Cyber Monday is almost over, and Home Depot is still offering great deals on home appliances, power tools, smart home devices and much more. You can also find sales on vacuums, kitchen essentials, and Apple must-haves.

I frequently cover shopping events as a commerce editor for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best last-minute Home Depot Cyber Monday deals worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to ensure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday Home Depot deals | Best Cyber Monday Home Depot sales | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Cyber Monday Home Depot deals

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

4.3-star average rating from 2,672 reviews at Home Depot

Dyson makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums, and the V8 is popular because it’s lightweight and versatile. After testing it, we found that it is effective at cleaning up debris like pet hair and food crumbs. It’s easy to move around thanks to the swiveling base, and it makes very little noise. It comes with crevice and combination tools for cleaning upholstery and between furniture, and you can store it on the included wall dock.

4.8-star average rating from 12,916 reviews at Home Depot

These powerful alkaline batteries have a shelf life of around 10 years and have a power seal technology that helps prevent them from leaking and causing damage, according to the brand. Also, consider getting a battery organizer to keep them all in one place.

4.5-star average rating from 3,316 reviews at Home Depot

The Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuum is an NBC Select reader favorite because it is powerful enough to clean up pet hair, food crumbs and dust but still small enough to move around quickly as you clean. It has a HEPA filter that picks up even the tiniest particles, a crevice attachment, and the top detaches to act as a handheld vacuum, too. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses the vacuum and even gifted one to her brother.

4.8-star average rating from 2,146 reviews at Home Depot

The Milwaukee drill kit comes with a hammer drill and an impact driver, two batteries for charging them and a storage bag. The drivers have a brushless motor, belt clip, battery gauges, multiple speed settings and an LED light for precise work.

4-star average rating from 189 reviews at Home Depot

This machine from DeLonghi has a dual heating system that can brew multiple drinks simultaneously. It also comes with a steam wand for frothing milk, a programmable touchscreen display and a timer, so you can easily preschedule your coffee or espresso.

4.7-star average rating from 2,731 reviews at Home Depot

Doubling as a work surface and a mobile storage unit, the Husky workbench has nine drawers and a built-in power strip with USB ports and outlets. It also has a handle for easy maneuvering. Plus, its drawers come lined.

4.5-star average rating from 492 reviews at Home Depot

The Shark Ion robot vacuum saves you time and effort on cleaning your floors, since you can program it to start cleaning from anywhere using the SharkClean app on your smartphone. It easily cleans under heavy furniture so you don’t have to move it and it’s effective at cleaning pet hair on both carpet and hardwood floors, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 221 reviews at Home Depot

This smart speaker lets you play music and podcasts at your leisure, but it also lets you know the weather and temperature, and it lets you make calls and ask questions. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can give it voice commands, such as to turn off the lights or set a timer while you cook.

4.8-star average rating from 419 reviews at Home Depot

Getting a good queen-size mattress for under $800 is a great deal, and this one from Serta is both breathable and supportive. It has an overall firm feel, but a soft pillowy top layer that has cooling gel woven into it, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 7,347 reviews at Home Depot

This six foot-tall steel cabinet from Husky comes with adjustable-height shelves and door panel pegboards that you can use to hang tools. It also has magnetic closures and lock keys for added security, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 3,459 reviews at Home Depot

This cordless vacuum, which stands up on its own, similar to an upright vacuum, has a battery life indicator at the top, a removable roller bar with bristles, a crevice tool and upholstery attachment. It also has a runtime of up to one hour and a three-year warranty.

4.4-star average rating from 100 reviews at Home Depot

This smart thermostat self-learns the temperatures you enjoy throughout your home and sets schedules based on your preferences to keep your space evenly heated or cooled, while also saving you energy and money. You can control the thermostat via app, which will alert you when it’s time to change your filter, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 66 reviews at Home Depot

This electric blanket is ideal for staying warm when the weather gets cold. It has an attached remote with three heat settings and a two-hour auto shut-off function. It’s also available in sizes twin through king.

4.7-star average rating from 222 reviews at Home Depot

Amazon’s Echo Dot lets you control all of your Alexa-compatible devices and complete household tasks including but not limited to playing music, setting reminders, and turning on lights. My parents have the Echo Dot and they particularly love using it to make calls while multitasking.

4.3-star rating from 757 reviews at Home Depot

Use this smart security camera indoors or out to keep an eye on your home and pets. Compared to its predecessor (the Wyze Cam v3), this one has clearer video with color night vision, improved audio and a motion-activated spotlight and siren. It’s also Alexa- and Google Home-compatible for voice control.

Best Cyber Monday Home Depot sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday Home Depot sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Cyber Monday Home Depot deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who covers deals and sales for Home Depot and other home and kitchen retailers regularly. I’ve also covered sales on furniture and appliance sales at Wayfair and Best Buy.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.