22% off What to know Operation: cordless | Bagless: yes | Weight: 14.8 pounds | Bin capacity: 2 liters | Filter type: HEPA filter | Included attachments: handheld What we like Self-emptying

Works as a handheld

Multiple cleaning modes Something to note Need space for charging base

This lightweight cordless vacuum from Shark is ideal for cleaning up pet hair and other debris, even in small spaces such as the corners. It also has an odor-neutralizing technology that prevents particles sitting in the vacuum from creating unpleasant smells when you aren’t using it, according to the brand. It also has the power to adjust its cleaning style, depending on what surface you’re using it on, such as hardwood or carpet. Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects manager, shares her home with two cats, and ever since Shark sent her a sample of this vacuum, she says her floors have never been cleaner. It also empties itself every time you put it on the charger, so it’s prepared each time you use it, according to the brand.

Rebecca Rodriguez uses this lightweight vacuum from Shark to clean up after her cats. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

Best lightweight vacuum for pet hair

“This is the absolute, number one workhorse of my apartment,” says Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO editor, who has two cats. The vacuum helps her clean up hair and litter, and it has a similar design to the Dyson Outsize Plus with its anti-tangle brush head, LCD screen and 60-minute run time. You can also convert this appliance into a handheld vacuum, plus use the many attachments for specific jobs. ”My favorite attachments are the hair screw tool and crevice tool -- without these, I couldn’t reach those teeny tiny corners that my fur babies track mess into,” says Brown. She recommends cleaning and air-drying the vacuum’s pieces at least once a month, especially if you use it often. “I’ve had my vacuum for years and I think upkeep is part of the reason it continues to perform so well,” says Brown.

Best overall handheld vacuum for pet hair

“Pet hair eraser” is an accurate description of Bissell’s hand vacuums. I’ve used a few different models and have always been impressed by how quickly and efficiently they get hair off surfaces like carpets, pet beds, wood floors, and car seats. This cordless handheld vacuum gives you up to 17 minutes of run time on a single charge. I find it especially useful to keep in your car if you frequently travel with pets.

Best lightweight handheld vacuum for pet hair:

This Shark handheld vacuum, another expert-recommended option, can get into tough spots; whether on your stairs, in your car or in the corners of the couch. Its versatility makes it a great product to keep in your home or car. The lightweight vacuum has a washable filter and a dirt ejector so you can toss the mess hands-free.

NBC Select video Producer Josh Rios uses this handheld vacuum to help clean up after his pet on upholstered furniture. Courtesy Josh Rios

Best for quick cleaning

This cordless vacuum deep cleans both carpets and hard floors, has a run time of up to 40 minutes and uses a filtration system that captures pet allergens and dust, according to the brand. Plus, it comes with a motorbar cleaner that removes and detangles pet hair from the brush bar, which is great if you have long-haired dogs that shed often. You can also turn the vacuum into a handheld device to clean crevices and other hard-to-reach spots.

How to shop for pet hair vacuums

When buying a vacuum for general household needs, it’s important to consider features like size and weight, floor settings and more. But when shopping with pets in mind, experts also recommend focusing on the following areas to ensure appliances are equipped to handle lots of hair, additional dust and other messes cats and dogs may create.

HEPA filters

Effective vacuums have filters to capture particles of different sizes. HEPA filters capture between 99.95% and 99.99% of particles that are 0.3 microns in size, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which makes for thorough vacuuming. A micron, or a micrometer, is 1,000 times smaller than a millimeter. It’s the standard unit for measuring particles at this scale. The filters trap particles so they’re not released back into the air, thus reducing the presence of them in your home, says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company that offers house cleaning and maid services nationwide.

Pet hair is usually larger than 0.3 microns in size, so HEPA filters won’t help get rid of it — anything larger than 0.3 microns has a difficult time fitting through this specific type of filter but is likely to be captured by other components of the vacuum, like additional filters it may be built with. However, HEPA filters are a must for those who experience allergy symptoms when exposed to pet dander, dust and other microscopic allergens on cat and dog hair, says Carl Prouty, product specialist at Abt, an appliance and electronics store.

Not all vacuums are designed with HEPA filters, however. Some are designed with general filters that may only be able to capture large particles.

Anti-tangle brush heads

When a vacuum’s brush head is described as being “anti-tangle,” it usually means it has built-in features that help prevent hair from getting stuck around the roller, which can create knots. These features include angled bristles or brush heads that automatically clean themselves while you’re vacuuming. Prouty says that anti-tangle brush heads are especially helpful if your pet has long hair, like a golden retriever. If your vacuum doesn’t have an anti-tangle brush head, you’ll likely have to clean it frequently to keep it functioning properly..

Automated brush rolls

Look for vacuums with an automated brush roll (sometimes called a self-cleaning brush roll), which spins while vacuuming to pick up pet hair on carpets quickly. On the other hand, no-spin brushes only rotate as you manually push your vacuum along the floor. Just be sure your vacuum is safe to use on multiple surfaces, such as hardwood and carpet, and/or switch its function depending on what surface you’re cleaning, if it has the option.

Included attachments

Pet hairs find their way into every nook and cranny of your home, and different areas require different cleaning attachments. Experts say the following four are particularly useful. However, any attachment can do a good job of picking up pet hair, as long as the vacuum’s motor is powerful enough, says Prouty.

An upholstery attachment is designed to clean pet hair off fabric furniture gently. In addition to using mine on couches and mattresses, I use it to clean cat trees and pet beds.

A soft bristle tip attachment is great for sweeping along baseboards, molding, vents and ceiling fans.

A crevice tool is usually a small, long, skinny attachment that fits into tight spaces in your home and between cushions on furniture.

An extension arm lets you clean spaces at high elevations, like curtains and above door frames.

Frequently asked questions Do you need a “pet vacuum” to clean up pet hair? Many brands make vacuums specifically designed to clean up pet hair. But do you really need to buy these models if you have a dog or cat? Not necessarily. “A good quality vacuum will still do a good job of picking up pet hair,” says Prouty. “The advantage of pet vacuums is they generally come with a couple extra tools that make cleaning easier and more efficient.” Are corded vacuums more powerful than cordless vacuums? It depends on several factors, such as the battery life of the vacuum, whether or not the vacuum has an automated brush roll and how old the vacuum is. For example, a corded vacuum with a brush head that’s prone to getting clogged with hair tangles will be less efficient than a cordless model with an anti-tangle brush head. That said, some vacuum types are better at cleaning different surfaces more effectively. Overall, whether a vacuum is corded or cordless is only one factor that influences its suction power. In my experience, however, a corded vacuum is more efficient in cleaning up pet hair than a cordless one, particularly when it comes to cleaning carpet. How often should you clean your vacuum? Consistently cleaning your vacuum is important to maintaining its performance over time, and that’s even more so when dealing with pet hair, says Mock. Doing so helps prevent clogs and ensures that the vacuum is working at its maximum capacity. She recommends cleaning the vacuum’s filter and brush rolls after every use and emptying the dustbin or bag as soon as it gets full—not doing so weakens suction power. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s directions on cleaning your specific model, too.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Carl Prouty is a product specialist at Abt, a national retailer of electronics, appliances and home goods based in Glenview, Illinois.

Marla Mock is the president of Molly Maid, a neighborly company.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes about pets, including stories on how to keep dogs cool and cat carriers. For this article, I interviewed four experts about how to shop for vacuums that clean up pet hair and rounded up the best models to do so with their guidance in mind.

