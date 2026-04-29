Corsair is a well-known computer accessory brand, especially when it comes to gaming, and its popular K100 gaming keyboard is 63 percent off right now. The deal is part of Amazon Gaming Week, an annual sale on games, gaming tech and more, that runs through May 4. The popular keyboard is more than $200 off during the sale event, bringing it to its lowest price ever.

Deal of the day

The K100 Air is a thin, wireless gaming keyboard that’s quick and responsive for fast action in your favorite games. It uses low-profile Cherry MX keys that are similar in size to a laptop keyboard. You can connect it wirelessly with the included receiver for a faster, more stable connection than Bluetooth (though Bluetooth is also an option). It gets up to 50 hours of battery with backlighting on and up to 200 hours with it off.

The standard K100 with full-height keys is also on sale at41 percent off.

Why this deal is worth it

Over $200 off, putting it under $150

The keyboard connects wirelessly or via Bluetooth

It’s a full-sized keyboard you can easily use for work and gaming

It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 4,600 shoppers on Amazon

More Amazon Gaming Week deals

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and gaming including stories on fitness trackers, walking shoes, cameras and the Nintendo Switch 2. I’ve also tested keyboards for years, for work and gaming. For this piece, I checked Corsair prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date