A quality humidifier's health benefits include moisturizing skin, fighting off allergens and even defending against dry lips and mouth, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). If you use one often, then knowing how to clean and maintain your humidifier is especially important for your health. Cleaning it regularly will ensure that it doesn’t grow mold and present health risks in the future.

I spoke with cleaning experts for their cleaning guidance and product recommendations.

Why do humidifiers need to be cleaned?

Since the inside of a humidifier contains stagnant water of varying temperatures and little ventilation, it’s susceptible to growing residue. “The biggest issues with humidifiers are the build-up of a slimy film in the reservoir, potential bacteria and mold growth, and mineral build-up,” says Melissa Maker, author and founder of cleaning site Clean My Space. “All of which can be pumped into the air you breathe.” Additionally, how you clean your humidifier may depend on the type, such as ultrasonic, steam, evaporative or impeller, which we explain more in our roundup of the best humidifiers.

Plus, it’s important to clean your humidifier so that you can actually benefit from using it, says Delah Gomasi, founder of Maid For You. “One of the things that hinders its performance is scale (mineral deposit) buildup which clogs pretty much everything from the misting plate and water reservoir to the filter and crevices within the machine,” he says. “Simply put, when scale buildup prevents misting, there is no humidification taking place.”

How to clean a humidifier

Unplug the humidifier and let it sit for a few minutes if it’s warm to the touch. Pour out any water sitting in the tank and use a paper towel to wipe away any visible “slime” or residue. Remove all detachable parts, such as the water tank. If you’re cleaning an evaporative humidifier, this includes the filter inside. Soak a paper towel in warm soapy water and wring out the excess water. Wipe the inside of the water tank clean. Alternatively, use a sprayable dish soap, such as Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, to lightly coat the inside of the tank. Use a moist paper towel to wipe it clean. Add equal parts white vinegar and water to the tank and let it sit for 30 minutes. This will help get rid of any odors or remaining residue. Pour out the mixture. Rinse the tank, let it dry completely and then add clean water when you’re ready to use it again.

Tips for cleaning different types of humidifiers

Since there are humidifiers that create mists in different ways (such as cool-mist and warm mists) some of them have parts that need to be cleaned that others don’t. Plus, some humidifiers require replacement filters.

Evaporative humidifiers: These types of humidifiers have an internal filter, such as a wick filter (mesh-like filter that resembles a sponge). If your humidifier’s filter is reusable and relatively new, you can clean it by soaking it in vinegar and water for 30 minutes. Then, use a nylon bristle brush to scrub off any residue. Let dry before replacing. If your humidifier has a wick filter, it’s best to replace it with a new one, such as the Durabasics Premium Humidifier Filter, and buy multi-packs of them.

These types of humidifiers have an internal filter, such as a wick filter (mesh-like filter that resembles a sponge). If your humidifier’s filter is reusable and relatively new, you can clean it by soaking it in vinegar and water for 30 minutes. Then, use a nylon bristle brush to scrub off any residue. Let dry before replacing. If your humidifier has a wick filter, it’s best to replace it with a new one, such as the Durabasics Premium Humidifier Filter, and buy multi-packs of them. Ultrasonic/impeller humidifiers: An ultrasonic humidifier, which doesn’t have a filter, uses ultrasonic vibrations to release water into the air. Maker recommends focusing on descaling the inside, especially if you use hard unfiltered water with a lot of mineral deposits for your humidifier. The Durgol Universal Multipurpose Descaler can help remove any scaling in your humidifier.

An ultrasonic humidifier, which doesn’t have a filter, uses ultrasonic vibrations to release water into the air. Maker recommends focusing on descaling the inside, especially if you use hard unfiltered water with a lot of mineral deposits for your humidifier. The Durgol Universal Multipurpose Descaler can help remove any scaling in your humidifier. Steam vaporizers: This is a type of warm-mist humidifier that uses heat to create steam. Remove the water tank and use warm soapy water and/or a vinegar soak to clean it.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best products for cleaning a humidifier

All of these products have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

These reusable, absorbent cleaning cloths are well suited for many tasks, including cleaning the inside and outside of a humidifier. Plus, they’re machine washable.

Hydrogen peroxide isn’t just for first aid purposes — it’s also great for household cleaning. This food-grade option is safe to use around the inside of your humidifier. Add some to a cloth or put some in a spray bottle to apply all over. Hydrogen peroxide has similar properties to bleach, but with much less toxicity, particularly at a low concentration.

This absorbent paper humidifier filter replacement is compatible with most Honeywell humidifiers. It traps dust, pet dander, dirt and other particles, while also helping your humidifier to release fresh moisture into the air, according to the brand.

This solution helps remove mineral deposits that typically build up in humidifiers filled with hard water. If you use tap water in your coffee makers or pots, you can use this descaler to clean those appliances too, according to the brand.

Frequently asked questions How often should you clean a humidifier? “A humidifier should be cleaned at least once a week if it’s used regularly,” says Robin Murphy, president of cleaning company Maid Brigade. This helps prevent the buildup of bacteria, mold and minerals that can affect both the performance of the humidifier and the air quality in your home.” If you only use a humidifier every once in a while, such as when you’re sick, then it’s fine to clean it once a month, says Murphy. It’s important, however, to empty out the tank after each use and allow the parts to dry before using it again. What happens if you don’t clean your humidifier? As Murphy mentioned earlier, not cleaning a humidifier can lead to mold and bacteria growth. This is a byproduct of stagnant water and moisture inside of a container with little to no ventilation. You should really only have water in the humidifier if you’re actively using it, otherwise keep it empty when it isn’t on. Can you use bleach to clean a humidifier? While bleach does a good job of getting rid of bacteria and mold, Murphy doesn’t recommend using bleach or bleach-based cleaning products to clean a humidifier, unless it’s done with caution. This is because the residual smell can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, especially since the machine is releasing moisture into the air. If you do use bleach, use a small splash of it diluted with water and use the same method with white vinegar, rinsing thoroughly after.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly cover cleaning topics and appliances. I’ve written about the best dishwasher detergents, steam mops, and carpet cleaners. I’ve also written guides on how to clean grout, garbage disposals and coffee makers. I spoke with two cleaning experts for their guidance to write this story.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.