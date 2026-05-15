When it comes to getting older, your neck is one of the first spots to show signs of aging. Experts have previously told me that the skin in that area tends to have less elasticity and often gets ignored, which can lead to crepiness and sagging. One way to combat those things is by using a great neck cream, and today, the popular Gold Bond Age Renew Neck & Chest Firming Cream is 26 percent off.

The under-$20 neck cream is already affordable compared to competitor brands, but with this discount it’s now less than $12. Keep reading to find out why this deal is worth your attention and why more than 30,000 shoppers bought this body cream in the past month alone.

Deal of the day

If all the recent viral clips of celebrities talking about neck creams they use to combat signs of aging is giving you FOMO, or you’re noticing that the skin at your throat is starting to look loose, you’ll want to reach for this. The neck and chest cream contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump and salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and give your skin a youthful glow. It’s also unscented, absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel greasy on the skin, according to Gold Bond.

One 53-year-old shopper who said their neck had become a “waddle-like, crepey-textured mess” gasped at how well this cream worked. “There was no waddle! There was no crepe! It was weird how all that just...went away,” they wrote. Other reviewers praised it for tightening skin, improving texture and tightness, and even outperforming high-priced neck creams — proving that you don’t need a celeb budget to get results.

For maximum effectiveness, use the neck cream morning and night, massaging it into skin with upward strokes. And don’t forget to extend down to your chest and décolletage.

Why this sale is worth it

Under $12

Has over 13,000 5-star ratings

Can be used on chest and neck

More neck creams on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including beauty, home and tech. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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