An air purifier can help you breathe easier any time of year by removing dust, pet dander, pollen and bacteria from the air. But it can be particularly helpful in the spring if you suffer from seasonal allergies. One of the more popular air purifier brands? Blueair — and right now one of their most popular models is 27 percent off at Amazon. This brings the price down from $230 to $170.

Deal of the day

Blueair’s 311i Max has a powerful filtration system that can clean the air in a space up to 929 square feet in about 30 minutes, according to the brand. The HEPA filter helps to capture airborne particles — like pet dander, dust, pollen and more. The filter also traps common household odors from cooking and pets. This air purifier is relatively quiet and lightweight despite the powerful filtration.

You can control the air purifier right from the top of the machine with touch buttons or you can use the Blueair app, which allows you to see detailed stats like indoor air quality and filter status. The app also allows you to set a schedule for your air purifier and determine when it runs full blast or when you want it in night mode (the lowest, quietest speed).

Why this sale is worth it

$60 off

Trusted brand

Highly rated

Quiet model

5 more highly rated air purifiers currently on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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