Since products like salicylic acid and glycolic acid can irritate and dry out the skin, some people get immediately turned off by hyaluronic acid. However, both Goldman and Stevenson said that hyaluronic acid should work for virtually all skin types since it isn’t actually an acid. “It’s not like salicylic acid or some of the other acids that can be more exfoliating or abrasive on our skin,” Stevenson explained.

The only people who need to be careful, Stevenson warned, are those who might experience a reaction with one of the other ingredients in a hyaluronic acid product like essential oils or fragrances. “People with eczema or rosacea or extremely sensitive skin might want to apply a product either behind the ear or on their inner wrist for a few days in a row before putting it all over their face,” she advised. Stevenson added that people with sensitive skin should look for hyaluronic acid products that are fragrance-free and non-comedogenic in order to avoid irritation.

Hyaluronic acid products in 2022: Serums, creams and more

The dermatologists we spoke to said hyaluronic acid is generally well-tolerated by most skin types. They also noted that both serums and creams can be beneficial to the skin, and choosing one over the other comes down to personal preference. Below, we rounded up highly rated, dermatologist-recommended hyaluronic acid products as well as a few highly rated staff picks and options from notable brands.

For a lightweight hyaluronic acid serum, Goldman said he likes The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum. According to the brand, the serum is fragrance-free, alcohol-free and oil-free, which can be good for people with sensitive skin. It’s made with hyaluronic acid at different molecular weights, which allows the formula to hydrate all of the layers of the skin, the brand says.

Goldman also recommended this hyaluronic acid cream from Neutrogena, which happens to be Select writer Zoe Malin’s favorite moisturizer. According to the brand, it’s non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, and it’s formulated with additional humectants like glycerin to draw moisture to the surface. Neutrogena also has a hyaluronic acid serum in its Hydro Boost line.

I struggle with dry skin — especially in the wintertime — and when I notice my skin starting to dry out, I update my routine with this serum, recommended to me by my esthetician. In addition to hyaluronic acid, the product contains panthenol, glycolipids and algae extract to hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of dehydration lines, according to the brand. You can either use the serum before you apply your moisturizer or add a few drops into your moisturizer and apply them together, Dermalogica says.

Select’s Rebecca Rodriguez uses Peter Thomas Roth’s Hydrating Gel twice a day and says it works wonders on her skin. According to the brand, the gel mask contains a 20-percent complex of hyaluronic acid and Pentavitin — a plant extract — to moisturize, plus vitamin E and aloe to revitalize dry skin. If you prefer a serum, Peter Thomas Roth also makes a Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Liquid Gel Cloud Serum. Rodriguez recommended storing the gel in the fridge “for an added cooling effect.”

In our guide to moisturizers for dry skin, licensed esthetician Rani Gupta said she uses CeraVe’s AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion on her eczema. In addition to hyaluronic acid, the non-comedogenic lotion contains ceramides to help restore the skin’s barrier and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that can calm irritated skin, according to CeraVe.

Board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu previously recommended Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream, noting that it “couples antioxidant ingredients with deep moisture in an elegant, non-greasy formula.” The brand says that the non-comedogenic product uses a mixture of Okinawa algae blend and hyaluronic acid to capture water and hydrate the skin.

Korean skin care brand Glow Recipe, which makes one of our favorite blackhead treatments, also makes a highly rated hyaluronic acid serum. The brand says that it uses five molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to hydrate each layer of the skin. It’s also formulated with three different antioxidant-rich plums that hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, according to Glow Recipe.

Several dermatologists have recommended La Roche-Posay as a great drugstore skin care brand. The highly rated Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains glycerin and vitamin B5 for added moisture in addition to hyaluronic acid, according to the brand.

This popular serum from Glossier contains three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, according to the brand. It’s also formulated with pro-vitamin B5 for added hydration, Glossier says.

How to shop for hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid comes in many different forms, but it’s most often found as either a serum or a cream. The dermatologists we spoke to said that while the water-based serums typically have a higher concentration of the active ingredient and are therefore the better option, creams can be a good option for those who don’t have time to wait for a serum to dry during their skin care routine.

“I think you get the best bang for your buck with a serum just because you’re getting the most concentrated hyaluronic acid with water and it’s just going straight into your skin,” Stevenson said. “[But] sometimes you need a one and done deal [and] for those patients, I think a cream is just fine.”

Hyaluronic acid serums will often advertise what percentage hyaluronic acid is in the product. According to Stevenson, anywhere from 1 percent to 2 percent is a “really reasonable concentration” for a serum. Some serums and creams will also advertise that they are formulated with hyaluronic acids at different molecular weights — that’s because “different weights penetrate differently, so you want a combination,” according to Stevenson.

“In general, low and medium [molecular weights] penetrate deeper into the lower levels of skin while high molecular weights hydrate the top or surface of the skin,” she explained.

What is hyaluronic acid good for? Hyaluronic acid benefits

Hyaluronic acid is good for anyone who wants to plump and hydrate the skin, experts told us. It’s also great when used in conjunction with more irritating ingredients like retinol that can dry out and irritate the skin. “Hyaluronic acid creams work well with retinol and vitamin C products to decrease the irritation that sometimes occurs,” Goldman explained. “Hyaluronic acid matched with a retinol is a match made in heaven.”

Though hyaluronic acid gives the skin a healthier and more hydrated appearance, Stevenson emphasized that it isn’t a “permanent fix” for wrinkles and fine lines. “Hyaluronic acid can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles because it’s basically plumping up the cell,” she explained. “It will just kind of add moisture back immediately because it’s holding on to these water molecules around your skin cells. It’s basically like blowing up a float toy.” If you want to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, she recommended using retinol in addition to hyaluronic acid.

How to use hyaluronic acid

Stevenson suggested using hyaluronic acid first, followed by an emollient moisturizer (like First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream) or occlusive moisturizer (like Vaseline) that acts as a barrier to lock the moisture in. “For really dry skin you’re going to want to use something like a hydrator like hyaluronic acid and then you’re going to want to layer an emollient on top of that to help prevent the moisture that you’re gaining from evaporating from your skin,” she explained.

If you decide to use hyaluronic acid in conjunction with a product like retinol, Stevenson said you should sandwich the retinol in between the hyaluronic acid and a moisturizer to hydrate the skin while limiting the amount of irritation.

There’s no limitation to how many times you can use hyaluronic acid in a day. “Hyaluronic acid you can use morning and night, you can use it more times if you want — it’s just a really great hydrator,” Stevenson said.

