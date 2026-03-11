Anyone experiencing difficulty falling asleep — or staying asleep — has likely tried several tools and tricks to get better rest, like cooling sheets and wedge pillows. One gadget that experts often recommend: white noise machines.

“If someone has difficulty sleeping because of various sounds, whether those environmental sounds are constant or sporadic, then a white noise machine may help to smooth out that noise,” explains Dr. Michael Gradisar, head of sleep science at Sleep Cycle, a sleep tracking app. In addition to helping with sleep, a white noise machine can also be used to drown out distracting noise while working on trying to concentrate. I asked Gradisar and two other experts about the benefits of white noise and the features to prioritize while shopping for a machine. The list below also includes models tested extensively by NBC Select editors.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Tested and reviewed: the best white noise machines

This list includes a mix of favorites tested by NBC Select staff and highly rated options that align with our expert guidance.

Best overall

LectroFan Evo $ 63.97 Amazon $ 63.97 Target What to know Bonus features: nature sounds, headphone jack, multiple white noise variants What we like Has headphone jack

Has 20+ sounds

Built-in timer Something to note Doesn’t have a light

The LectroFan Evo, an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, is a compact model with 10 fan sounds, 10 white, pink and brown noise variations and two ocean sounds. The machine offers precise volume control, a timer to automatically turn off sounds and an audio connector for headphones or a portable speaker. “I love this sound machine,” says editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who often struggles with anxiety before bed. “I don’t really need anything fancy out of a sound machine and this one is simple, small and relaxing."

Most versatile white noise machine

Sunrise alarm clocks, like the Hatch Restore 3, gradually emit light to gently encourage you out of your slumber instead of suddenly jolting you awake as standard alarm clocks do. This machine has a white, brown and pink noise setting and you can adjust the volume to your liking. “After using it for months, I can safely say that the Hatch Restore 3 (which the brand sent me to try) has altered my sleep for the better,” says Zoe Malin, NBC Select reporter. “I no longer dread waking up because I have the device’s beautiful lightscape and serene noise to look forward to.”

The Hatch alarm clock has a companion app with a ton of sound types, including rain, birds chirping, a moving train and calming flute noises. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider

Best basic white noise machine

The Yogasleep Dohm Uno is a good option for those who want a simple, affordable, no-nonsense white noise machine. It comes with a one-year limited warranty and a single-dial mode that adjusts tone and volume to create a more personalized sound environment for sleep. I own two of these. I keep one outside my toddler’s door to block out household noises while she sleeps and the other in my bedroom to do the same. I love how simple it is to plug it in and flip the switch. There is no volume knob, but you can slightly lower the sound by turning the top to cover some of the speaker vents.

Best value white noise machine

This simple white noise machine from Adaptive Sound Technologies offers 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise variations (including white, pink and brown noise). It is powered by either AC or USB and you can adjust the volume with simple up and down buttons. Malin also uses this sound machine and says it’s ideal for anyone who wants a no-frills device that’s easy to use. “It has a built-in timer, which is great for anyone who doesn’t like to leave the sound machine on all night, and due to its small size, I can fit it in a suitcase or weekender bag while traveling,” she says. Since it retails for less than $50 and offers 20 different sounds, including brown and pink noise, it’s arguably the best value white noise machine on this list.

You can set this geometric sound machine, which is around the size of a small jewelry box, on a 1-hour timer or let it run all night. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best white noise machine for travel

The smallest white noise machine on our list, this option has six different sounds to choose from. It can also be charged and used without a cord, making it easy to move around. “I had never used a sound machine before trying this product, but I was delighted by how easy it is to set up and put to use,” says Cory Fernandez, commerce editor at NBC Select. “It’s also super compact, lightweight and easy to bring with you when you travel.” It’s only around the circumference of a soda can and around half the height. Plus, since you can use it without a cord, you can bring it with you to a private workout or meditation session. You can also put it on a 10-, 30- or 60-minute timer, depending on what you plan on using it for.

Fernandez has insomnia and loves how small but powerful the Pure Enrichment Wave sound machine is while still helping him fall asleep. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best budget white noise machine

You can use this sound machine when traveling or keep it on a bedside table, thanks to its slender shape. “I’ve owned this sound machine for almost six years and it’s still in perfect condition. I originally bought it for travel because I can’t sleep without a noise machine, and apps on my phone just weren’t cutting it,” says Malin, who notes she uses the above Hatch model at home and this one on the go. “This sound machine is battery operated, slim enough to throw in a suitcase without taking up too much room, and lets me customize the volume and sound I want to hear.” In addition to white noise, this machine plays rain, thunder, ocean and brook noises. You can choose between a timer of 15, 30 or 60 minutes, and since it has a flat bottom, you don’t have to worry about accidentally knocking it over in the middle of the night.

Most customizable volume settings

Magicteam Sound Machine $ 20.89 $ 29.99 Amazon Now 30% off What to know Bonus features: nature sounds, 30+ volume settings, multi-hour timer What we like Has a lot of volume levels

Plays nature sounds

Has pink and brown noise Something to note Doesn't have a light

This small, square-shaped sound machine has more than 30 volume settings so you can find the exact one that fits your preferences. In addition to white, brown and pink noise, it makes sounds such as a running brook, birds, a campfire and waves. You can also set it on a timer for 60, 120, 180 and 240 minutes or let it run continuously while you sleep. The speaker faces upward and all of the controls are on the side.

Best for kids

This small device can be set on a nightstand or clipped on a stroller to help your little one get to sleep — though, you can definitely use it for yourself, too. It has 12 different sound options, plus a bonus happy sound to calm your kid in a moment of distress, according to the brand. The rechargeable device can run for up to 15 hours on a full charge. In addition to serving as a sound machine, it can emit white or red light — I had a similar model and found the light helpful for late-night feeds. It also comes with a scent diffuser pad. You can dab one of Canopy’s essential oils (sold separately) onto the felt pad so that it releases a peaceful scent as your baby sleeps.

Best multitasker

The Snooz 2 Go is a white noise machine and portable speaker in one. You can choose from 12 different peaceful sounds to help lull you to sleep — including white, pink and brown noise. It also has a nightlight feature if you need some soft light in the middle of the night. NBC Select staffers have tested this and appreciate that it also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

How I picked the best white noise machines

Beyond simply playing white noise, sleep experts say there are a few other features you should look for when shopping.

Volume control : The experts I spoke with agree that an adjustable volume, which manufacturers measure in decibels (dB), is an important component to look for. “The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that environmental noise should be below 40 dB between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” says Gradisar. “Sleep science shows that if sounds are loud, but not loud enough to wake you up, they may affect your deep sleep during the night.” All the options on the list can control the volume or play white noise at under 40 dB.

: The experts I spoke with agree that an adjustable volume, which manufacturers measure in decibels (dB), is an important component to look for. “The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that environmental noise should be below 40 dB between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.,” says Gradisar. “Sleep science shows that if sounds are loud, but not loud enough to wake you up, they may affect your deep sleep during the night.” All the options on the list can control the volume or play white noise at under 40 dB. Bonus features : In addition to playing white noise, many devices also have additional functions that can be helpful for sleep — like the ability to play other soothing sounds, a clock or a light that gently turns on to mimic sunrise to wake you. Gradisar also recommends looking for a portable white noise machine so you can take it with you on trips and other locations that may be noisy while you sleep. The majority of the sound machines below have at least one bonus feature like nature sounds, pink and brown noise, a headphone jack, multiple white noise settings and portability, but only the Hatch has a light and clock. All of them have white noise sound.

: In addition to playing white noise, many devices also have additional functions that can be helpful for sleep — like the ability to play other soothing sounds, a clock or a light that gently turns on to mimic sunrise to wake you. Gradisar also recommends looking for a portable white noise machine so you can take it with you on trips and other locations that may be noisy while you sleep. The majority of the sound machines below have at least one bonus feature like nature sounds, pink and brown noise, a headphone jack, multiple white noise settings and portability, but only the Hatch has a light and clock. All of them have white noise sound. Price: There is a massive range in price for white noise machines — and more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better. Machines with more functions often come in at a higher price point, whereas basic models cost less. To cover all budgets, I included various options and varying prices.

What to consider while shopping for a white noise machine

If you are shopping for a white noise machine, the experts I spoke to suggest keeping the following in mind:

They work…but not necessarily for everyone : While it would be amazing if there were some sort of magic device that could guarantee anyone who used it got great sleep, that just doesn’t exist. Some people find that white noise machines are distracting — or they have a partner who doesn’t like the sound in the bedroom, says Schneeberg.

: While it would be amazing if there were some sort of magic device that could guarantee anyone who used it got great sleep, that just doesn’t exist. Some people find that white noise machines are distracting — or they have a partner who doesn’t like the sound in the bedroom, says Schneeberg. There are alternatives to actual machines : There are alternatives to physical white noise machines. Gradisar says he prefers playing white noise on his phone — not only does it eliminate the need to spend money, but your phone is always with you to give you access to the sound when you need it.

: There are alternatives to physical white noise machines. Gradisar says he prefers playing white noise on his phone — not only does it eliminate the need to spend money, but your phone is always with you to give you access to the sound when you need it. They can become a cue for sleep: As you get used to a white noise machine, they can eventually become a reliable ‘cue’ for sleep, says Schneeberg. This can be a good thing, but you should also be aware that it can have cons. The sound machine may become such a strong cue for sleep that it has to be taken everywhere, from hotels to a relative’s home, she says.

What are the benefits of a white noise machine?

White noise machines emit calming sounds to create a gentle, constant noise that many find soothing and helpful when trying to fall asleep. “The main way that white noise machines help with sleep is that they can mask other noises, absorbing wayward sounds that might otherwise disturb sleep — it’s like a blanket of sound that prevents other noises from getting through,” says Dr. Michael Grandner, who serves as director for both the Sleep and Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic. Here’s a breakdown of the main benefits of white noise:

Reduces outside distractions, such as a passing ambulance, car alarm or truck. This can make it easier to get work done, watch a show or simply relax.

Provides a continuous calming sound, such as rain, ocean waves, or wind, to make it easier to fall asleep compared to pure silence.

Prevents the mind from racing and creating intrusive thoughts by shifting your attention to a sound, according to Gradisar.

What are the different types of color noises?

Aside from white noise, sound machines sometimes distribute pink and brown noise, which differ in overall pitch frequency, according to Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, a fellow at American Academy of Sleep Medicine and an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine. “White noise has a higher pitch than brown noise while brown noise reminds some people of ocean waves,” she says. “The sound a person chooses is really just a matter of personal preference.” White noise machines are more widely available than those that play pink or brown noise. Here’s a breakdown of the different types of noises:

White noise: White noise has the highest pitch of the three color noises. These are sounds with a frequency similar to a fan or static on a television, according to Gradisar.

White noise has the highest pitch of the three color noises. These are sounds with a frequency similar to a fan or static on a television, according to Gradisar. Pink noise: Pink noise has a slightly lower pitch than white noise, and often sounds similar to rain.

Pink noise has a slightly lower pitch than white noise, and often sounds similar to rain. Brown noise: Brown is the deepest pitch of all the different noise types, and sounds similar to wind, the ocean or the sound of being on a plane mid-flight.

Meet our sleep experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Michael Gradisar is the head of sleep science at Sleep Cycle, a sleep-tracking app

is the head of sleep science at Sleep Cycle, a sleep-tracking app Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg is a fellow at American Academy of Sleep Medicine and an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine.

is a fellow at American Academy of Sleep Medicine and an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Michael Grandner serves as director for both the Sleep and Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select who regularly tests and writes about home products, including other sleep essentials like mattresses For this story, I interviewed two sleep experts about the benefits of white noise machines and compiled a list of options that align with their guidance.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.