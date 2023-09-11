Choosing a piece of luggage or a travel bag can be a highly personal thing. The style you choose (duffel, spinner, backpack, etc.), the material it’s made out of and the color all come down to an individual’s preferences. But there are some things that are universal — wherever you are going, you need a durable bag that will transport your stuff from point A to point B.

Below, we’ve compiled 15 different pieces of luggage sold on Amazon. They have different features, but are all highly-rated and under $100.

Our top picks

How we picked top-rated luggage and travel bags

What you’ll need in your luggage will depend on the type of trip you’ll be taking and what you will be packing. That said, there are a few universal factors we looked for when selecting luggage and travel bags from Amazon.

High ratings: We only considered bags that had a 4-star average from at least 1,000 reviews on Amazon. We paid special attention to those with even higher star averages and thousands of reviews.

Top-rated luggage and travel bags

We compiled highly-rated luggage and travel bags sold on Amazon in different styles — including rolling bags, duffel bags and backpacks — to help you find the right bag for your needs and preferences.

Made specifically to fit personal item dimensions, this bag will fit under the seat on most airlines, according to the brand. It is made from water-resistant nylon and has long, reinforced straps to fit over your shoulder, according to the brand. It has one large main compartment and a smaller zippered pocket on the outside and it can be folded up into a small square when not in use. This bag has a 4.4-star average from over 19,800 reviews on Amazon and it comes in over 20 colors.

Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 6.3 inches | Material: Nylon | Carry-On: Yes

This set includes a small duffel, toiletry bag and fanny pack. The duffel has two top handles, along with an adjustable shoulder strap, the toiletry bag has multiple interior pockets to stash necessities and the fanny pack can be worn around your waist or crossbody. The duffel has multiple zippered pockets, including one intended to stash wet items (think a swimsuit or sweaty gym clothes) so they stay separate from everything else. This set comes in shades like pink, purple and light blue and it has a 4.7-star average from over 27,000 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 10.6 x 21.6 x 7 inches (duffel), 9.5 x 2 x 6 inches (toiletry), 14.5 x 4.7 inches (fanny pack) | Material: Nylon | Carry-On: Yes

This bag is expandable — just unzip the bottom to add an extra four inches of length to the bag. Inside you’ll find a large main compartment, three smaller pockets and a separate zippered pocket to store wet clothes in. When expanded, this weekend bag can fit two pairs of shoes, three to four outfits, a cosmetic bag and a laptop, according to the brand. It comes in a variety of colors (like pink, khaki and white) and has a 4.7-star average from over 2,600 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 16.1 x 14.5 x 8.6 inches | Material: Polyester | Carry-On: Yes

Available in medium and large sizes, both of which are carry-on compliant, this weekender bag has a USB charging port on the outside that you can plug your phone into when it needs some juice. Both sizes also have a separate shoe compartment, a separate compartment inside for wet clothes, a luggage trolley strap so you can slip it over a spinner suitcase and a detachable shoulder strap. This bag has a 4.5-star average from over 6,200 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 18.5 x 14.2 x 8.7 inches (medium), 21.7 x 16.5 x 9.4 inches (large) | Material: Nylon | Carry-On: Yes

This duffel from Bagsmart, a brand that also makes highly-rated toiletry bags, has a 4.7-star average from over 2,380 reviews on Amazon. It comes in medium and large sizes, both of which meet most airlines’ requirements for carry-ons. Along with the main compartment, there are three small pockets on the inside. The outside of the bag features a pocket for a water bottle, a large zippered pocket for a laptop and a smaller zippered pocket for things like keys or your wallet.

Dimensions: 19.5 x 8.2 x 11.5 inches (medium), 21.2 x 8.7 x 12.3 inches (large) | Material: Polyester | Carry-On: Yes

Slightly smaller than the medium weekender from Bagsmart, this quilted option can be used as a gym bag, overnight bag or hospital bag, according to the brand. It has a 4.6-star average from over 2,200 reviews on Amazon and comes in 11 colors, including pink, black and navy. The bag includes a removable shoulder strap, an outer pocket for a water bottle and multiple inner pockets.

Dimensions: 18.5 x 11 x 8.5 inches | Material: Polyester | Carry-On: Yes

When not expanded, this bag meets most carry-on requirements. Need something bigger (even if you have to check your bag)? Unzip two zippers to add four inches of length to this bag. The main compartment also has two large zippered pockets to store things in. This bag comes with a top handle, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap and a trolley sleeve. Choose from colors like army green, black and blue, all of which have brown faux leather accents. This bag has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 20.8 x 10.2 x 11.8 inches | Material: Canvas and faux leather | Carry-On: Not when fully expanded

Keep your hands free with this sling bag, which is worn over one shoulder and across your back. The large, main compartment can fit items like a laptop, books or tablets. Then, there are three smaller zippered compartments on the outside of the bag to fit things like your wallet, keys and more. There is also a small zippered compartment on the strap that goes across your chest, to provide easy access to things you may need to grab quickly (like your phone). This bag is made with water-resistant nylon and has a 4.5-star average from over 5,600 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 16.5 x 3.5 x 9.4 inches | Material: Polyester | Carry-On: Yes

With this set, you get a weekender bag, a crossbody purse and a toiletry bag. The bottom of the weekender bag unzips to reveal a compartment that can fit up to three pairs of shoes, according to the brand. The bag has a top handle but also comes with a longer shoulder strap. The toiletry bag has a wrist strap and the crossbody back has a small pocket sleeve on the inside to hold keys or your wallet. This set has a 4.5-star average from over 4,500 reviews and comes in 19 colors.

Dimensions: 20.5 x 9.5 x 13 inches (weekender), 10 x 9 inches (crossbody), 7 x 4.5 inches (toiletry) | Material: Canvas and faux leather | Carry-On: Yes

This nylon crossbody from Waterfly, which was expert-recommended as a great travel accessory, comes in 17 colors and has an adjustable, reversible shoulder strap, lots of pockets (including two mesh side pockets) and a hidden earphone hole. It has a 4.5-star average from over 35,000 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 7 x 3.5 x 15 inches | Material: Nylon | Carry-On: Yes

Made from real leather, this large duffel has a 4.4-star average from over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. It has a large main compartment and two medium-sized side compartments that can hold your shoes, tech or other items you want to keep separate from everything else. It also has two front pockets that you can use for smaller items. You can carry it by its top handle or use the double shoulder strap. This bag also comes in smaller sizes — including options that are 24, 28 and 30 inches long.

Dimensions: 32 x 11.5 x 10 inches | Material: Leather | Carry-On: No

This highly-rated bag has a 4.8-star average from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon. The main compartment can hold enough for a one to two-night trip and has a separate compartment at the bottom for shoes, according to the brand. It can be worn over your shoulder via shorter double shoulder straps or a longer detachable strap and it also has a trolley sleeve.

Dimensions: 16 x 12 x 8 inches | Material: Canvas and faux leather | Carry-On: Yes

Think of this bag as a duffel that can be worn on your back. The bag unzips on three sides, much like a rolling suitcase and can fit three to four days’ worth of clothes, according to the brand. It also has a laptop compartment, a wet pocket and a separate shoe pocket. Padded shoulder straps also provide comfort when wearing it for long periods of time, according to Coofay. This bag has a 4.7-star average from over 2,700 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 16.5 × 11.8 × 5.9 inches | Material: Nylon | Carry-On: Yes

Similar to the option from Coofay, this travel backpack comes in large and extra-large sizes, both of which meet the requirements to be a carry-on on most airlines. There is a separate compartment for shoes, an internal sleeve for a laptop and padded straps for comfort. This travel backpack has a 4.6--star average from over 6,000 reviews and comes in 10 colors — including purple, beige and green.

Dimensions: 16.9 x 11.8 x 7.9 inches (large), 18.5 × 12.2 × 8.6 inches (extra large) | Material: Nylon | Carry-On: Yes

This checked-size duffel bag can be carried by a dual top handle or you can pull out the retractable handle and glide it on two inline wheels. Along with the main compartment, there are four smaller outer compartments for added storage. This bag has a 4.3-star average from over 5,100 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 30 × 13 × 12 inches | Material: Polyester | Carry-On: No

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she looked for top-rated luggage and travel bags for this story.

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she looked for top-rated luggage and travel bags for this story.