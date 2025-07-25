I walk about four to five miles on an average workday. While I love a stylish pair of loafers, I want my feet to feel comfortable and supported, so I almost always put on a pair of walking shoes. I’m not alone in my thinking, when I take a look around New York City many people are sporting some type of walking shoe.

But what makes walking shoes more comfortable than other kinds of shoes? And can my running shoes pull double duty? I spoke with podiatrists to find out, and I got their top-picks for the best walking shoes for men.

How I picked the best walking shoes for men

I spoke with podiatrists to learn more about what to consider when shopping for the perfect pair of men’s walking shoes. To select our top picks, I kept the following advice in mind:

Size: Fit is the most important part of any pair of walking shoes, according to our experts. I also included each shoe’s sizing and width options.

Fit is the most important part of any pair of walking shoes, according to our experts. I also included each shoe’s sizing and width options. Cushioning: The right amount of cushion depends on personal preference and comfort, according to our experts. However, they did note that more cushioning absorbs shock better. Our top picks range in cushion thickness and weight.

The right amount of cushion depends on personal preference and comfort, according to our experts. However, they did note that more cushioning absorbs shock better. Our top picks range in cushion thickness and weight. Terrain: I included shoes with a variety of outsoles — the grippy material at the very bottom of the shoe (the part that makes contact with the ground). Some outsoles are better suited to indoor or outdoor terrain. Think about where you spent most of your time walking before adding a pair to your cart.

The best men’s walking shoes in 2026

Our recommendations come from a mix of expert and NBC Select staff picks, mostly from shoe brands like Brooks, New Balance, Hoka and On Running. Most of our picks are technically running shoes, but running shoes are generally a great choice for most types of walking, according to our experts.

All of our recommendations come in different colors and patterns — browse each retailer to find your favorite style.

Staff-pick

Former NBC commerce editor Jordan Bowman is a fan of the On Cloud X series shoe. “I had what you could best describe as a Cinderella moment when lacing up the X3s for the first time,” says Bowman. The series is comfortable, well-cushioned and stable, says Bowman.

The shoe has a molded, firmer heel and a wide platform for your toes, as well as a star-shaped lace pattern at the top of the foot. The upper is made with mesh fabric, which Bowman finds breathable and cooling. The outsole has a mostly smooth but grippy tread, appropriate for paved surfaces.

Editors’ pick

The Brooks Ghost Max are my go-to walking shoes. The brand sent me a pair of the third version in late 2025 to test, and I’ve been wearing them to work and around town ever since. They are one of the brand’s most cushioned shoes, and feel incredibly comfortable even after all-day strolls.

The toebox is very spacious, with enough room for all my toes to rest comfortably, but not float around unsupported. The shoe has a slight rocker shape that helps propel you forward. The outsole is also made of textured, grippy rubber that feels stable on all sorts of flat terrain, in my experience.

My Brooks Ghost Max 3s are my go-to walking and commuting shoes. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Expert pick

This walking shoe comes recommended by Dr. Miguel Cunha, a board certified foot surgeon and founder of Gotham Footcare. They are lightweight, comfortable and machine washable. Plus, they can easily be worn with or without socks, and feel cozy on hot and cold days, says Cunha. While I did not have the best time running in them (despite the name), they were perfectly comfortable for a few miles around town.

The outsole is mostly smooth, with no deep tread to speak of, so these are best for paved surfaces or the treadmill.

Budget pick

These shoes are lightweight, breathable and durable, making them well-suited to all-day wear, says Cunha. The textured, grippy outsoles add traction and durability, and the shoe is offered in a good range of size and width options. Plus, they are the lowest-priced shoe on our list at around $75.

Best for wide feet and bunions

If you’re looking for a wide toe-box shoe, Cunha recommends the Hoka Clifton 10. The shoe has a spacious toe-box that accommodates most wide feet and bunions, says Cunha. I’ve walked and run many miles in the Clifton line — they have a wide, spacious and supportive footbed. The mesh upper is breathable, and the outsole has deeper lugs for added durability and traction in varied terrain.

The shoe is also available in medium, wide and extra wide sizing.

Best long-distance

If you’ve got miles and miles ahead of you, Cunha recommends the latest Brooks Ghost shoes for extra durability, arch cushioning and shock absorption. I’ve worn various Ghost shoes over the past five years (including the Ghost 17s) — they are comfortable, balanced and easy to walk in. The outsole is thick and grippy — I’ve never felt any uneven traction while wearing them. They also have four different width options.

The Brooks Ghost 17s are easy to recommend for long-distance walking, plus they come in many different colors and widths. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Grippy and durable

NBC Select video producer Josh Rios, says he usually wears stylish shoes with little comfort, but that all changed when he tried the New Balance Fresh Foam. The New Balance Fresh Foam series are recommended in our guides to men’s and women’s running shoes, and this latest version comes in more sizes and width options than the v13s that Rios started with. The shoes have a breathable mesh upper and a lug pattern on the outsole for tackling uneven terrain. “If I’m doing a ton of walking, I know these shoes will hold me down,” says Rios.

Multiple NBC Select staffers, including Bowman (pictured), love the Fresh Foam series of shoes. Courtesy of Jordan Bowman

Best recovery sandals

“These sandals are engineered with a meta-rocker sole similar to the bottom of a boat that allows your foot to smoothly roll from heel to toe minimizing shock on your foot, ankle, knees and back,” says Cunha.

The slides are, naturally, very breathable, especially if you wear them without socks. They have a wide base and moderate stability and support, according to the brand. Unlike our other recommendations, they are best for recovery and casual use, not miles of walking around town.

How to shop for men’s walking shoes

Walking shoes have more flexible soles that allow for the natural motion of walking, says Cunha. While many of our recommendations are running shoes, they are also a good choice for walking, according to our experts. Running shoes have slightly stiffer soles, and prioritize stability and shock absorption to better support high-impact activities, says Cunha.

Regardless of the type of walking shoes you consider, our experts say to keep the following in mind:

Consider where you’ll be walking

If you will mostly be walking outside, look for shoes with a more durable outside and tread patterns, says Cunha.

If you plan to walk mostly on a treadmill, look for lightweight shoes with adequate cushioning — treadmills are softer and more uniform than outdoor terrain, says Cunha.

Try them on in-person for the best fit

Our experts recommend trying on shoes in-person, or even better, get fitted at a store that specializes in running or athletic shoes. Shoe stores usually have specialty tools and an informed staff that can help you identify and consider things like your foot shape, arch type and gait. Some stores can even perform a treadmill analysis of your walk.

Cunha recommends shopping in-person later in the day when your feet are a little swollen. “If your walking shoes are comfortable at the end of the day when your feet are tired and swollen, they most likely will feel good throughout the day,” he says.

Frequently asked questions How often should you replace your walking shoes? Experts recommend replacing most types of sneakers every 300 to 500 miles, including walking shoes. Make a note of when you buy a new pair, and put a reminder for yourself every six months or so to consider your mileage. Do you need arch support shoes? There are three types of arches: flat, neutral and high, says Dr. Olga Shvets, a podiatrist at Central Park Podiatry. You can learn more in our full story about how to identify your arch type. Shvets finds that people with flat feet do well in neutral (or pronator) shoes. She also recommends an insert to help the shoe fit in a more neutral manner. Anyone with a high arch may benefit from a high lacing shoe to keep the ankle stable, as well as inserts like orthotics. The best way to get a precise determination of your foot type is to consult a podiatrist, especially if you are experiencing foot pains and discomfort, says Cunha.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience.

Dr. Miguel Cunha is a board certified foot surgeon and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City.

is a board certified foot surgeon and founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City. Dr. Olga Shvets is a podiatrist at Central Park Podiatry in Yonkers, New York.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including stories on fitness trackers, workout headphones, cameras and more. I’ve been testing walking and running shoes for years. For this piece, I spoke with medical professionals to better understand walking and walking shoes.

