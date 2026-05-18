A good work bag is roomy enough to fit a laptop and other essentials, without feeling bulky or cumbersome on your commute. You also want something sleek enough that it gives off professional vibes but is comfortable enough to carry (especially if you commute on public transportation). Currently, Amazon has a travel laptop backpack from Taygeer on sale for 40 percent off that fits the bill. Though technically for travel, it’s a great work bag because it has dedicated space for a computer, is streamlined and can fit all your necessities. The best part, the sale brings the price down to $24.

Deal of the day

More than 22,700 people have given this laptop backpack a perfect rating on Amazon — that’s how good it is. One shopper says “it’s the perfect mix of cute, comfy and practical,” while another says she likes how protected her laptop feels inside. The backpack was originally created for travel. It can fit up to four outfits and it has a built-in shoe pouch (a great feature for commuting too, as it allows you to stash your heels and wear sneakers as you travel). The backpack has a padded laptop sleeve that can accommodate up to a 15.6-inch laptop, three large zippered compartments and a slew of smaller mesh pockets to store things like chargers and keys. There is also a side pocket that you can stash a water bottle in.

If you don’t have travel plans anytime soon, consider grabbing this for your work commute. It contains a wet bag, which is great for sweaty clothes if you are the pre-office workout type. The straps are also padded for comfort if you’re lugging your laptop and other stuff back and forth. Right now, this laptop backpack is 40 percent off, bringing the price down to $24.

Why this sale is worth it

40% off

More than 22,700 five-star reviews

Padded laptop sleeve

Large capacity

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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