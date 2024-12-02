Cyber Monday is almost over, and many retailers are still offering notable vacuum deals during the online shopping event. You can also find sales on TVs, smartwatches, beauty products and more.

I frequently cover shopping events and cleaning appliances as a commerce editor for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Cyber Monday vacuums deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to make sure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals | More Cyber Monday vacuum sales | How I picked the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals | Why trust NBC Select?

Best Cyber Monday vacuum deals 2024

I found, vetted and wrote about every deal I recommend below. I worked with NBC Select editors to finalize the live list, which I’m frequently updating throughout Cyber Monday to reflect the most up-to-date prices.

For more information on our editorial team and how we choose products, check out this page.

Best Cyber Monday cordless vacuum deals

4.4-star average rating from 3,238 reviews on Amazon

At just over five pounds, the Dyson V7 is an ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum with a de-tangling motorbar, two cleaning modes, a runtime of around 40 minutes and works on both hard floors and carpets. It comes with multiple attachments so you can clean low and elevated areas and empty the dustbin without actually touching it.

4-star average rating from 541 reviews on Amazon

The Detect Pro has three types of cleaning modes — floor, edge and dirt detection — which helps the base adjust its cleaning style depending on where you’re using it. It comes with a HEPA filter and an anti-allergen seal to trap particles as you clean. The handle has an LED display that uses colors to alert you when the battery is low or let you know when it changes cleaning modes. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez has the Detect and uses it all the time to clean up after her pets.

4.1-star average rating from 522 reviews on Amazon

The Dyson V15s is a vacuum and a mop all in one. It has a digital cleaning head for picking up debris from the carpet and a wet roller head for mopping hard floors. The green light at the front of the base makes it easier to see small particles on the floor. It has a clean water tank and a separate tray for dirty water, and the base swivels, so you can easily move around furniture.

4.3-star average rating from 103,951 reviews on Amazon

One of Bissell’s more popular cordless vacuums, the CleanView is super lightweight at only around six pounds, and comes with a wall holder that you connect it to for charging. It also comes with a crevice tool and upholstery attachments, and the top is detachable so you can use it as a handheld vacuum.

4.3-star average rating from 199 reviews on Amazon

This cordless vacuum has a lie-flat design, meaning it reclines 180 degrees to reach hidden spots under and around furniture. Aside from vacuuming, it has a reservoir for heating water up to deep clean stains. It also has a runtime of about 40 minutes, according to the brand.

Best Cyber Monday upright vacuum deals

4.4-star average rating from 107,756 reviews on Amazon

An NBC-Select-reader favorite, the Shark Navigator is a compact and relatively lightweight upright option with a swivel-steering base, making it easy to maneuver around furniture. It also comes with a crevice tool for cleaning small spaces, an extended pod attachment to clean elevated areas and an upholstery attachment for cleaning pet hair from couches and chairs. My brother and I got my mom the Shark Navigator one year and, as someone who prefers upright vacuums to cordless ones, she loves how powerful it is.

4.3-star average rating from 9,748 reviews on Amazon

This upright vacuum has a detachable pod, so you can carry it around and use it as a handheld vacuum to clean areas such as a staircase or on sofa cushions. It has a tangle-free brushroll at the base to pick up pet hair and a HEPA filter to help trap allergens and dust.

4.4-star average rating from 1,246 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell SurfaceSense upright vacuum is compatible with all floor types, and uses a row of lights at the base to help you see the debris as you clean it. It has a tangle-free brushroll base, which makes it easy to clean hair, a HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal. The top detaches so you can use it as a handheld vacuum and it comes with an extended attachment so you don’t have to bend down or strain to reach elevated areas.

4.3-star average rating from 25,358 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell CrossWave floor cleaner falls somewhere between a cordless stick vacuum and a full-on upright vacuum, since it has a slim shape, but it still has the power to work on multiple surfaces, including sealed wood, laminate and tile. It also has a water tank that separates dirty and clean water, so you can use the vacuum as a mop after cleaning up debris.

4.2-star average rating from 687 reviews on Amazon

The Tineco Switch S7 can clean up both dry and liquid debris on carpet and hard surfaces like tile, linoleum and laminate. The base has a flash-dry system that heats its water to make it easier to get out tough stains, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 3,033 reviews on Amazon

This upright vacuum retracts its power cord once you’re done using it, saving you time and making it easy to store for later. It also has an extension wand attachment that you can use to clean elevated areas, like a shelf or windowsill, or low areas like baseboards.

4.3-star average rating from 58,640 reviews on Amazon

The Eureka Powerspeed vacuum is a lightweight upright vacuum weighing around 10 pounds. It comes with multiple attachments including a crevice tool and upholstery brush, a 2.6-liter dustbin and an extension wand.

4.4-star average rating from 12,759 reviews on Amazon

The Shark Powerdetect vacuum is compatible with both hard floors and carpets, and it uses three types of cleaning modes to efficiently clean around your home. It has a self-cleaning brush roll so you don’t have to worry about pet fur getting stuck. It has a HEPA filter and crevice attachment.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

4.2-star average rating from 32,526 reviews on Amazon

This self-emptying robot vacuum uses mapping technology to clean your home without bumping into furniture or getting stuck. When it redocks itself onto the homebase, it also empties its dustbin into the base, which holds up to 60 days worth of debris, according to the brand. It’s compatible with both carpet and hard surfaces such as wood and tile. You can also control it remotely by connecting it to an app on your phone, which lets you set a schedule or uses Amazon Alexa to give it commands.

4.0-star average rating from 604 reviews on Amazon

The iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and mop appliance has two cleaning modes — vacuuming or vacuuming and mopping at the same time. It has an edge-sweeping brush, a microfiber mop pad, and an additional brush in the center. It cleans in a swiveling motion to cover as much surface area as possible and it has a runtime of 120 minutes, according to the brand.

4-star average rating from 5,582 reviews on Amazon

You can personalize how the iRobot Roomba cleans your home by connecting it with an app and selecting the areas you want it to clean and which ones you don’t. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa if you have an Amazon smart home device, and you can choose for it to vacuum only or vacuum and mop simultaneously.

4.3-star average rating from 1,686 reviews on Amazon

The Roborock S8 robot vacuum works independently in both dimly lit and bright rooms, so it cleans regardless of the time of day. Its two roller brushes work in tandem to detangle pet hair, according to the brand. You can also connect it with the app to help it efficiently map out your home.

The Eufy 11S robot vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge. Though it doesn’t come equipped with smart mapping technology like some of the others on our list, it does sense bigger messes and automatically increases suction as needed, according to the brand. It also has a sensor to help it avoid obstacles.

Best Cyber Monday vacuum sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday vacuum sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand or retailer is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Cyber Monday vacuums deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for home appliances, including vacuums. I’ve also covered vacuum deals from retailers like Home Depot, Wayfair, Best Buy and more.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.