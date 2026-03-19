With spring comes the start of a lot of exciting events, like Easter, warm weather, and fun vacations. At Home Depot, it’s the kickoff of the retailer’s first major sale event of the year, the Spring Starts Sale.

Taking place from now through April 1, it’s an opportunity to save on everything to help you refresh your home inside and out. That means discounts on lawn maintenance appliances, gardening must-haves like fertilizer and mulch, grills, home renovation items, vacuums and much more. Brands like Ryobi, Dewalt, Scotts and Milwaukee are up to half off. Check out the 15 best deals to grab while they’re still in stock.

The best deals from Home Depot’s Spring Starts Sale

More deals from Home Depot’s Spring Starts Sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I cover deals and sale events daily. I also write about home and kitchen appliances, as well as sales at Home Depot, Lowe’s Wayfair, Amazon and more. Additionally, I’ve written about membership programs at Wayfair and REI, and about big sale events like Amazon Prime Day.

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