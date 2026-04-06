If you are a hot sleeper, you know how tough it can be to fall asleep. Choosing bedding that is cooling can help. But why stop at sheets? Cooling pillows can be soothing and help you fall asleep. Right now, Amazon has a set of standard pillows with cooling benefits on sale for 70 percent off.

Deal of the day

These pillows have breathable covers that give them cooling properties. The material feels cool to touch and also pulls sweat away from the surface. The pillows have a medium firmness, which is ideal for all back, stomach or side sleepers, and are filled with fibers that mimic feathers for a plush feel.

Reviewers say they not only keep them cool, but they improve their overall sleep. One shopper said, “I don’t toss and turn trying to fall asleep because I can’t get my pillows in a comfortable position. These are comfortable from the get-go, and I quickly fall asleep.”

They're machine washable and you can tumble dry them on low. Currently, the set of two standard pillows is 70 percent off, bringing the price to $36.

Why this sale is worth it

70% off

Set of two

Cooling

Sweat-wicking

More pillows and bedding on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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